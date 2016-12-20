A Very Clear-Headed, Not-at-All-Cranky Appraisal of TriMet

DOWNSIDE

Eye contact rarely finds middle ground between furtive and menacing

Awkward timing of pulling yellow cord, asking seat neighbor to let you out, and disembarking is impossible to get right

Daily reminder that those people blissfully reading thick library books are better than you

Bus windshield wipers appear to work on some sort of ancient hydraulic piston mechanism

Buses would move a lot faster with Mad Max–style plows

The last time hard drugs improved an Oregon bus experience, Ken Kesey was aboard