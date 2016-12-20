  1. Features
Winter Relaxation: Hot Springs

Beyond Bagby and Breitenbush: 4 Classic Northwest Hot Springs

Let off some steam.

By Ko Ricker 12/20/2016 at 10:00am Published in the January 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Newberry Caldera Hot Springs

Newberry is classified as an active volcano, which means that it’s not a question of if but when it will erupt again. Don’t let that deter you from exploring its caldera, though. The Newberry National Volcanic Monument features two lakes, Paulina and East, with hot springs on their banks. This is purist hot-springing: you may have to dig out your own tub. Four hours from Portland.

Hot Lake Springs

After a 1934 fire that destroyed the original building near La Grande, Hot Lake Springs Resort lay mostly in ruin for seven decades. Today, the beautifully restored bed-and-breakfast complex houses not only the springs but a gallery. Four hours.

Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort

The breathtaking, three-pronged Sol Duc Falls alone are well worth the trip up to the northern edge of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, and the rustic lodge at these volcanic pools makes a natural base for exploration. Whether you plan a rugged three-day backpacking trek on the High Divide Loop trail or a three-hour driving tour around Quinault Rain Forest, regenerate with four soaking pool options; temperatures range from 104 degrees to a chilly 50 degrees in the freshwater pool. Five and a half hours.

These once-free springs may have gone commercial, but their lure remains. Near the eastern base of Steens Mountain, these isolated dipping pools now feature a parking lot and bathrooms, but nothing can domesticate the view of the full moon hanging low over the desert. Seven hours.

