Six-Grain Whiskey to Salted Caramel Stout, 5 Northwest Winter Warmers

Roco RMS 2013

Depth of flavor and beautiful mouthfeel mark this pinot/chardonnay sparkler from Rollin Soles, the former longtime winemaker at Argyle. “It’s frankly delicious,” says Ambonnay’s David Speer. Available at Ambonnay, some New Seasons locations, and rocowinery.com. —KC

pFriem Winter Ale

Straight off becoming the first American brewery to win a medal for a German-style pilsner in the hyperexclusive European Beer Star competition, the Gorge beer wizards whipped up this spicy, zesty, piney amber pleaser—refreshingly hoppy for the genre. —MP

Ransom Rye, Barley, Wheat Whiskey

Idiosyncratic Sheridan distiller Ransom scores a smooth, brown buttery hit with an earthy six grain mash aged in French oak pinot noir barrels. ransomspirits.com —KC

Oakshire Ill-Tempered Gnome Winter Ale

An Oregon favorite since 2008, this seasonal packs all the tastes we associate with winter—chocolate, malt, nuts—into a complex but drinkable ale. Bonus: it only comes in 22 oz bottles, so you can actually have “just one.” —MP

Breakside Salted Caramel Stout

While we twiddle our thumbs for Breakside’s long-awaited Slabtown brewpub to open, the future beer empire collaborated with Salt & Straw to create this creamy dessert of a beer with just a pinch of saltiness. Yeah, salted caramel is the new pumpkin spice, but we’re OK with that. —MP