This Cocktail Tastes Like a Spicy Snickerdoodle Baked Over a Campfire

Nothing repels winter’s chill better than a crackling fire, a mug of tea, and some just-baked cookies. Genevieve Brazelton, the maker behind Bitter Housewife cocktail bitters, converts those cozy elements into a single warming drink—a creamy hot buttered rum reverberating with smoked vanilla tea syrup and balanced with cardamom. It tastes like a spicy snickerdoodle baked over a campfire. Built around an ice creamy base that’ll last in the freezer for months, this sip ought to be in heavy rotation at your home this season.

The Bitter Housewife’s Smoky Hot Buttered Rum

Combine 1½ oz golden rum and 4 oz hot water in a mug and top with 4 tbsp frozen hot buttered rum batter.* Stir. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a bit of fresh grated nutmeg, and enjoy.

* Smoky Hot Buttered Rum Batter

Combine ½ cup unsalted butter (softened enough to beat) with ½ cup Raft Smoked Tea Vanilla syrup, ½ cup brown sugar, ½ tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp fresh grated nutmeg, and 4 tsp Bitter Housewife cardamom bitters. Whisk by hand or beat in a stand mixer until well mixed. Add 1 pint of vanilla ice cream (softened) and mix to combine evenly. Scrape into a container and refreeze.