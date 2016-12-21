Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

What: Returning for its 13th year, Acadia’s Creole “réveillon” replicates the 18th century late night/early morning feast. Four courses, black roux gumbo to smoked bourbon-braised pork cheeks, will be served until the stroke of midnight.

When: 5 p.m.–midnight Saturday, December 31

How Much: $70, reservations suggested

What: Mini restaurant empire-builder Joshua McFadden will serve his regular menu at both restaurants “with a few surprise holiday additions.” Live musicians will shuttle back and forth between the two Southeast spots throughout the night. On New Year’s day, head over to Ava Gene’s for their first-ever brunch, with carbonara, shrimp and grits, and panettone French toast.

When: 5–11 p.m. Saturday, December 31 at both restaurants

How Much: A la carte, reservations suggested

What: You can get a taste of Katy Millard’s classic, seven-course holiday/New Year’s Eve menu (oysters, sparkling cocktails, Bûche de Noël, etc.) for two nights in a row.

When: Friday–Saturday, December 30–31

How Much: $115 (plus $75 for wine pairings from master wine man, Ksandek Podbielski), reservations required

What: New Year’s Eve calls for a “Super Premium Zakuski Experience,” with past favorites like scallop stroganina, Burgundy truffle-shaved dumplings, and caviar. According to folklore, chef-owner Bonnie Morales’s father makes an annual guest appearance dressed as Father Frost and hands out gifts to diners. Vodka. Champagne. Repeat.

When: 4–11 p.m. Saturday, December 31

How Much: A la carte. Reservations suggested, but bar and lounge open for walk-ins.

What: This is a seriously late night NYE bash (for Portland, at least). There will be a three-course Franco-Belgian feast, a vintage movie screening, and an after party with Möet Hennessy—until 2 a.m.!

When: 5 p.m.–2 a.m. Saturday, December 31

How Much: $50

What: Both salami-centric spots tackle seven courses of New Year’s wonder. Steelhead belly crudo with smoked roe and preserved lime cream? Venison leg with pumpkin mash and sour cherry jus? We’re in.

When: 5–10 p.m. Saturday, December 31

How Much: $75, $110 with wine pairing

What: The Argentine grill goes full-bore steakhouse for the holiday, with oysters, steak tartare, Dungeness crab louie, ribeye, spinach salad, and bittersweet chocolate cake. Should you still be working your way through that chocolate cake at midnight, expect free champagne.

When: 5 p.m.–midnight Saturday, December 31

How Much: $90, $130 with wine pairings. Reservations for parties of all sizes.

What: Four words: Free. Midnight. Chocolate. Buffet. Yes, there are 400+ sparkling wines on Pix’s champagne and wine list. But when the ball drops, it’s all the chocolate mousse, cake, meringue, ice cream, truffles, and beer (also chocolate!) you can eat.

When: 2 p.m.–midnight Saturday, December 31

What: The hallowed German foodie fun-park throws a farewell New Year’s celebration (it's closing for good after 50 years). Help the Rheinlander crew go out in style (wearing lederhosen), watch live music, and take in as much fondue as is humanly possible.

When: 4 p.m.–closing Saturday, December 31

How Much: $49 per person, reservations suggested