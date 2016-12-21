  1. Blogs
Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

From free chocolate buffets to caviar and truffle blowouts, here are 10 spots to eat, drink, and ring in the new year.

By Eat Beat Team 12/21/2016 at 11:46am

Shutterstock 446778811 yrywsw

Image: Shutterstock

Acadia

What: Returning for its 13th year, Acadia’s Creole “réveillon” replicates the 18th century late night/early morning feast. Four courses, black roux gumbo to smoked bourbon-braised pork cheeks, will be served until the stroke of midnight.
When: 5 p.m.–midnight Saturday, December 31
How Much: $70, reservations suggested

Ava Gene’s + Tusk

What: Mini restaurant empire-builder Joshua McFadden will serve his regular menu at both restaurants “with a few surprise holiday additions.” Live musicians will shuttle back and forth between the two Southeast spots throughout the night. On New Year’s day, head over to Ava Gene’s for their first-ever brunch, with carbonara, shrimp and grits, and panettone French toast.
When: 5–11 p.m. Saturday, December 31 at both restaurants
How Much: A la carte, reservations suggested

Coquine

What: You can get a taste of Katy Millard’s classic, seven-course holiday/New Year’s Eve menu (oysters, sparkling cocktails, Bûche de Noël, etc.) for two nights in a row.
When: Friday–Saturday, December 30–31
How Much: $115 (plus $75 for wine pairings from master wine man, Ksandek Podbielski), reservations required

Kachka

What: New Year’s Eve calls for a “Super Premium Zakuski Experience,” with past favorites like scallop stroganina, Burgundy truffle-shaved dumplings, and caviar. According to folklore, chef-owner Bonnie Morales’s father makes an annual guest appearance dressed as Father Frost and hands out gifts to diners. Vodka. Champagne. Repeat.
When: 4–11 p.m. Saturday, December 31
How Much: A la carte. Reservations suggested, but bar and lounge open for walk-ins. 

La Moule

What: This is a seriously late night NYE bash (for Portland, at least). There will be a three-course Franco-Belgian feast, a vintage movie screening, and an after party with Möet Hennessy—until 2 a.m.!
When: 5 p.m.–2 a.m. Saturday, December 31
How Much: $50 

Olympia Provisions Southeast and Northwest

What: Both salami-centric spots tackle seven courses of New Year’s wonder. Steelhead belly crudo with smoked roe and preserved lime cream? Venison leg with pumpkin mash and sour cherry jus? We’re in.
When: 5–10 p.m. Saturday, December 31
How Much: $75, $110 with wine pairing

Ox Restaurant

What: The Argentine grill goes full-bore steakhouse for the holiday, with oysters, steak tartare, Dungeness crab louie, ribeye, spinach salad, and bittersweet chocolate cake. Should you still be working your way through that chocolate cake at midnight, expect free champagne.
When: 5 p.m.–midnight Saturday, December 31
How Much: $90, $130 with wine pairings. Reservations for parties of all sizes.

Pix Patisserie

What: Four words: Free. Midnight. Chocolate. Buffet. Yes, there are 400+ sparkling wines on Pix’s champagne and wine list. But when the ball drops, it’s all the chocolate mousse, cake, meringue, ice cream, truffles, and beer (also chocolate!) you can eat.
When: 2 p.m.–midnight Saturday, December 31

Der Rheinlander

What: The hallowed German foodie fun-park throws a farewell New Year’s celebration (it's closing for good after 50 years). Help the Rheinlander crew go out in style (wearing lederhosen), watch live music, and take in as much fondue as is humanly possible.
When: 4 p.m.–closing Saturday, December 31
How Much: $49 per person, reservations suggested

Bar Vivant/Pix Patisserie

$$ Dessert 2225 E Burnside St

Discover a quirky balance of European flavor and Portland charm at this wine lounge and tapas bar on East Burnside in the Kerns district, featuring a 2,000+ bottle wine cellar, outdoor courtyard, and French pastry creations from Pix's Cheryl Wakerhauser.

Ox

$$$ Latin American, Steakhouse 2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton’s meaty love story is told over flames erupting from a hand-cranked grill. Don’t miss their Uruguayan beef rib eye ...

Olympia Provisions Northwest

$$ Pacific Northwest, Sandwiches 1632 NW Thurman St

The charcuterie list shares the impressive salumi and sausages with the original Olympia Provisions in industrial Southeast, but the Northwest Portland branc...

Olympia Provisions

$$ Mediterranean, Pacific Northwest, Sandwiches 107 SE Washington St.

Since 2009, salumist Elias Cairo has been forging the resurgence of American charcuterie, spreading his pork-proud gospel to the epicurean edges of the count...

La Moule

$$ French 2500 SE Clinton St

At La Moule, St. Jack’s Francophile chef Aaron Barnett reintroduces Portland to mussels and fries with a globe-spanning take on Belgium’s national dish, plus...

Kachka

$$ Eastern European 720 SE Grand Ave

Portland is surveying a new frontier: Russia. Kachka’s boisterous take on the country’s traditional cuisine, as reimagined by chef Bonnie Morales and her hus...

Coquine

$$$ New American, Pacific Northwest 6839 SE Belmont Street

Coquine's talented young Katy Millard crafts thoughtful, everyday food and drink, day and night. Vegetables get top billing: a salad that digs into squash (w...

Tusk

$$ Middle Eastern, Pacific Northwest 2448 E Burnside St

A farm-fresh Mideast remix beckons Portland into the light.

Ava Gene's

$$$ Italian 3377 SE Division St

In the neighborhood that birthed Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Duane Sorenson’s ode to Italy, Brooklyn, and the People’s Republic of Portland swings like an ind...

Acadia

$$ Southern 1303 NE Fremont St

Acadia Bistro, on NE Fremont near Irvington/Sabin, serves up the best of Cajun and Creole fare in prime New Orleans style.

