Have a Healthy, Happy New Year with These Local Wellness Events

Get ready to run, bike, paddle, dance, and stretch your way into 2017.

By Molly Woodstock 12/27/2016 at 3:38pm

Brush off your ballet shoes for Free Dance Day at BodyVox.

Image: Christopher Peddecord

First Run of 2016
What: Start the New Year on the right foot—a running shoe-clad foot, that is. Portland’s annual First Run 5K and 10K leads participants on a midnight jog along the waterfront and across two bridges before ending at One World Trade Center for food, drink, dancing, and a costume contest.
When: Saturday, December 31. Festivities start at 10 p.m., and races kick off at midnight.
Where: World Trade Center, 121 SW Salmon St.
How much: $45 in advance, $50 day of race. Register here.

Paddle in the New Year
What: Sip coffee and share your favorite paddling moments of 2016 (if you’re the kind of person who has favorite paddling moments) before paddling into Scappoose Bay for a short educational tour of the bay, led by the Next Adventure crew.
When: Sunday, January 1
Where: Scappoose Bay Paddling Center, 57420 Old Portland Rd., Warren, OR
How much: $25 includes rental gear, guided tour, refreshments, and a gift bag. Call 503-397-2161 or email scappoose@nextadventure.net to register. More info here.

New Year’s Day Ride
What: Get your New Years resolution to “bike more” off to a good start with this all-levels, 20-25-mile urban ride led by the Portland Wheelmen Touring Club. As the coordinators point out, “Today, and today only, even YOU can have as many annual club miles as John or Jerry or Scott or Dick!”
When: Sunday, January 1, at 10 a.m. 
Where: Waterfront Park by the Battleship Oregon Memorial (between SW Oak and Pine)
How much: Free. More info here.

$5 Yoga Week at Grinning Yogi
What: Celebrate the grand opening of the Grinning Yogi’s new location on NW 23rd Avenue with cheap classes for all. Sign up for Anniversary Groove classes at both Grinning Yogi locations for only $5 per session all week long, or drop in on Saturday the 7th for a free flow class.
When: Jan 1–7, 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
Where: Grinning Yogi, 3110 SE Division & 1505 NW 23rd Ave
How much: $5 per class (free on Saturday); register here.

Portland Trans Community Town Hall
What:  Listen to guest speakers, share Trump-era fears and survival tips, and learn how to join and support trans-affirming organizations fighting for intersectional social justice. Get ready to band together with your community to combat systematic oppression.
When: Friday, January 6, 5:30–8:30 p.m.
Where: Q Center, 4115 N Mississippi Ave
How much: Free. More info here

Free Dance Day at BodyVox
What: On one special day each year, dancers and non-dancers of all levels can join any of eight movement classes for free at the BodyVox studio. Choose between ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, afro-contemporary, EvolutionPDX, and BeMoved.
When: Sunday, January 8, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Where: BodyVox Dance Center, 1201 NW 17th Ave
How much: Free! Schedules and more info here.

An Ayurvedic Approach to Universal Yoga
What: Spend an entire weekend attending lectures with topics like “Samkhya and the 5 Elements” and “The Maha Gunas through the Mayakosha” at Hot Yoga For Life, or skip the talking and head straight for a special cross-mat universal yoga class.
When: Friday–Sunday, January 13–15 (5:30–8 p.m. Fri; 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Sat–Sun)
Where: Hot Yoga For Life, 714 N Fremont St
How much: $35 per morning class, or $140-160 for the entire weekend. Register here

Pop Up Free Self Care Night
What: Relax with a slew of free alternative health services, including massages, acupuncture, herbal tinctures, chiropractic appointments, and energy work sessions. This event is open to all, with priority given to folks who identify as queer, femme, transgender, low-income, or people of color. Donations are intended to benefit social justice organizations. 
When: Saturday, January 14, 3–7 p.m.
Where: North Portland Yoga, 55 NE Farragut St.
How Much: Free! More info here.

National Geographic Live: Point of No Return
What: Mountain climbing involves a lot of potential danger: hypothermia, avalanches, running out of sugary snacks. Also? The collision of personalities. That’s what met a National Geographic team during an attempted summit in Burma in 2014, and what trip leader Hilaree O’Neill will recount at this touring National Geographic event.
When: Wednesday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway
How much: $20–40. Tickets available here.

