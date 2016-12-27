Pok Pok to Open Fifth Location, Pine Street Market Shuffles, Plus More PDX Food News

Vietnamese fish sauce wings at Pok Pok. Image: Pok Pok

Pok Pok to open Northwest location

Andy Ricker is adding another feather to his cap—this time to the woefully underserved Northwest Portland. EaterPDX reports that Pok Pok NW (1639 NW Marshall St.) will have a larger kitchen, more labor-intensive dishes, and possibly special-themed dinners. Ricker’s fifth location is slated to open in spring 2017.

Shalom Y’All and Pollo Bravo make moves

John Gorham’s Israeli Pine Street Market location will relocate to 1128 SW Alder (currently Pollo Bravo) as a full-service restaurant in February 2017. Gorham is selling SW Alder’s Pollo Bravo to two former employees, who will consolidate the franchise back at Pine Street Market. Got it? Here’s one more thing: the empty Shalom Y’all stand at Pine Street Market will become BYH Burgers, with several Gorham alums running the show.

Figlia Americana opens

Renata’s little sister café, Figlia Americana, is now open inside Rejuvenation (1100 SE Grand Ave). The 43-seat eatery serves all of Portland’s essential coffee shop trappings: smoothies, toasts, pastries from Bakeshop, and fresh-made salads and sandwiches.

BJ Smith Eliminated from Top Chef Season 14: Charleston

The chef behind the growing Portland Smokehouse franchise was eliminated in Episode 4 of Bravo’s long-running show during a “trash fish” challenge. It bears stark contrast to local chefs Gregory Gourdet and Doug Adams, who landed in second and third place, respectively, during the last Top Chef season.

Marukin Ramen rolls out expanded menu

One of our Best Restaurants 2016 just bolstered its already great list of rotating ramens. As of this month, both locations will turn out a selection of donburi (rice) bowls, from miso pork to curry, new sides like pork and shrimp gyoza, and a special ebi (shrimp) ramen on a first come, first serve basis.