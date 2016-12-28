  1. Blogs
New Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year at One (or All?) of These Portland Parties

We know: 2016 sucked. So to send it out with some attitude, we’ve got nine of the city’s best events for your countdown pleasure.  

By Jason Buehrer 12/28/2016 at 12:18pm

Party2017 jdzlwc

Party on, peeps! 

Image: Shutterstock

Concerts, costume parties, and comedy—Portland's got all you need to send off the year we hope to forget and ring in something new. If you’re seeing this one out from under a duvet, we get it. If, however, you wanna party like it’s 1999 (RIP Prince), we’ve found the best places to do so this December 31.

Soul Vaccination
7.30 p.m., Jimmy Mak's
Start off your night by raising a glass at Jimmy Mak’s final show. The venerable jazz and blues club goes out in style with Rose City favorites Soul Vaccination. This energetic 12-piece band brings serious funk and soul to another beloved Portland haunt that’s soon to be no more

New Year’s Squeeze
8 p.m., Holocene
Pick out your best black, white, and gold for a night that Main Squeeze and Holocene hope will help you forget the awful suck that was 2016. And they’ve got some heavy hitters to make sure that happens. The Last Artful, Dodgr, Dylan Stark, DJs Kiffo & Rhyes, and Bruxton are all playing a set with visuals by Siegecow.  

Chanti Darling
9 p.m., Mississippi Studios
Portland’s resident dance party starters bring their R&B grooves and choreographed moves to Jump Jack Sound Machine’s New Year’s Eve throwdown.  

The Great American Songbook Sing-a-long
7.30 p.m., Portland Center Stage
Join Hershey Felder for a post-show singalong at Portland Center Stage. The star and creator of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin digs deep into American music history with the best from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, and Hollywood. Stick around for the ball drop and complimentary champagne.

Ode to Joy: New Year’s Celebration
7.30 p.m., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
The Oregon Symphony kicks off the New Year with a selection of the legendary Norman Leyden’s best big-band toe tappers. They follow it up with Beethoven’s Ninth, which culminates in the powerful Ode to Joy. There's also a Friday-evening performance, if you're otherwise engaged on NYE itself.

Curious Comedy's New Year's Eve Extravaganza
8 p.m., Curious Comedy Theater
Take four hours of improv, stand-up, and sketch from Curious Comedy Theater. Add platefuls of appetizers and a midnight champagne toast and you have yourself a New Year’s Eve party that’s actually funny. Like, intentionally.

Nostalgia PDX
9 p.m., Santé Bar
Beloved vogue beat central and all-round kick-ass party Nostalgia PDX returns with an Afro Phunk-themed costume and dance party. Best costume gets a $100 prize, and everyone gets champagne at midnight. Win win! 

Songs and Stories
8 p.m., Alberta Rose Theatre
What do Everclear’s Art Alexakis and Sixpence None the Richer’s Leigh Nash have in common? The Alberta Rose this New Year’s Eve, that’s what, where the two musicians will share songs and stories, acoustically, to kick 2016 into oblivion. 

New Year’s Eve Family Show
4 p.m., Fremont Theatre
Portland’s newest theater throws a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve show with kindie rockers Jonny & Jason, Mo Phillips, and more.

Holiday Events
