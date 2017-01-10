  1. Blogs
  2. The Balance

Hiking

Is This New Book the Weekend Warrior's Guide to Oregon's PCT?

From Bridge of the Gods to Siskiyou Pass, a local author offers a different way of approaching Oregon's stretch of the epic three-state hiking trail.

By Regan Breeden 1/10/2017 at 11:28am

Or pct 5 4 3 jeffersonpark eb0311 y1op8n

Beat this vista—from the Pacific Crest Trail near Breitenbush, take in a wide panorama over Russell Lake and Jefferson Park, with Mount Jefferson rising above.

Image: Eli Boschetto

Still racking your brain for that truly epic New Year’s resolution? Here’s one from local hiker-author Eli Boschetto: why not hike the length of Oregon?

Boschetto’s here to help. His new book Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail: Oregonpublished just this past December by Mountaineers Books, offers 328 pages on everything from filling out permits to setting up camp in the meadows by Mesa Creek, high up in the Three Sisters region. (Boschetto's not all business, though—he's prone to lyrical meditations, like one, set near that Mesa Creek camp, on deer scavenging for supper as the sun sets behind South Sister.)

Or pct 6 0 s6 opener 6 1 8 ramonafalls eb7946 c7gmsa

Tucked into a lush grotto, Ramona Falls is a short side trip from the PCT.

Image: Eli Boschetto

Boschetto’s Oregon-specific guide is the second of a four-part collaboration that maps Oregon’s 455-mile stretch of the famed scenic hiking and equestrian trail. (The Washington PCT guide came out in September; two volumes covering the trail’s path through California are forthcoming.) According to Boschetto, there’s a good reason to start local: Oregon’s stretch of the PCT is blessed with trails that are a “cakewalk” compared to some sections you’ll find throughout Washington and California.  

As Boschetto explained to Portland Monthly, the new Oregon guide “is for the person that likes to go out for a weekend, that likes to go out for a week—that wants to take their time, enjoy the environment, and not feel like they’re pressured or obligated to go and spend a month or six months on a trail.”

True, the PCT might not seem like it needs more attention these days, given a certain globally ubiquitous boot-chucking book and movie. Boschetto says Wild has indeed changed the trail over the last few years. He thinks the novel’s “sensationalized” events have undermined the hiker's precept of Leave No Trace—from oodles of boots now lining canyon beds to an increase in the number of toilet paper-ringed campsites. The recent surge in popularity has forced organizations like the Pacific Crest Trail Association and the U.S. Forest Service, he says, to “take new steps to go and manage the crowds and the impact that’s being put on these popular trails.”

Or pct 0 intro 3 5 6 trailhiker eb0637 mvufcj

Wending through the plains beneath sprawling Diamond Peak.

Image: Eli Boschetto

But there's another side to that coin, Boschetto adds: in serving as “a tremendous promotional piece for going out and hiking long-distance trails,” stories like Wild can also reinforce the idea that nature possesses an “almost medicinal aspect” to help cleanse and discover one’s self. 

Boschetto wants you to see the trail the way he first did back in 2012, when he came across the sight of the Charleton Butte Fire, just past Santiam Pass, and saw a sense of hope buried in the forest floor, where “underneath all of those burned snags and matchstick trees the forest floor was just littered with wildflowers.” Go there, he says—just remember that bearing witness to such glory isn't a passive pursuit; you're now part of nature's maintenance crew, tasked with keeping up such scenic integrity.

Eb headshot obrmt2

Eli Boschetto, author of Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail: Oregon.

Image: Mitzi Sugar

In addition to suggested itineraries, historical insight, and resort recommendations (for when you just need a margarita), Boschetto provides insight on Oregon's can’t-miss sights along the PCT, along with alternatives routes. (Like Crater Lake, which he describes as an experience akin to “standing on the edge of the Grand Canyon,” and Tunnel Falls, where the trail wanders under waterfalls in ways both awe-inspiring and harrowing).

455 miles is certainly a lot to bite off. That's another area where this guide breaks from the long-haul boot-chuckers. Maybe take the PCT one short trip at a time, he suggests, and hang on to those shoes. “After a couple summers," says Boschetto, "you’ll find you’ve hiked across the entire state of Oregon.”

Filed under
Pacific Crest Trail, Hiking, Mount Hood, Nature
Show Comments

Related Content

SEIZE THE SUMMER

10 Adrenaline-Packed Summer Days

08/01/2014 By Zach Dundas, Aaron Scott, Marty Patail, and Caleb Diehl Edited by Rachel Ritchie

NORTHWEST TRAVEL

How to Take Public Transit to Timberline

09/29/2014 By Margaret Seiler

TRAIL OF THE MONTH

Inspiration Loop Trail

12/02/2013 By Brian Barker

TRAIL OF THE MONTH

Cool Creek Trail

09/03/2013 By Brian Barker

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

A Vegetarian Dinner at Aviary, the Oregon Truffle Festival, and More Portland Food Events

01/10/2017 By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Hold the Fish Sauce! An All-Vegetarian Thai Restaurant Opens on Division

01/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Weekend Getaway

An Oregon Chef Series Deep in the Cascades

01/09/2017 By Elise Herron

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

The Inside Scoop on Tiffin Asha’s New Brick-and-Mortar, Opening January 5 on NE Killingsworth

01/04/2017 By Karen Brooks

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: January 4–11

01/04/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

Portland Politics

What to Do on (and around) Inauguration Day

01/10/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Mental Health

Two New Portland Murals Fight Depression Stigma

01/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 5–8

01/05/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Playlist

January 2017: A Month of Portland Concerts in 20 Songs

01/04/2017 By Jason Buehrer, Ko Ricker, and Rebecca Jacobson

Performance

Bri Pruett on Dating, Small-Batch Granola, and Why She's Leaving Portland

01/04/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Dec 29–Jan 1

12/28/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Portland Politics

What to Do on (and around) Inauguration Day

01/10/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Mental Health

Two New Portland Murals Fight Depression Stigma

01/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Are Oregon’s New Birth Control Laws Actually Helping Anyone?

01/04/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking

Is This New Book the Weekend Warrior's Guide to Oregon's PCT?

01/10/2017 By Regan Breeden

Weekend Getaway

An Oregon Chef Series Deep in the Cascades

01/09/2017 By Elise Herron

Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Winter Relaxation: Getaways

Fly Direct from PDX to Sun or Snow This Winter

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Hot Springs

Beyond Bagby and Breitenbush: 4 Classic Northwest Hot Springs

12/20/2016 By Ko Ricker

Style & Shopping

Shop Local

Hey, Procrastinators! Here Are the Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Need

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Style

Why Designer Andrea Moore Has the Portland Fashion World Buzzing

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winning Finds

Adorable Kidswear to Hand-Drawn Tarot Decks, January’s Best Local Stuff

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Hiking

Is This New Book the Weekend Warrior's Guide to Oregon's PCT?

01/10/2017 By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Hold the Fish Sauce! An All-Vegetarian Thai Restaurant Opens on Division

01/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Mental Health

Two New Portland Murals Fight Depression Stigma

01/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Are Oregon’s New Birth Control Laws Actually Helping Anyone?

01/04/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy New Year with These Local Wellness Events

12/27/2016 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Beer Me

Wayfinder Beer (Finally) Opens

09/28/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Openings

First Look: Honky Tonk Taco

07/22/2016 By Ramona DeNies

LEVEL UP

Ground Kontrol vs. Quarterworld: Which Portland Arcade Reigns Supreme?

07/12/2016 By Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

Architecture

Are These Really Portland's Greatest New Buildings?

12/15/2016 By Ko Ricker

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters