A Vegetarian Dinner at Aviary, the Oregon Truffle Festival, and More Portland Food Events

… including SE Wine Collective’s new tasting series and Vitaly Paley’s Russian xurros.

By Regan Breeden 1/10/2017 at 12:11pm

Paleyxurro ighmro

Vitaly Paley is 180's guest xurro chef in January.  

Image: Cristina Baez

Vitaly Paley Guest Stars at 180

What: 180, Portland’s consummate Spanish xurreria rings in the New Year with James Beard award-winning chef Vitaly Paley’s tangy-sweet chocolate take on his mother’s Russian sour cream sauce. Feel-good bonus: all proceeds benefit local charity Friends of the Children.
Where: 180 (2218 NE Broadway)
When: All January
How Much: $2 for dipping sauce, $5.75 for dipping sauce and three xurros

Aviary’s First All-Vegetarian Dinner

What: Vegetables take center-stage at Aviary, with chef/owner Sarah Pliner serving up a four-course feast of Japanese eggplant with tomato miso, silken tofu with butternut squash, and artichoke quince tart, all paired with wine from Anne Amie Vineyards.
Where: Aviary (1733 NE Alberta St.)
When: 6:30 p.m. Wed, Jan. 18
How Much: $60 per person (includes four course dinner and wine pairings)

The Oregon Truffle Festival

What: The 12th annual Oregon Truffle Festival is fast approaching. You can read about our top picks here. Most of the events, including “Truffles Deconstructed” with food science whiz Harold McGee, the celebrity chef blow-out Grand Truffle Dinner, and the Joriad truffle dog competition, still have tickets available.
Where: Newberg, McMinville, Eugene
When: January 20–29
How Much: For pricing visit OTF’s website

SE Wine Collective’s New Tasting Group

What: SE Wine Collective launches an instructional wine tasting series, the Tasting Group, exploring regions, styles, and varietals from around the world. The inaugural event is a time-traveling ride to back to 1999, with Sandy Thompson of Mt. Tabor Fine Wines uncorking bottles from his personal cellar for an overview of Oregon Pinot Noir.
Where: SE Wine Collective (2425 SE 35th Place)
When: 6 p.m. Thurs, Jan. 26
How Much: $25 per person; reservations here

Vitaly Paley, Aviary, Wine
