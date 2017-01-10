  1. Blogs
What to Do on (and around) Inauguration Day

From marches and rallies to art workshops and comedy shows, here are 15 inauguration-related happenings to light your political fire as a new president takes office.

By Lauren Kershner 1/10/2017 at 11:38am

Shutterstock protest sfcahp

Image: Shutterstock

We're just days away from the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, and Portland is ready with plenty of political protests, rallies, workshops, and even some fun (kinda) to mark the occasion. 

Stand Together: A Day of Action Workshops
9:30 a.m. Jan 14, Sunnyside Community House
Sunnyside Community House hosts a day of workshops to promote peaceful and non-violent political protest, “for people new to social and political action, and for those upgrading their skills.” Advocates for immigrant and racial justice, gender rights, fair housing, health-care-for-all, and climate action are encouraged to attend. RSVP via the event’s website

First 100 Days: United in Resistance
Various times Jan 14–15, 415 SW 10th Ave, Ste 300 
The Portland Institute for Contemporary Art hosts a variety of events in the lead-up to inauguration, including a presentation on the "Art of Protest" and an art-making workshop in which participants can construct protest banners and signs. A full list of events can be found here.  

Dear Sugar Radio: Writer’s Resist
6 p.m. Jan 15, Aladdin Theater
Some of the city’s finest scribes—poet Samiya Bashir, novelists Lidia Yuknavitch and Rene Denfeld, and journalist Zahir Janmohamed, among others—join Cheryl Strayed and Steve Almond for a live recording of Dear Sugar Radio. It’s the Portland piece of Writers Resist, a multi-city event bringing together writers and activists all over the country to “re-inaugurate a shared commitment to the spirit of compassion, equality, free speech and the fundamental ideals of democracy.” The bad news: it’s already sold out (though that might be good news, given that all proceeds are being donated to ACLU of Oregon, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, Basic Rights of Oregon, Unite Oregon, Oregon Environmental Council, and Literary Arts). The good news? You can tune in and catch the lot in realtime.

RISE UP and Resist Fascism: Inauguration Day Protest
1:30 p.m. Jan 20, Pioneer Courthouse Square
On Inauguration Day, peaceful protesters will gather at Pioneer Courthouse Square to rally against Donald Trump and march through the streets under the slogan: “This is not Trump's America, this is OUR CITY.” 

Skills and Tools for Interrupting Hate in Public Spaces
10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan 20, Resolutions Northwest
Resolutions Northwest, a mediation and communication center with a focus on equity and inclusion, hosts a two-hour workshop designed to help participants in many of the Inauguration Day public event interact with hate speech and invective. 

Alternatively, there are two two-hour workshops titled “Artful Dialogue Across the Political Divide,” also at Resolutions Northwest, centered on the idea that “forward progress is possible if we have the courage to address the conflict through attentive, skilled dialogue grounded in equity frameworks, acknowledging the difference between intention and impact.” Registration is free to the first 20 participants. 

Student Walkout on Trump’s Inauguration
Noon Jan 20, Portland State University
All across the country, high school and college students are walking out of class to declare their opposition to “hate and bigotry, Donald Trump, and the Republican Party.” PSU students will gather at the Smith Memorial Student Union in support of this national movement. 

Inauguration Day Flag Burning Extravaganza
Noon Jan 20, Pioneer Courthouse Square
Following Trump’s call to jail people who burn the American flag, Pioneer Square is the locale for this anti-Trump event, which calls on attendees to burn their flags in protest.

Not Our President: Women Writers Against Trump
7 p.m. Jan 20, Ford Food & Drink
On the evening of Inauguration Day, 10 of Portland's women writers—short story writer Margaret Malone, memoirist Jenny Forrest, and poet Shayla Lawson, among others—will get together at Southeast Portland’s Ford Food & Drink to raise their voices against “Trump and the misogyny and oppression he represents.” All donations collected at the free event will benefit Planned Parenthood.  

This Is It: Anti-Donald Trump Protest(s)
Various time Jan 20-22, various locations 
"Oregonians Against Trump" have put together a series of protests at various venues, including locations in Beaverton, Tigard, and Gresham.

Women’s March on Portland
Noon Jan 21, Tom McCall Waterfront Park
You’ve heard of the Women’s March on Washington? If you can’t make that mammoth protest event, there’s an allied march taking place here, aimed at protecting “our rights, our safety, our health and our families—recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”  Marchers will meet at at Tom McCall Waterfront Park at noon. There’s a pre-rally for families with children, too.

What a Joke
7 p.m. Jan 21, Curious Comedy Theater
Dinah Foley, Anthony Lopez, Belinda Carroll, Mohanned Eslsheiky, and Andie Main team up for Portland’s What a Joke, a show to raise money for the ACLU. They’re part of a nationwide push by comedians in more than 20 cities across the country who are responding to the election of Donald Trump with benefit shows.

United Front Against the Trump Agenda: Rally and March
10 a.m. Jan 21, Shemanski Park
“An Injury to One is an Injury to All!” is the slogan for the inauguration weekend rally and march hosted by Portland Jobs with Justice. Participants will gather in agreement that “the election of Donald Trump is a stark reminder of the importance of community, solidarity, and working together to build a just society and economy that truly works for everyone.” The event will begin in Shemanski Park, wrapping up in time for those also attending the Women’s March on Portland.

NXT-LVL
9 p.m. Jan 21, Jade Club
Some of Portland's best-loved women DJs and dancers join forces to produce this "Post Women's March Dance Party." With DJ Jen O, DJ Anjali, Casual Aztec, and a performance by Kumari Suraj and the Jungle Jills, proceeds go to Portland Tenants United, Camions of Care PSU, and Network for Reproductive Options. 

Queer Speak Out – “Never Going Back”
Noon Jan 22, Pioneer Courthouse Square
Members of Portland's LGBTQ community gather with their allies at Pioneer Courthouse Square in opposition to the Trump administration. Attendees will march the streets of Portland bearing a makeshift coffin, draped in a rainbow flag, as a metaphor for what they think this presidency means for the country. Join the procession in your funkiest funeral attire. 

RESIST!
6 p.m. Feb 2, Floating World Comics
The quarterly comics tabloid Smoke Signal releases a special issue, RESIST!, featuring work from women and LGBTQ artists focusing on political resistance. The idea is to freely disperse them on Inauguration Day in Washington DC, but the good news is that 5,000 copies will also be distributed for free on February 2 at Floating World Comics. Interested Portlanders are encouraged to grab a stack, and drop them off at their favorite local spots. 

