  1. Blogs
  2. On The Town

Music

Radiohead Comes to Portland in April—for First Time Since 1996

The iconic rock band embarks on a brief US tour before headlining Coachella.

By Portland Monthly Staff 1/17/2017 at 12:43pm

Radiohead l8vvmu

Thom and team are coming to town.

Image: Courtesy Flickr/Daniele Dalledonne

Amid the snow and the ice and the impending political doom, here's a shred of good news: Radiohead hits Portland in April.

The English rockers, who haven't played the Rose City since 1996, are embarking on a brief US tour before headlining Coachella (alongside Beyoncé, no big). Portland is one of eight stops—they'll play the Moda Center on Sunday, April 9, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 20. Tickets run $69.50–$99.50 before fees and are limited to four per customer. Pick 'em up at Ticketmaster.

Radiohead's ninth and most recent album, 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and went straight to number 1 in the UK. It's heavy on orchestral arrangements and analog tones. The New York Times called it the band's "darkest statement"—which is saying something for a group that produced 1997's OK Computer (with its dire warnings about technology), and 2000's Kid A's ode to disassociation, "How to Disappear Completely." When Radiohead last visited Portland 21 years ago, they played the seminal '90s rock club La Luna, which closed in 1999. 

Filed under
Arts News
Show Comments

Related Content

Visual Art

How Do You Make Art from Displacement?

11/22/2016 By Jason Buehrer

CULTURE CALL SHEET

The Latest in Portland Arts News—Loch Lomond, Third Angle, and More

09/24/2015 By Fiona McCann

CULTURE CALL SHEET

The Latest in Portland Arts News—Tender Loving Empire's Expansion

07/09/2015 By Fiona McCann

ARTS NEWS

Local Arts Orgs Win Big from National Foundations

01/08/2013 By Aaron Scott

Eat & Drink

Winter Openings

5 Restaurants to Watch Out for in Winter 2017

9:53am By Benjamin Tepler

Breaking News

SuperBite and Kask Launch Bold Happy Hour

01/16/2017 By Karen Brooks

Weekly Planner

A Vegetarian Dinner at Aviary, the Oregon Truffle Festival, and More Portland Food Events

01/10/2017 By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Hold the Fish Sauce! An All-Vegetarian Thai Restaurant Opens on Division

01/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Weekend Getaway

An Oregon Chef Series Deep in the Cascades

01/09/2017 By Elise Herron

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Music

Radiohead Comes to Portland in April—for First Time Since 1996

12:43pm By Portland Monthly Staff

Comedy

France's Most Famous Comedian Brings His English-Language Act to Portland

01/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Comics

This Comic by an Openly Trans Portlander Belongs on Your Reading List

01/12/2017 By Jason Buehrer

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 12–15

01/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Lauren Kershner

Film Festival

Six Movies You Should See and Hear at the Reel Music Festival

01/11/2017 By Fiona McCann

Portland Politics

What to Do On (and Around) Inauguration Day

01/10/2017 By Lauren Kershner

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Public Land

With an Expanded National Monument, Oregon's Debate over Public Lands Continues

01/13/2017 By Elise Herron

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Portland Politics

What to Do On (and Around) Inauguration Day

01/10/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Public Land

With an Expanded National Monument, Oregon's Debate over Public Lands Continues

01/13/2017 By Elise Herron

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Hiking

Is This New Book the Weekend Warrior's Guide to Oregon's PCT?

01/10/2017 By Regan Breeden

Weekend Getaway

An Oregon Chef Series Deep in the Cascades

01/09/2017 By Elise Herron

Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Winter Relaxation: Getaways

Fly Direct from PDX to Sun or Snow This Winter

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Fashion News

Portland's Awful Winter Weather Is Endangering Local Retailers

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Gets Political

How Portlanders Can Resist with Style

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Shop Local

Hey, Procrastinators! Here Are the Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Need

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Style

Why Designer Andrea Moore Has the Portland Fashion World Buzzing

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Health & Wellness

Hiking

Is This New Book the Weekend Warrior's Guide to Oregon's PCT?

01/10/2017 By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Hold the Fish Sauce! An All-Vegetarian Thai Restaurant Opens on Division

01/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Mental Health

Two New Portland Murals Fight Depression Stigma

01/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Are Oregon’s New Birth Control Laws Actually Helping Anyone?

01/04/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy New Year with These Local Wellness Events

12/27/2016 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Beer Me

Wayfinder Beer (Finally) Opens

09/28/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Openings

First Look: Honky Tonk Taco

07/22/2016 By Ramona DeNies

LEVEL UP

Ground Kontrol vs. Quarterworld: Which Portland Arcade Reigns Supreme?

07/12/2016 By Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters