Radiohead Comes to Portland in April—for First Time Since 1996

Thom and team are coming to town. Image: Courtesy Flickr/Daniele Dalledonne

Amid the snow and the ice and the impending political doom, here's a shred of good news: Radiohead hits Portland in April.

The English rockers, who haven't played the Rose City since 1996, are embarking on a brief US tour before headlining Coachella (alongside Beyoncé, no big). Portland is one of eight stops—they'll play the Moda Center on Sunday, April 9, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 20. Tickets run $69.50–$99.50 before fees and are limited to four per customer. Pick 'em up at Ticketmaster.

Radiohead's ninth and most recent album, 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and went straight to number 1 in the UK. It's heavy on orchestral arrangements and analog tones. The New York Times called it the band's "darkest statement"—which is saying something for a group that produced 1997's OK Computer (with its dire warnings about technology), and 2000's Kid A's ode to disassociation, "How to Disappear Completely." When Radiohead last visited Portland 21 years ago, they played the seminal '90s rock club La Luna, which closed in 1999.