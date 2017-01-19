Broadway Books Offers We Should All Be Feminists for Free on Inauguration Day

Tomorrow is Inauguration Day. But here’s an upside: indie bookstore Broadway Books is using the opportunity to distribute free copies of We Should All be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The book—which began life as a TEDx talk—is based on novelist Adichie’s experiences as a woman in Nigeria and unpacks the ways gender roles are built and the effects they have on each of us, and gives some powerful suggestions about how we can change that. The essay was recently published as a book by Anchor Books/Random House, and according to Adichie’s website has been translated into a half dozen different languages.

“As the owners of a bookstore founded by women, and still women-owned after almost 25 years, we appreciate strong women, and we rejoice in the men who respectfully support and stand alongside them,” wrote Broadway Books co-owner Sally McPherson in a statement.

The bookstore intends to offer one copy per customer throughout Inauguration Day, while supplies last.

“When we inaugurate a new president and bring in a new administration it’s a time of new beginnings and new challenges, a chance to reflect on where we are as a country, where we want to go, and how we want to get there,” McPherson says. “We found the words of this international voice to be particularly inspiring and wanted to share them with our customers.”