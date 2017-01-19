  1. Blogs
Charles Bradley, Dinosaur Jr., and Drive-By Truckers Are Pickathon Bound

The annual Happy Valley hoedown has announced its initial lineup of 42 international and local acts.

By Lauren Kershner 1/19/2017 at 4:27am

Charles bradley the menahan street band jazz fest wien 2011 27 nxzxe8

Charles Bradley at Jazz Fest Wien in 2011

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Charles Bradley. Dinosaur Jr. Deer Tick. An Australian indie country singer and a group of Tuvan throat singers. Pickathon has announced its initial 2017 lineup, with 42 acts hailing from as far afield as Thailand, Sweden, and New Zealand. There’s plenty of Portland in there, too, with instrumental quartet 1939 Ensemble, pop/folk outfit Y La Bamba, Cat Hoch, and the Last Artful, Dodgr among the local offerings. Here's the poster with the full lineup:

Pt17 poster tab lineup 4web 663x1024 hcg1ne

Image: Courtesy Pickathon

Set to take place August 3–6 at Pendarvis Farm, this year’s Pickathon is the 19th edition of the annual festival.

