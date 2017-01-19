Charles Bradley, Dinosaur Jr., and Drive-By Truckers Are Pickathon Bound

Charles Bradley at Jazz Fest Wien in 2011 Image: Wikimedia Commons

Charles Bradley. Dinosaur Jr. Deer Tick. An Australian indie country singer and a group of Tuvan throat singers. Pickathon has announced its initial 2017 lineup, with 42 acts hailing from as far afield as Thailand, Sweden, and New Zealand. There’s plenty of Portland in there, too, with instrumental quartet 1939 Ensemble, pop/folk outfit Y La Bamba, Cat Hoch, and the Last Artful, Dodgr among the local offerings. Here's the poster with the full lineup:

Set to take place August 3–6 at Pendarvis Farm, this year’s Pickathon is the 19th edition of the annual festival.