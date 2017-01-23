Exploring Greater Portland’s Private Schools

Portland Monthly’s annual private schools guide crunches the numbers, analyzes the trends, and tells the stories behind private education in the Portland metro area. Our private schools guide spans philosophies, grade ranges, and geography—from Clark County north of the Columbia River to Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties here in Oregon. The 69 schools in this year's guide self-reported this data through our annual survey.

NOTE: Survey information pertains to the completed 2015-2016 academic school year, not the current school year.

County School Grade range School type Tuition range Acceptance rate (%) Enrollment Average class size (#) Identify as non-white (%) Receiving financial aid (%) Faculty with master's degrees (#) School days per calendar year Dress code/ uniforms (Y/N) On-site library (Y/N) Athletic programs offered Foreign languages taught Immersion program (Y/N) Classes per week: art/music Average SAT math score Average SAT reading score Average SAT writing score AP courses offered Students enrolled in college directly after graduation (%) Website Clackamas Arbor School of Arts & Sciences K-8 — $13,500 23 165 20 10 8 24 164 N/N Y Soccer, track and field Spanish N 5/5 — — — — — ArborSchool.org Clackamas The Children's Hour Academy PK-1 Christian $5,844-18,396 95 90 10 19 10 3 232 Y/Y Y Soccer shots, yoga Spanish N 5/5 — — — — — Childrens-Hour.com Clackamas Columbia Academy PK-6 Individualized programs $6,950-8,400 90 45 12 20 — 1 179 N/N Y Daily physical education English N 1/2 — — — — — GoColumbiaAcademy.com Clackamas The Marylhurst School PK-8 Progressive $1,350-8,400 77 156 18 15 25 8 171 N/N Y — Spanish N 5/4 — — — — — TheMarylhurstSchool.org Clackamas Micha-el School K-8 Waldorf $4,750-7,020 95 104 14 7 16 9 158 Y/N N — Spanish, German N 5/5 — — — — — Micha-ElSchool.org Clackamas North Clackamas Christian School PK-12 Christian, college prep $1,287-6,693 95 245 18 15 35 6 166 Y/N Y Cross country, volleyball, soccer, basketball, track, baseball Spanish Y 5/5 — — — 2 95 NCChristianschool.com Clackamas Park Academy 3-12 Language learning differences $19,000 88 63 10 21 36 9 159 Y/N N Tae kwon do English N 5/5 — — — 1 100 ParkAcademy.org Clackamas Portland Waldorf School PK-12 Waldorf $5,140-17,585 58 290 20 21 36 6 166 Y/N Y Basketball, volleyball, cross country, track and field, ultimate frisbee Latin, Greek, Spanish, German N 5/5 — — — 0 90 PortlandWaldorf.org Clackamas Spring Mountain Christian Academy K-12 Christian, college prep $2,000-4,200 80 120 12 4 20 4 180 Y/N Y Basketball, soccer Russian Y 2/2 — — — 2 95 NCEK12.com Clackamas St. John the Apostle Catholic School PK-8 Catholic $5,462-16,813 98 197 23 5 35 9 179 Y/Y Y Football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, track, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 1/2 — — — — — SJA-Eagles.com Clackamas St. John the Baptist Catholic School PK-8 Catholic $5,496-17,881 100 154 20 14 33 16 169 Y/Y Y Basketball, volleyball, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 3/3 — — — — — SJBCatholicschool.org Clackamas Touchstone Elementary School K-6 Personalized learning $1,343-1,393 93 90 15 37 3 5 174 N/N Y Soccer, tae kwon do, yoga Spanish N 5/2 — — — — — TouchstoneElementary.com Clark Cedar Tree Classical Christian School K-12 Christian, college prep $4,740-6,240 85 190 16 7 10 9 170 Y/Y Y Cross country, archery Latin, Spanish, Greek, English N 4/3 666 638 655 0 100 CedarTreeSchool.org Clark Columbia Adventist Academy 9-12 Seventh Day Adventist, college prep $9,000 95 113 10 29 60 8 180 Y/N Y Basketball, soccer, volleyball Spanish N 3/5 575 584 506 4 75 CAASchool.org Clark The Gardner School of Arts & Sciences PK-8 Gardner $4,315-17,500 95 62 15 23 21 8 180 Y/N N Soccer, tae kwon do Spanish N 2/2 — — — — — GardnerSchool.org Clark Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School PK-8 Catholic $6,311-7,573 95 214 26 31 28 11 180 Y/Y Y Basketball, volleyball, swimming, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 0/5 — — — — — LoudresVan.org Clark Seton Catholic College Preparatory High School 9-12 Catholic, college prep $12,255 95 160 16 37 50 11 180 Y/N N Cross country, football, soccer, golf, volleyball, swimming, basketball, wrestling, track and field Spanish N 5/5 561 596 596 14 99 SetonHigh.org Multnomah Cedarwood Waldorf School PK-8 Waldorf $1,950-12,295 64 320 23 13 34 60 165 Y/N Y Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish, Japanese N 5/5 — — — — — CedarwoodSchool.org Multnomah Central Catholic High School 9-12 Catholic, college prep $13,376 97 884 21 33 50 62 179 Y/N Y Cross country, volleyball, football, soccer, lacrosse, basketball, swimming, ski/snowboard, baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf, racquetball, cheer and song, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish, French, America Sign Language, Japanese N 5/5 — — — 12 97 CentralCatholicHigh.org Multnomah Columbia Christian Schools PK-12 College prep $5,480-6,750 95 298 21 20 20 7 170 Y/N Y Basketball, baseball, football, softball, golf, soccer, volleyball, track, cross country Spanish N 5/5 542 569 538 1 97 ColumbianChristian.com Multnomah De La Salle North Catholic School 9-12 Catholic $2,995 83 325 21 85 85 15 178 Y/Y N Basketball, soccer, track, volleyball Spanish N 5/5 525 512 514 4 90 DLSNC.org Multnomah Franciscan Montessori Earth School and St. Francis Academy PK-8 Catholic, Montessori $7,200-11,820 95 222 25 31 30 14 178 Y/N Y Swim, volleyball, basketball, track, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish, German N 1/0 — — — — — FMES.org Multnomah French American International School PK-8 Language immersion $13,494-17,601 79 449 16 38 10 45 170 Y/N Y Basketball, coccer, volleyball, track and field, cross country French, German, Spanish, Mandarin, English Y 5/5 — — — — — FAISPDX.org Multnomah Grace Lutheran School PK-8 Lutheran, college prep $1,110-6,530 95 74 16 25 55 0 163 Y/N Y Soccer, volleyball, basketball, track, softball — N 1/3 — — — — — Grace-Wells.net Multnomah Holy Family Catholic School PK-8 Catholic $5,459-19,454 95 200 22 10 24 13 179 Y/Y Y Basketball, soccer, volleyball, track, swimming, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 2/2 — — — — — HolyFamilyPortland.org Multnomah Holy Redeemer Catholic School PK-8 Catholic $2,950-6,900 95 254 28 45 29 13 179 Y/Y Y Volleyball, soccer, football, basketball, track and field, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 5/5 — — — — — HolyRedeemerPDX.org Multnomah The International School PK-5 Language immersion, International Baccalaureate $10,080-17,180 — 482 14 59 19 52 182 N/N Y Track, yoga, soccer Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, English Y 2/2 — — — — — IntlSchool.org Multnomah L'Etoile French Immersion School PK-5 Language immersion $7,125-11,500 90 60 18 19 10 13 172 N/N Y Gymnastics, soccer, Zumba, fencing, yoga, circus arts French, English Y 1/1 — — — — — LeToileFrenchSchool.com Multnomah The Madeleine School K-8 Catholic $5,315-7,040 99 234 30 13 16 10 179 Y/Y Y Physical education, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 3/3 — — — — — TheMadeleine.edu/school Multnomah Northwest Academy 6-12 College prep $19,300-20,500 80 212 15 19 20 25 170 N/N N Tai chi, yoga, dance Mandarin, Spanish, French Y 5/5 558 638 637 0 94 NWAcademy.org Multnomah Open Door Christian Academy PK-12 Baptist, college prep $1,410-3,530 80 250 21 5 — 5 170 Y/N Y Basketball, soccer, volleyball Spanish N 3/1 — — — 0 50 OpenDoorSchristian.org Multnomah Pacific Crest Community School 6-12 College prep $13,500 70 95 12 15 15 12 178 N/N N Rock climbing Spanish, Japanese N 5/2 600 620 610 0 96 PCrest.org Multnomah Portland Christian Schools PK-12 Evangelical Christian, college prep $6,513-9,979 80 489 15 42 22 36 189 Y/N Y Football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field, Catholic Youth Organization sports Latin, Spanish N 5/5 — — — 8 95 PCSchools.org Multnomah Portland Jewish Academy PK-8 Jewish $8,259-17,760 80 170 20 10 45 12 165 Y/N Y Basketball, cross country English, Hebrew, Spanish N 1/1 — — — — — PJAProud.org Multnomah The Portland Montessori School PK-6 Montessori $6,940-9,100 95 30 20 23 10 7 168 N/N Y Soccer Spanish N 5/5 — — — — — PortlandMontessori.org Multnomah St. Agatha Catholic School PK-8 Catholic $5,590-6,990 95 189 22 14 25 9 144 Y/Y Y Volleyball, basketball, tennis, judo, track, swimming, lacrosse, dance, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 4/3 — — — — — StAgathaSchoolPDX.us Multnomah St. Clare School K-8 Catholic $5,800-7,400 99 200 24 11 13 13 179 Y/Y Y Basketball, volleyball, track and field, swimming, Catholic Youth Organization sports — N 4/2 — — — — — StClarePDX.org Multnomah St. John Fisher School K-8 Catholic $5,900-7,710 89 223 25 15 10 14 179 Y/Y Y Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 5/2 — — — — — SJFSchool.org Multnomah St. Mary's Academy 9-12 Catholic, college prep $14,050 — 726 21 34 41 51 180 Y/N Y Alpine skiing, basketball, cross country, dragon boats, golf, lacrosse, Nordic skiing, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field, volleyball French, Spanish, Latin N 5/5 500 580 540 11 100 StMarysPDX.org Multnomah St. Rose School PK-8 Catholic $5,366-7,042 99 180 23 40 27 10 179 Y/Y Y Basketball, swimming Spanish N 2/5 — — — — — StRosePDX.org Multnomah St. Thomas More Catholic School K-8 Catholic $6,250-8,470 98 205 24 10 4 15 179 Y/Y Y Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 1/2 — — — — — StMPDXSchool.org Multnomah Summa Academy K-8 Natural learning relationships $13,500-14,000 86 49 11 12 25 4 171 N/N Y — — N 1/1 — — — — — SummaAcademy.org Multnomah Sunstone Montessori School PK-6 Montessori $9,329-21,000 85 116 24 18 15 18 174 Y/N Y Soccer, yoga Spanish N 5/5 — — — — — SunstoneMontessori.org Multnomah Trinity Lutheran Christian School PK-8 Lutheran $2,400-6,900 95 100 15 75 50 6 176 Y/Y Y Basketball, volleyball, track Spanish N 2/2 — — — — — TrinityPortland.org Multnomah Tucker Maxon School PK-5 Communication and deafness $7,150-17,000 95 46 11 14 19 13 170 N/N Y Physical education — N 1/1 — — — — — TuckerMaxon.org Multnomah West Hills Christian School K-8 Christian $4,578-7,680 90 391 23 15 9 16 169 Y/N Y Swimming, basketball, volleyball, track and field Spanish N 1/2 — — — — — WHCS.org Multnomah West Hills Montessori PK-5 Montessori $7,457-10,070 90 275 25 20 — 13 182 N/N Y Elementary physical education, after-school programs Spanish N 5/5 — — — — — Washington Agia Sophia Academy PK-5 Montessori $4,450-8,100 95 25 13 25 20 4 175 Y/Y Y — Greek, Latin N 1/3 — — — — — ASAPDX.org Washington Catlin Gabel School PK-12 Progressive $22,080-29,640 27 702 16 39 28 75 179 Y/N Y Basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country, skiing, swimming, track and field, golf, baseball, tennis Mandarin, French, Spanish N 5/5 656 656 648 0 100 Catlin.edu Washington Edison High School 9-12 Learning differences $21,700 60 96 9 15 30 14 180 Y/N N Basketball, soccer volleyball, cross country, skiing, baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis, football, swimming, Catholic Youth Organization sports American Sign Language N 5/5 — — — 0 95 EdisonHS.org Washington German International School PK-5 Language immersion $10,775-13,950 98 115 18 19 19 19 175 Y/N Y Physical education German Y 4/4 — — — — — GSPDX.org Washington Horizon Christian School PK-12 Christian, college prep $2,250-10,500 90 329 15 20 14 20 172 Y/N Y Football, volleyball, cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball, track and field Spanish Y 5/3 504 499 496 0 84 Horizon-Christian.org Washington Islamic School of MET/Oregon Islamic Academy PK-12 Muslim, college prep $6,750-8,000 60 140 15 30 20 8 176 Y/Y Y Soccer, basketball, swimming, volleyball, table tennis Arabic N 1/1 621 603 653 0 100 MetPDX.org Washington Jesuit High School 9-12 Catholic, college prep $13,400 67 1,299 25 30 26 80 179 Y/N Y Football, cross country, soccer, volleyball, basketball, swimming, ski racing, baseball, softball, lacrosse, golf, tennis, track and field Chinese, French, Spanish N 5/5 581 581 564 16 99 JesuitPortland.org Washington Living Wisdom School PK-8 Ananda $2,500-8,500 80 32 9 20 40 5 170 Y/N N Physical education French, Spanish N 1/1 — — — — — LivingWisdomPortland.org Washington Montessori School of Beaverton PK-6 Montessori $8,100-10,400 76 180 30 59 10 18 180 Y/N Y Tennis, soccer Spanish N 2/5 — — — — — MSB.org Washington Northwest Chinese Academy PK-6 Language immersion $3,200-14,933 50 39 9 73 4 6 174 Y/Y Y — Chinese Y 2/2 — — — — — NWChineseAcademy.org Washington Oregon Episcopal School PK-12 Episcopal, college prep $17,300-30,700 34 804 16 40 16 95 175 Y/Y Y Soccer, cross country, volleyball, basketball, fencing, skiing, lacrosse, track and field, tennis, golf Mandarin, Spanish, French N 5/5 668 676 664 6 98 OES.edu Washington Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School PK-8 Lutheran $6,115-7,400 90 96 12 33 15 4 171 Y/N Y Soccer, volleyball, basketball, track English, Spanish N 2/4 — — — — — PilgrimBeaverton.com Washington St. Anthony Catholic School PK-8 Catholic $3,695-7,678 95 241 17 35 23 18 179 Y/Y Y Basketball, volleyball, track, jump rope, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 5/5 — — — — — SATigard.org Washington St. Cecilia School PK-8 Catholic $2,100-6,820 99 222 28 23 16 10 175 Y/Y Y Volleyball, basketball, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N 2/2 — — — — — StCeceliaSchool.us Washington St. Stephen's Academy PK-12 Classical Christian, Presbyterian $3,320-7,760 95 224 14 27 28 14 172 Y/Y Y Basketball, cross country, track and field, archery French, Spanish, Latin, Greek N 5/3 650 645 650 0 96 StStephenAcademy.com Washington Tualatin Valley Academy PK-10 Seventh Day Adventist, college prep $6,178-8,610 98 165 18 37 34 12 177 Y/N Y Basketball, volleyball, soccer — N 2/3 — — — — — TualitinValleyAcademy.org Washington Westside Christian High School 9-12 Christian, college prep $5,900-11,800 90 240 17 30 25 15 185 Y/N Y Basketball, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, track and field, volleyball Spanish, French, Chinese N 5/5 588 570 576 9 95 WCHSOnline.org Washington Valley Catholic Elementary School K-5 Catholic $7,435 — 284 28 62 13 14 179 Y/Y Y Football, basketball, lacrosse, track and field, cross country, Catholic Youth Organization sports Spanish N Varies/2 — — — — — ValleyCatholic.org Washington Valley Catholic Middle School 6-8 Catholic $10,130 — 250 26 53 13 24 180 Y/Y Y Football, volleyball, swimming, basketball, track, lacrosse, cross country, cheer, baseball, Catholic Youth Organization sports French, Spanish N 5/5 — — — — — ValleyCatholic.org Washington Valley Catholic High School 9-12 Catholic $12,815 — 390 17 39 23 32 180 Y/N Y Football, cross country, soccer, basketball, swimming, baseball, track and field, golf, tennis, volleyball, softball, dance French, Japanese, Spanish N 5/5 613 607 578 12 98 ValleyCatholic.org Washington Valor Christian School International PK-12 Christian $6,665-7,480 — 153 15 20 40 8 182 Y/N Y Soccer, cross country, volleyball, basketball, track and field Spanish N 2/2 — — — 3 N/A ValorSchool.org

Definitions

G = Grade Range; a = acceptance rate; E = 2015–2016 enrollment; C = Average Class Size; N/W = students who Identify as NonWhite and/or mixed race/other; F = students receiving financial aid; M = faculty with master's degrees; — = N/A

Data Sources

Private school data is voluntarily self-reported for the 2015–2016 academic year. Schools offering only preschool and/or kindergarten were excluded, as were schools that did not complete Portland Monthly’s survey.

*Valor launched in fall 2016; all data provided here reflects the first half of the 2016–2017 school year.