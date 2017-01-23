Schools 2017: Private
Exploring Greater Portland's Private Schools
Language immersion? Waldorf? Natural learning relationships? A snapshot of the metro area's menu of specialized education options.
Portland Monthly’s annual private schools guide crunches the numbers, analyzes the trends, and tells the stories behind private education in the Portland metro area. Our private schools guide spans philosophies, grade ranges, and geography—from Clark County north of the Columbia River to Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties here in Oregon. The 69 schools in this year's guide self-reported this data through our annual survey.
NOTE: Survey information pertains to the completed 2015-2016 academic school year, not the current school year.
|County
|School
|Grade range
|School type
|Tuition range
|Acceptance rate (%)
|Enrollment
|Average class size (#)
|Identify as non-white (%)
|Receiving financial aid (%)
|Faculty with master's degrees (#)
|School days per calendar year
|Dress code/ uniforms (Y/N)
|On-site library (Y/N)
|Athletic programs offered
|Foreign languages taught
|Immersion program (Y/N)
|Classes per week: art/music
|Average SAT math score
|Average SAT reading score
|Average SAT writing score
|AP courses offered
|Students enrolled in college directly after graduation (%)
|Website
|Clackamas
|Arbor School of Arts & Sciences
|K-8
|—
|$13,500
|23
|165
|20
|10
|8
|24
|164
|N/N
|Y
|Soccer, track and field
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|ArborSchool.org
|Clackamas
|The Children's Hour Academy
|PK-1
|Christian
|$5,844-18,396
|95
|90
|10
|19
|10
|3
|232
|Y/Y
|Y
|Soccer shots, yoga
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Childrens-Hour.com
|Clackamas
|Columbia Academy
|PK-6
|Individualized programs
|$6,950-8,400
|90
|45
|12
|20
|—
|1
|179
|N/N
|Y
|Daily physical education
|English
|N
|1/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|GoColumbiaAcademy.com
|Clackamas
|The Marylhurst School
|PK-8
|Progressive
|$1,350-8,400
|77
|156
|18
|15
|25
|8
|171
|N/N
|Y
|—
|Spanish
|N
|5/4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TheMarylhurstSchool.org
|Clackamas
|Micha-el School
|K-8
|Waldorf
|$4,750-7,020
|95
|104
|14
|7
|16
|9
|158
|Y/N
|N
|—
|Spanish, German
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Micha-ElSchool.org
|Clackamas
|North Clackamas Christian School
|PK-12
|Christian, college prep
|$1,287-6,693
|95
|245
|18
|15
|35
|6
|166
|Y/N
|Y
|Cross country, volleyball, soccer, basketball, track, baseball
|Spanish
|Y
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|2
|95
|NCChristianschool.com
|Clackamas
|Park Academy
|3-12
|Language learning differences
|$19,000
|88
|63
|10
|21
|36
|9
|159
|Y/N
|N
|Tae kwon do
|English
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|1
|100
|ParkAcademy.org
|Clackamas
|Portland Waldorf School
|PK-12
|Waldorf
|$5,140-17,585
|58
|290
|20
|21
|36
|6
|166
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, volleyball, cross country, track and field, ultimate frisbee
|Latin, Greek, Spanish, German
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|0
|90
|PortlandWaldorf.org
|Clackamas
|Spring Mountain Christian Academy
|K-12
|Christian, college prep
|$2,000-4,200
|80
|120
|12
|4
|20
|4
|180
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, soccer
|Russian
|Y
|2/2
|—
|—
|—
|2
|95
|NCEK12.com
|Clackamas
|St. John the Apostle Catholic School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$5,462-16,813
|98
|197
|23
|5
|35
|9
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, track, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|1/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|SJA-Eagles.com
|Clackamas
|St. John the Baptist Catholic School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$5,496-17,881
|100
|154
|20
|14
|33
|16
|169
|Y/Y
|Y
|Basketball, volleyball, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|3/3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|SJBCatholicschool.org
|Clackamas
|Touchstone Elementary School
|K-6
|Personalized learning
|$1,343-1,393
|93
|90
|15
|37
|3
|5
|174
|N/N
|Y
|Soccer, tae kwon do, yoga
|Spanish
|N
|5/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TouchstoneElementary.com
|Clark
|Cedar Tree Classical Christian School
|K-12
|Christian, college prep
|$4,740-6,240
|85
|190
|16
|7
|10
|9
|170
|Y/Y
|Y
|Cross country, archery
|Latin, Spanish, Greek, English
|N
|4/3
|666
|638
|655
|0
|100
|CedarTreeSchool.org
|Clark
|Columbia Adventist Academy
|9-12
|Seventh Day Adventist, college prep
|$9,000
|95
|113
|10
|29
|60
|8
|180
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, soccer, volleyball
|Spanish
|N
|3/5
|575
|584
|506
|4
|75
|CAASchool.org
|Clark
|The Gardner School of Arts & Sciences
|PK-8
|Gardner
|$4,315-17,500
|95
|62
|15
|23
|21
|8
|180
|Y/N
|N
|Soccer, tae kwon do
|Spanish
|N
|2/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|GardnerSchool.org
|Clark
|Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$6,311-7,573
|95
|214
|26
|31
|28
|11
|180
|Y/Y
|Y
|Basketball, volleyball, swimming, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|0/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|LoudresVan.org
|Clark
|Seton Catholic College Preparatory High School
|9-12
|Catholic, college prep
|$12,255
|95
|160
|16
|37
|50
|11
|180
|Y/N
|N
|Cross country, football, soccer, golf, volleyball, swimming, basketball, wrestling, track and field
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|561
|596
|596
|14
|99
|SetonHigh.org
|Multnomah
|Cedarwood Waldorf School
|PK-8
|Waldorf
|$1,950-12,295
|64
|320
|23
|13
|34
|60
|165
|Y/N
|Y
|Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish, Japanese
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|CedarwoodSchool.org
|Multnomah
|Central Catholic High School
|9-12
|Catholic, college prep
|$13,376
|97
|884
|21
|33
|50
|62
|179
|Y/N
|Y
|Cross country, volleyball, football, soccer, lacrosse, basketball, swimming, ski/snowboard, baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf, racquetball, cheer and song, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish, French, America Sign Language, Japanese
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|12
|97
|CentralCatholicHigh.org
|Multnomah
|Columbia Christian Schools
|PK-12
|College prep
|$5,480-6,750
|95
|298
|21
|20
|20
|7
|170
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, baseball, football, softball, golf, soccer, volleyball, track, cross country
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|542
|569
|538
|1
|97
|ColumbianChristian.com
|Multnomah
|De La Salle North Catholic School
|9-12
|Catholic
|$2,995
|83
|325
|21
|85
|85
|15
|178
|Y/Y
|N
|Basketball, soccer, track, volleyball
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|525
|512
|514
|4
|90
|DLSNC.org
|Multnomah
|Franciscan Montessori Earth School and St. Francis Academy
|PK-8
|Catholic, Montessori
|$7,200-11,820
|95
|222
|25
|31
|30
|14
|178
|Y/N
|Y
|Swim, volleyball, basketball, track, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish, German
|N
|1/0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FMES.org
|Multnomah
|French American International School
|PK-8
|Language immersion
|$13,494-17,601
|79
|449
|16
|38
|10
|45
|170
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, coccer, volleyball, track and field, cross country
|French, German, Spanish, Mandarin, English
|Y
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FAISPDX.org
|Multnomah
|Grace Lutheran School
|PK-8
|Lutheran, college prep
|$1,110-6,530
|95
|74
|16
|25
|55
|0
|163
|Y/N
|Y
|Soccer, volleyball, basketball, track, softball
|—
|N
|1/3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Grace-Wells.net
|Multnomah
|Holy Family Catholic School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$5,459-19,454
|95
|200
|22
|10
|24
|13
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Basketball, soccer, volleyball, track, swimming, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|2/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|HolyFamilyPortland.org
|Multnomah
|Holy Redeemer Catholic School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$2,950-6,900
|95
|254
|28
|45
|29
|13
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Volleyball, soccer, football, basketball, track and field, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|HolyRedeemerPDX.org
|Multnomah
|The International School
|PK-5
|Language immersion, International Baccalaureate
|$10,080-17,180
|—
|482
|14
|59
|19
|52
|182
|N/N
|Y
|Track, yoga, soccer
|Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, English
|Y
|2/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|IntlSchool.org
|Multnomah
|L'Etoile French Immersion School
|PK-5
|Language immersion
|$7,125-11,500
|90
|60
|18
|19
|10
|13
|172
|N/N
|Y
|Gymnastics, soccer, Zumba, fencing, yoga, circus arts
|French, English
|Y
|1/1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|LeToileFrenchSchool.com
|Multnomah
|The Madeleine School
|K-8
|Catholic
|$5,315-7,040
|99
|234
|30
|13
|16
|10
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Physical education, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|3/3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TheMadeleine.edu/school
|Multnomah
|Northwest Academy
|6-12
|College prep
|$19,300-20,500
|80
|212
|15
|19
|20
|25
|170
|N/N
|N
|Tai chi, yoga, dance
|Mandarin, Spanish, French
|Y
|5/5
|558
|638
|637
|0
|94
|NWAcademy.org
|Multnomah
|Open Door Christian Academy
|PK-12
|Baptist, college prep
|$1,410-3,530
|80
|250
|21
|5
|—
|5
|170
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, soccer, volleyball
|Spanish
|N
|3/1
|—
|—
|—
|0
|50
|OpenDoorSchristian.org
|Multnomah
|Pacific Crest Community School
|6-12
|College prep
|$13,500
|70
|95
|12
|15
|15
|12
|178
|N/N
|N
|Rock climbing
|Spanish, Japanese
|N
|5/2
|600
|620
|610
|0
|96
|PCrest.org
|Multnomah
|Portland Christian Schools
|PK-12
|Evangelical Christian, college prep
|$6,513-9,979
|80
|489
|15
|42
|22
|36
|189
|Y/N
|Y
|Football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Latin, Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|8
|95
|PCSchools.org
|Multnomah
|Portland Jewish Academy
|PK-8
|Jewish
|$8,259-17,760
|80
|170
|20
|10
|45
|12
|165
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, cross country
|English, Hebrew, Spanish
|N
|1/1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PJAProud.org
|Multnomah
|The Portland Montessori School
|PK-6
|Montessori
|$6,940-9,100
|95
|30
|20
|23
|10
|7
|168
|N/N
|Y
|Soccer
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PortlandMontessori.org
|Multnomah
|St. Agatha Catholic School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$5,590-6,990
|95
|189
|22
|14
|25
|9
|144
|Y/Y
|Y
|Volleyball, basketball, tennis, judo, track, swimming, lacrosse, dance, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|4/3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|StAgathaSchoolPDX.us
|Multnomah
|St. Clare School
|K-8
|Catholic
|$5,800-7,400
|99
|200
|24
|11
|13
|13
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Basketball, volleyball, track and field, swimming, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|—
|N
|4/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|StClarePDX.org
|Multnomah
|St. John Fisher School
|K-8
|Catholic
|$5,900-7,710
|89
|223
|25
|15
|10
|14
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|5/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|SJFSchool.org
|Multnomah
|St. Mary's Academy
|9-12
|Catholic, college prep
|$14,050
|—
|726
|21
|34
|41
|51
|180
|Y/N
|Y
|Alpine skiing, basketball, cross country, dragon boats, golf, lacrosse, Nordic skiing, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field, volleyball
|French, Spanish, Latin
|N
|5/5
|500
|580
|540
|11
|100
|StMarysPDX.org
|Multnomah
|St. Rose School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$5,366-7,042
|99
|180
|23
|40
|27
|10
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Basketball, swimming
|Spanish
|N
|2/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|StRosePDX.org
|Multnomah
|St. Thomas More Catholic School
|K-8
|Catholic
|$6,250-8,470
|98
|205
|24
|10
|4
|15
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|1/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|StMPDXSchool.org
|Multnomah
|Summa Academy
|K-8
|Natural learning relationships
|$13,500-14,000
|86
|49
|11
|12
|25
|4
|171
|N/N
|Y
|—
|—
|N
|1/1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|SummaAcademy.org
|Multnomah
|Sunstone Montessori School
|PK-6
|Montessori
|$9,329-21,000
|85
|116
|24
|18
|15
|18
|174
|Y/N
|Y
|Soccer, yoga
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|SunstoneMontessori.org
|Multnomah
|Trinity Lutheran Christian School
|PK-8
|Lutheran
|$2,400-6,900
|95
|100
|15
|75
|50
|6
|176
|Y/Y
|Y
|Basketball, volleyball, track
|Spanish
|N
|2/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TrinityPortland.org
|Multnomah
|Tucker Maxon School
|PK-5
|Communication and deafness
|$7,150-17,000
|95
|46
|11
|14
|19
|13
|170
|N/N
|Y
|Physical education
|—
|N
|1/1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TuckerMaxon.org
|Multnomah
|West Hills Christian School
|K-8
|Christian
|$4,578-7,680
|90
|391
|23
|15
|9
|16
|169
|Y/N
|Y
|Swimming, basketball, volleyball, track and field
|Spanish
|N
|1/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|WHCS.org
|Multnomah
|West Hills Montessori
|PK-5
|Montessori
|$7,457-10,070
|90
|275
|25
|20
|—
|13
|182
|N/N
|Y
|Elementary physical education, after-school programs
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Washington
|Agia Sophia Academy
|PK-5
|Montessori
|$4,450-8,100
|95
|25
|13
|25
|20
|4
|175
|Y/Y
|Y
|—
|Greek, Latin
|N
|1/3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|ASAPDX.org
|Washington
|Catlin Gabel School
|PK-12
|Progressive
|$22,080-29,640
|27
|702
|16
|39
|28
|75
|179
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country, skiing, swimming, track and field, golf, baseball, tennis
|Mandarin, French, Spanish
|N
|5/5
|656
|656
|648
|0
|100
|Catlin.edu
|Washington
|Edison High School
|9-12
|Learning differences
|$21,700
|60
|96
|9
|15
|30
|14
|180
|Y/N
|N
|Basketball, soccer volleyball, cross country, skiing, baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis, football, swimming, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|American Sign Language
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|0
|95
|EdisonHS.org
|Washington
|German International School
|PK-5
|Language immersion
|$10,775-13,950
|98
|115
|18
|19
|19
|19
|175
|Y/N
|Y
|Physical education
|German
|Y
|4/4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|GSPDX.org
|Washington
|Horizon Christian School
|PK-12
|Christian, college prep
|$2,250-10,500
|90
|329
|15
|20
|14
|20
|172
|Y/N
|Y
|Football, volleyball, cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball, track and field
|Spanish
|Y
|5/3
|504
|499
|496
|0
|84
|Horizon-Christian.org
|Washington
|Islamic School of MET/Oregon Islamic Academy
|PK-12
|Muslim, college prep
|$6,750-8,000
|60
|140
|15
|30
|20
|8
|176
|Y/Y
|Y
|Soccer, basketball, swimming, volleyball, table tennis
|Arabic
|N
|1/1
|621
|603
|653
|0
|100
|MetPDX.org
|Washington
|Jesuit High School
|9-12
|Catholic, college prep
|$13,400
|67
|1,299
|25
|30
|26
|80
|179
|Y/N
|Y
|Football, cross country, soccer, volleyball, basketball, swimming, ski racing, baseball, softball, lacrosse, golf, tennis, track and field
|Chinese, French, Spanish
|N
|5/5
|581
|581
|564
|16
|99
|JesuitPortland.org
|Washington
|Living Wisdom School
|PK-8
|Ananda
|$2,500-8,500
|80
|32
|9
|20
|40
|5
|170
|Y/N
|N
|Physical education
|French, Spanish
|N
|1/1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|LivingWisdomPortland.org
|Washington
|Montessori School of Beaverton
|PK-6
|Montessori
|$8,100-10,400
|76
|180
|30
|59
|10
|18
|180
|Y/N
|Y
|Tennis, soccer
|Spanish
|N
|2/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MSB.org
|Washington
|Northwest Chinese Academy
|PK-6
|Language immersion
|$3,200-14,933
|50
|39
|9
|73
|4
|6
|174
|Y/Y
|Y
|—
|Chinese
|Y
|2/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NWChineseAcademy.org
|Washington
|Oregon Episcopal School
|PK-12
|Episcopal, college prep
|$17,300-30,700
|34
|804
|16
|40
|16
|95
|175
|Y/Y
|Y
|Soccer, cross country, volleyball, basketball, fencing, skiing, lacrosse, track and field, tennis, golf
|Mandarin, Spanish, French
|N
|5/5
|668
|676
|664
|6
|98
|OES.edu
|Washington
|Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School
|PK-8
|Lutheran
|$6,115-7,400
|90
|96
|12
|33
|15
|4
|171
|Y/N
|Y
|Soccer, volleyball, basketball, track
|English, Spanish
|N
|2/4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PilgrimBeaverton.com
|Washington
|St. Anthony Catholic School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$3,695-7,678
|95
|241
|17
|35
|23
|18
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Basketball, volleyball, track, jump rope, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|SATigard.org
|Washington
|St. Cecilia School
|PK-8
|Catholic
|$2,100-6,820
|99
|222
|28
|23
|16
|10
|175
|Y/Y
|Y
|Volleyball, basketball, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|2/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|StCeceliaSchool.us
|Washington
|St. Stephen's Academy
|PK-12
|Classical Christian, Presbyterian
|$3,320-7,760
|95
|224
|14
|27
|28
|14
|172
|Y/Y
|Y
|Basketball, cross country, track and field, archery
|French, Spanish, Latin, Greek
|N
|5/3
|650
|645
|650
|0
|96
|StStephenAcademy.com
|Washington
|Tualatin Valley Academy
|PK-10
|Seventh Day Adventist, college prep
|$6,178-8,610
|98
|165
|18
|37
|34
|12
|177
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, volleyball, soccer
|—
|N
|2/3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TualitinValleyAcademy.org
|Washington
|Westside Christian High School
|9-12
|Christian, college prep
|$5,900-11,800
|90
|240
|17
|30
|25
|15
|185
|Y/N
|Y
|Basketball, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, track and field, volleyball
|Spanish, French, Chinese
|N
|5/5
|588
|570
|576
|9
|95
|WCHSOnline.org
|Washington
|Valley Catholic Elementary School
|K-5
|Catholic
|$7,435
|—
|284
|28
|62
|13
|14
|179
|Y/Y
|Y
|Football, basketball, lacrosse, track and field, cross country, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|Spanish
|N
|Varies/2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|ValleyCatholic.org
|Washington
|Valley Catholic Middle School
|6-8
|Catholic
|$10,130
|—
|250
|26
|53
|13
|24
|180
|Y/Y
|Y
|Football, volleyball, swimming, basketball, track, lacrosse, cross country, cheer, baseball, Catholic Youth Organization sports
|French, Spanish
|N
|5/5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|ValleyCatholic.org
|Washington
|Valley Catholic High School
|9-12
|Catholic
|$12,815
|—
|390
|17
|39
|23
|32
|180
|Y/N
|Y
|Football, cross country, soccer, basketball, swimming, baseball, track and field, golf, tennis, volleyball, softball, dance
|French, Japanese, Spanish
|N
|5/5
|613
|607
|578
|12
|98
|ValleyCatholic.org
|Washington
|Valor Christian School International
|PK-12
|Christian
|$6,665-7,480
|—
|153
|15
|20
|40
|8
|182
|Y/N
|Y
|Soccer, cross country, volleyball, basketball, track and field
|Spanish
|N
|2/2
|—
|—
|—
|3
|N/A
|ValorSchool.org
Definitions
G = Grade Range; a = acceptance rate; E = 2015–2016 enrollment; C = Average Class Size; N/W = students who Identify as NonWhite and/or mixed race/other; F = students receiving financial aid; M = faculty with master's degrees; — = N/A
Data Sources
Private school data is voluntarily self-reported for the 2015–2016 academic year. Schools offering only preschool and/or kindergarten were excluded, as were schools that did not complete Portland Monthly’s survey.
*Valor launched in fall 2016; all data provided here reflects the first half of the 2016–2017 school year.