The Shakedown
It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.
UPSIDE
Gotta respect solid wig work
For many, first season from 2011 provides historical glimpse into Old Portland
Fred and Carrie at least an upgrade from Ralph and Alice
Somehow showcases more local freaks than Grimm
Reveals the oft-overlooked lighthearted side of gentrification
AOffers white Portlanders chance to feel stereotyped
Gives the world the impression that Portland has sense of humor about itself
Mild laughter is the best medicine
DOWNSIDE
Colin the Chicken spinoff not happening
Mayor Kyle McLachlan failed to find workable homelessness solution
Birds no longer naturally hilarious
Leaving rich vein of comedy in Metro land use policy untapped
Where can the world see sex god Jeff Goldblum after it ends?
We love you, but we think we should start seeing other shows
Whole series heading for a giant, unresolved cliffhanger on future of city of worlds
Photo courtesy IFC, digitally altered by Portland Monthly.