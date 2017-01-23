It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

UPSIDE

Gotta respect solid wig work

For many, first season from 2011 provides historical glimpse into Old Portland

Fred and Carrie at least an upgrade from Ralph and Alice

Somehow showcases more local freaks than Grimm

Reveals the oft-overlooked lighthearted side of gentrification

AOffers white Portlanders chance to feel stereotyped

Gives the world the impression that Portland has sense of humor about itself

Mild laughter is the best medicine