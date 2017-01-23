PDX Jazz Festival to the Last Artful, Dodgr, February’s Pop Culture Hot List

Last Artful, Dodgr (left) with Von Tally Image: Courtesy Tiki

The Album

We’re fully hooked on the woozy vocals of the Last Artful, Dodgr, whose new release—Bone Music, with fast-becoming-legendary producer Neill Von Tally—drops February 3. The LA-PDX transplant sang backup for Aminé on Jimmy Fallon last year. Only a matter of time till she’s front of stage.

Roy Ayers Image: Courtesy MM Music Agency

The Festival

The year 1917 was an auspicious one for jazz, with the births of the holy musical trinity of Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, and Buddy Rich. This month’s PDX Jazz Festival—now without Jimmy Mak’s as a venue—“celebrates the centurions” with a lineup that includes Gillespie protégé Jon Faddis, the sextet of Monk’s son, T. S. Monk, Roy Ayers, and the Maria Schneider Orchestra. February 16–26

The Show

Portland Opera’s new addition to its calendar is Winter Vino e Voce, kicking off this year with Songs of Love and War. Director Christopher Mattaliano gives explanatory talks, wine is complimentary, and Claudio Monteverdi’s sensual madrigals make up the musical portion.

Maria Schneider Orchestra Image: Courtesy Jimmi and Dena Katz

The Book

Ruth Tenzer Feldman (Powell’s on Hawthorne, February 20) takes on life after the Big One in Seven Stitches, her third novel in the award-winning Blue Thread YA series. This time, the protagonist searches for her mother in the wake of the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake—and time-travels back to 16th-century Istanbul.