The Essentials

PDX Jazz Festival to the Last Artful, Dodgr, February’s Pop Culture Hot List

The album, festival, show, and book you need to know this month.

By Fiona McCann 1/23/2017 at 4:35pm Published in the February 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Pomo 0217 arts bone music j7c3rv

Last Artful, Dodgr (left) with Von Tally

Image: Courtesy Tiki

The Album

We’re fully hooked on the woozy vocals of the Last Artful, Dodgr, whose new release—Bone Music, with fast-becoming-legendary producer Neill Von Tally—drops February 3. The LA-PDX transplant sang backup for Aminé on Jimmy Fallon last year. Only a matter of time till she’s front of stage.

Pomo 0217 arts roy ayers jazz vtvzsh

Roy Ayers

Image: Courtesy MM Music Agency

The Festival

The year 1917 was an auspicious one for jazz, with the births of the holy musical trinity of Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, and Buddy Rich. This month’s PDX Jazz Festival—now without Jimmy Mak’s as a venue—“celebrates the centurions” with a lineup that includes Gillespie protégé Jon Faddis, the sextet of Monk’s son, T. S. Monk, Roy Ayers, and the Maria Schneider Orchestra. February 16–26

The Show

Portland Opera’s new addition to its calendar is Winter Vino e Voce, kicking off this year with Songs of Love and War. Director Christopher Mattaliano gives explanatory talks, wine is complimentary, and Claudio Monteverdi’s sensual madrigals make up the musical portion.

Pomo 0217 arts maria schneider orchestra dwibom

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Image: Courtesy Jimmi and Dena Katz

The Book

Ruth Tenzer Feldman (Powell’s on Hawthorne, February 20) takes on life after the Big One in Seven Stitches, her third novel in the award-winning Blue Thread YA series. This time, the protagonist searches for her mother in the wake of the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake—and time-travels back to 16th-century Istanbul. 

Jazz, Hip-Hop, Portland Opera, The Essentials
Health & Wellness

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

11:55am By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy February with These Local Wellness Events

01/25/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Vets

Five Portland Vet Services You Need to Know

01/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Pets: Top and Tails

A Great Vet Can Transcend the Cycle of Life

01/23/2017 By Amy Martin

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

11:39am By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

