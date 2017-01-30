  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Activism

PDX Protests: Hundreds Rally against Trump's Immigration Order

Hundreds of demonstrators assembled at PDX International Airport to protest Trump's action blocking nationals from seven Muslim-born countries, among them volunteer lawyers offering assistance to those in need.

By Fiona McCann, Margaret Seiler, and Zach Dundas 1/30/2017 at 6:23pm

Img 0733 ydesbu

Image: Fiona McCann

The order was signed Friday afternoon, January 27: a presidential executive decision blocking citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days. Over the course of the weekend, the nation’s airports became the focal points for mass protests—and PDX was no exception. By Sunday afternoon, the second day of protests at the airport, between 600 and 1,000 protestors (according to Port of Portland estimates) joined Senator Jeff Merkley, Mayor Ted Wheeler, and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici to assail President Donald Trump’s action blocking the nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen and suspending the admission of all refugees.

“When the administration attacks women, we stand with women. When the administration attacks our workers, we stand with our workers. When they attack religious minorities we stand with them and we stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters,” Merkley told demonstrators. “We are a nation of immigrants.”

The result was some heavy footfall on the famed PDX carpet, as protesters chanted, waved signs, and marched from the arrival deck, which was closed to traffic for the protest, through the terminal along the arrivals corridor. ACLU members looked on as chants of “When human rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” echoed around the terminal. Tensions mounted when Trump supporters began to yell over protestors from an upper level, but stood down when demonstrators approached, and airport police stayed back. Someone played John Lennon’s “Imagine” over a speaker system, and crowds inside and outside the terminal sang along under a disco light apparently brought for the occasion.

In a largely peaceful if at times tense protest, there were a number of scuffles, and one injury was reported. An apparent supporter of Donald Trump was assaulted and had to be transported from the airport for medical assistance. (The Port of Portland police are investigating the incident.)

Tara Herivel, a Portland criminal defense attorney who specializes in postconviction work, also spent hours in PDX's international arrivals area on the day as part of the local chapter of Lawyers for Good Government. Founded in November after the election, the now-120,000-strong "army" of attorneys, law students, and activists across the US partnered with the International Refugee Assistance Project to send volunteers to airports to offer "support, referrals, and resources," said Herivel, who connected with the group through Facebook.

Herivel ended up offering support to a family who were waiting for Iranian-born relatives. They were eventually released, but were interrogated "longer than anyone" else, Herivel reported. The legal volunteers had no access to detainees, and Herivel said she didn't know if anyone who had been detained at PDX had requested and been denied any legal services. But, she added, "around the country, what we're hearing from people who have been released is that access is the issue." 

Her volunteer shift ended in the afternoon, right as protesters were starting to fill the departures floor and the traffic lanes. "It really meant something for them," Herivel said of the family's take on the many people who showed up to protest the executive order. "They were pretty horrified and scared, and it was helpful to them, they said, to have all these bodies there doing something caring."

Filed under
Donald Trump, Activism, Airport
Show Comments

Related Content

Politics

Portland Grabs Back: Photos from the Women's March

01/23/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

IN FLIGHT

Do Airplanes Need Child-Free Zones?

08/28/2013 By Marty Patail

IN FLIGHT

Spirit Airlines: Highway to Hell?

12/02/2013 By Marty Patail

JUST BECAUSE

Yes, It's Come to This: The PDX Airport Carpet IPA

01/14/2015 By Marty Patail

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

The Early Word on Star Chef Chris Cosentino’s Jackrabbit

9:13am By Karen Brooks

Hit List

Portland's Super Bowl Takeout Guide

01/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Jan 31–Feb 6

01/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Appetite for Distraction

Feast Portland Eats Austin, Texas

01/26/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Hit List

Portland's Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants

01/25/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 26–29

01/26/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

Theater

Shaking the Tree Goes down the Rabbit Hole

01/26/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Comics

Happy 25th Birthday, Image Comics!

01/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival Unveils a Killer 2017 Lineup

01/25/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Education

Schools 2017: What's the State of Education in Portland?

10:11am Edited by Ramona DeNies By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

Politics

From CEOs to Olympic Medalists, Portlanders Voice Opposition to Trump's Immigration Order

01/31/2017 By Zach Dundas

Activism

PDX Protests: Hundreds Rally against Trump's Immigration Order

01/30/2017 By Fiona McCann, Margaret Seiler, and Zach Dundas

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Where the Wild Things Are

Five Favorite Portland Dog Parks

01/23/2017 By Rachel Ritchie

Pets: Zootopias

Day Care, Dog Walkers, and Animal Odditoriums: Pet Boarding in Portland

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Pets: Pet Sitting

Four Steps to Picking the Right Pet Sitter

01/23/2017 By Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larson

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Fashion News

Portland's Awful Winter Weather Is Endangering Local Retailers

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy February with These Local Wellness Events

01/25/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Vets

Five Portland Vet Services You Need to Know

01/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters