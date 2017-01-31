Portland's Super Bowl Takeout Guide

OP's summer sausage football. Image: olympia provisions

Leave it to Olympia Provisions to make a football out of meat. The salami kings have crafted a football-shaped Summer Sausage just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. The perfect game day centerpiece, this wax-dipped pigskin is comprised of pork sausage spiced with tangy mustard and garlic. $10. Order online here.

Bunk Sandwiches feeds your whole group with party subs, queso, guac, and smoked chicken wings available for order. Bonus: they’ll deliver, so no need to tear yourself away from the game. Call 503-EAT-BUNK.

Mi Mero Mole offers a full menu of takeout Super Bowl specials from the Division Street location to sate your rowdy group. Supplement all the usual standbys—chips, salsa, and guac—with tamales for $24 per dozen, enchiladas, pulled pork nachos, and sweet Oaxacan rice crispy treats. Call 503-232-TACO to pre-order by February 3rd, before 3pm.

Fire On the Mountain, “Portland’s Original Buffalo Wing Joint,” offers the delicious drummies in orders of six to 250 in over ten homemade sauces from mild to “El Jefe” hot. They’ve even got a vegan version for that football-loving veg-head in your group. 3 locations on Burnside, Interstate, and Fremont.

Pok Pok's famous Vietnamese fish sauce wings might not be exactly what your ranch-loving Patriots fans had in mind. But after one bite—like a picky child—they'll be devouring the sticky-sweet, garlic-studded wonders by the dozen. $75 for 30 wings. Multiple Locations.