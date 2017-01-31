Where to Eat This Week: Jan 31–Feb 6

Assorted pastries at Sweedeedee Image: Benjamin Tepler

Munch on a cream cheese Danish at Sweedeedee

Most folks queue up for the North Albina shop’s fresh breakfast plates. But Sweedeedee is also one of the best bakeries in the city. Try the sweet, moist honey cake, with its almost beeswax-y-honeycomb tackiness. But recently, our favorite find was the cream cheese Danish, with shiny, super-crusty edges, an ooey-gooey sweet cream center, and pops of blood orange pressed into the middle.

Slurp a “Not-Tella” smoothie at the Daily Feast

This cheery downtown diner hawks all the morning staples, from muesli pancakes to chilaquiles. But every order ought to come with one of these super thick, creamy cocoa shakes—toasty with hazelnuts and packed with sticky sweet date bits and crunchy cacao nibs. Plus, it's got avocado in it…so it’s technically healthy.

Spoon into Portland’s best-kept vegan soup secret at Higgins

Quietly, for years, without dogma or media spins, Higgins has consistently produced delicious soups from the kitchen’s storehouse of farm-fresh vegetables. Two options emerge daily. You might find a soul-soothing black-eyed pea and ham hock or a righteous smoked salmon chowder. But, inevitably, the must-try is the vegan option, from a full-throttle Tuscan bread soup to a sweet parsnip puree zapped with cumin, coriander, and house fermented chiles.

Dip into rich drinking chocolate with xurros at Urdaneta

180 might get all the love in this xurro-obsessed town, but Urdaneta’s take on the Spanish dessert holds its own. The freshly fried churros at this NE Alberta Street tapas spot are light and spongey on the inside, crispy and sugar coated on the outside, and come with thick, dark and dreamy dipping chocolate swirled with red wine.