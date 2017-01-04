  1. Blogs
Where to Eat This Week: January 4–11

From Japanese curry-filled pastries at Oyatsupan to chocolate-covered halvah at World Foods, these are the things you must devour this week.

Oyatsupan 3 xtns9d

Assorted baked goods at Oyatsupan Bakers

Image: Kelly Clarke

Devour sweet and savory Japanese pastries at Oyatsupan Bakers

Mix-and-match the ultimate Asian pastry tray at this austere Beaverton bakery, which fills its bright, self-serve cubbies with whimsical chocolate pudding-stufed cornets topped with icing eyeballs and teeny croissant dough apple pies with matcha custard. Must try: a belly-warming kare doughnut, filled with rich Japanese beef curry, rolled in panko and deep-fried for maximum weird happy times. 

Wake up with Israeli breakfast at Wolf & Bear's

OK—it’s more like second breakfast, as they don’t open until 11 a.m. But there’s no better way to start the day than with a cardamom-and-mint-infused Extracto coffee. Pair it with Wolf & Bear’s sabich, an Israeli breakfast sandwich with hard-boiled egg, house-made hummus, eggplant, onions, and crisp cucumbers, all dressed in amba—a tangy mango-pickle condiment popular in the Middle East. 

Warm up with baked treats at Cathedral Coffee

The Tanager Roasters coffee drinks are great, but the real draw at this welcoming oddball St. Johns cafe is the packed bakery case, groaning with homey, housemade finds—ham-stuffed croissants to heady chocolate zucchini muffins. A craggy, almond-flaked scone, veined with white chocolate and sticky fig, is everything. 

Indulge in chocolate-covered halvah at World Foods

If you’re a Joyva obsessive—the kind that hunts down the hard-to-find sesame and chocolate bars in ethnic markets—you’ll just about lose it over the home-made halvah at World Foods in the Pearl. A mammoth hunk of the stuff comes striated in flaky, buttery alternating layers of sweet sesame and chocolate sesame, with veins of super dark chocolate cutting through. Warning: do not attempt to eat in one sitting.

