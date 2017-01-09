  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Weekend Getaway

An Oregon Chef Series Deep in the Cascades

Über-hip Suttle Lodge, north of Sisters, unveils a dinner series with culinary darlings from Portland and beyond.

By Elise Herron 1/9/2017 at 2:19pm

Aj4 1203 kzrgxv

A roaring fireplace, a communal table, a drool-worthy dinner, all smack in the middle of a national forest—not a bad way to spend a winter weekend.

Image: AJ Meeker

This past summer, dockside jukeboxes and watermelon margaritas were the stuff of summertime whimsy at newly-(re)opened hipster paradise Suttle Lodge, just north of Sisters. The dock has since iced over, but the travel-hungry—and hungry travelers—need not scrap their Cascade getaway plans. One draw for the snow season: the lodge's just-announced upcoming chef series: eight dinners over four months, starting January 28, from different Portland and Central Oregon chefs. (Among the familiar faces scheduled are Sam Smith of TuskAva Gene's Jason Hegedus, and Nancye Benson of Milk Glass Mrkt.)

The reasonably priced prix fixe dinners will be served family-style in the lodge’s great room (cue perfect Instagram opportunities), with space for up to 58 people. For dinner-goers hoping to make a night of it, onsite cabin/room rentals are discounted—but just how much will vary from dinner to dinner. Expect to pay somewhere between $73 (for a rustic cabin) to $233 (for a more deluxe lakeside cabin), and call ahead. What's actually on the menu is still TBA, though organizers promise the chefs will work within "the cuisine they are best known for," "with an appreciation for the bounty of the Pacific Northwest." 

Here's the line-up and link to tickets.

JANUARY 28: CHINESE NEW YEAR DINNER
Chef: Rita You of Lucky Strike, Portland
Dinner at 6 p.m.; $35 per person (drinks from Chehalem Wines and Elk Cove Vineyards not included)
Expect: Lucky Strike classics revitalized—think Szechuan staples like spicy pork-and-shiitake dumplings and dan dan noodles.

FEBRUARY 18
Chef: T.R. McCrystal of the Cottonwood Café, Sisters
Dinner at 7 p.m.; $45 per person (drinks not included)
Expect: Copious use of local ingredients—and maybe a few new spins on classic winter veggies—from an established Sisters chef. 

MARCH 11
Chef: Will Forbes and Doug McFarland of Scoutpost, Bend
Dinner at 7 p.m.; $40 per person (drinks not included)
Expect: Indian-inspired cuisine from Central Oregon food cart chefs with ties to Portland's now-shuttered Wildwood. The menu will likely start small ("street snacks"), go big (think slow-roasted lamb shoulder), and cap the show with a sweet little bit of the unexpected (say, cardamom almond cake and black pepper frozen yogurt).

MARCH 18 
Chef: Nancye Benson of Milk Glass Mrkt, Portland
Dinner at 7 p.m.; $40 per person (drinks not included).
Expect: A simple menu—and hopefully some decadent baked goods—from the all-lady rock star crew at North Portland's Milk Glass Mrkt. 

APRIL 1
Chef: Parker Vaughan of Jackson’s Corner, Bend
Dinner at 7 p.m.; $40 per person (drinks not included)
Expect: Hearty Italian via Central Oregon farms—meals like local grain arancini, spelt cavatelli, albacore tataki, and grown-up s’mores. (Try to taste the pine between the buckwheat graham crackers, charred mallow, and chocolate.) 

APRIL 8: PASSOVER SEDER DINNER
Chef: Bonnie Morales of Kachka, Portland
Dinner at 7 p.m.; $50 per person (includes one flight of vodka)
Expect: To learn something new at a guided Seder feast of traditional Russian fare inspired by Morales’s childhood.

APRIL 22
Chef: Sam Smith of Tusk, Portland
Dinner at 7 p.m.; $45 per person (drinks not included)
Expect: "Locally sourced, aggressively seasonal" ingredients—as Tusk’s website puts it—showcased in Moroccan- and Israeli-inspired dishes. (Think "shockingly light" hummus, dukka, and curry. 

APRIL 29
Chef: Jason Hegedus of Ava Gene’s, Portland
Dinner at 7 p.m.; $45 per person (drinks not included)
Expect: Some of the same ‘aggressive’ seasonality as Smith, but in the Roman style for which the perpetually booked-solid Division destination is known. We're hoping that means hand-rolled pasta, mountains of shaved pecorino, and the very finest of first-of-spring greens.

Filed under
Ava Gene's, Bend, Hotels, Tusk, Kachka, Weekend Away
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Kachka

$$ Eastern European 720 SE Grand Ave

Portland is surveying a new frontier: Russia. Kachka’s boisterous take on the country’s traditional cuisine, as reimagined by chef Bonnie Morales and her hus...

Lucky Strike Closed

$ Chinese 3862 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Those extra-spicy noodles you pick up at the Thai joint down the street don’t hold a firecracker to the five-alarm flavors at Lucky Strike—a real-deal Sichua...

Editor’s Pick

Milk Glass Mrkt

$ Bakery, Breakfast / Brunch 2150 N Killingsworth St

In 2005, Nancye Benson paved the way for PDX’s food cart revolution with morning treats conjured in a vintage trailer oven on N Mississippi Avenue. Now, her ...

Editor’s Pick

Ava Gene's

$$$ Italian 3377 SE Division St

In the neighborhood that birthed Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Duane Sorenson’s ode to Italy, Brooklyn, and the People’s Republic of Portland swings like an ind...

Editor’s Pick

Tusk

$$ Middle Eastern, Pacific Northwest 2448 E Burnside St

A farm-fresh Mideast remix beckons Portland into the light.

Related Content

Best Restaurants 2016: Mideast Remix

Portland Monthly’s Rising Star Restaurant of 2016: Tusk

10/10/2016 By Karen Brooks

Word of Mouth

How Milk Glass Mrkt Got Its Groove

12/20/2016 By Karen Brooks

Hotels

Suttle Lodge Is Now Open (Paging Wes Anderson)

08/30/2016 By Ramona DeNies

HOTEL OPENINGS

A Sneak Peek at Portland's Next Hotel Boom

05/16/2016 By Kailla Coomes and Ramona DeNies

Eat & Drink

Weekend Getaway

An Oregon Chef Series Deep in the Cascades

01/09/2017 By Elise Herron

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

The Inside Scoop on Tiffin Asha’s New Brick-and-Mortar, Opening January 5 on NE Killingsworth

01/04/2017 By Karen Brooks

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: January 4–11

01/04/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Breaking News

Honky Tonk Taco to Become an OP Wurst

12/28/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Interview

Q&A: Jasper Shen, Dumpling Master

12/28/2016 By Ko Ricker

Arts & Culture

Mental Health

Two New Portland Murals Fight Depression Stigma

01/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 5–8

01/05/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Playlist

January 2017: A Month of Portland Concerts in 20 Songs

01/04/2017 By Jason Buehrer, Ko Ricker, and Rebecca Jacobson

Performance

Bri Pruett on Dating, Small-Batch Granola, and Why She's Leaving Portland

01/04/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Dec 29–Jan 1

12/28/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

New Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year at One (or All?) of These Portland Parties

12/28/2016 By Jason Buehrer

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Mental Health

Two New Portland Murals Fight Depression Stigma

01/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Are Oregon’s New Birth Control Laws Actually Helping Anyone?

01/04/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Longreads

Portland Monthly's Top Longreads of 2016

12/22/2016 By Portland Monthly Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Getaway

An Oregon Chef Series Deep in the Cascades

01/09/2017 By Elise Herron

Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Getaways

Fly Direct from PDX to Sun or Snow This Winter

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Hot Springs

Beyond Bagby and Breitenbush: 4 Classic Northwest Hot Springs

12/20/2016 By Ko Ricker

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Style & Shopping

Shop Local

Hey, Procrastinators! Here Are the Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Need

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Style

Why Designer Andrea Moore Has the Portland Fashion World Buzzing

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winning Finds

Adorable Kidswear to Hand-Drawn Tarot Decks, January’s Best Local Stuff

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Protest Cookies

Female Bakers Unleash "Cookie Grab 2017" to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

01/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Mental Health

Two New Portland Murals Fight Depression Stigma

01/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Are Oregon’s New Birth Control Laws Actually Helping Anyone?

01/04/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy New Year with These Local Wellness Events

12/27/2016 By Molly Woodstock

New Year, New You

Portland Wellness Pros Share Resolution Inspiration

12/27/2016 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Ten Reasons Not to Focus on Your Weight in the New Year

12/27/2016 By Hilary Kinavey and Dana Sturtevant

Bars & Nightlife

Eat Here Now

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Beer Me

Wayfinder Beer (Finally) Opens

09/28/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Openings

First Look: Honky Tonk Taco

07/22/2016 By Ramona DeNies

LEVEL UP

Ground Kontrol vs. Quarterworld: Which Portland Arcade Reigns Supreme?

07/12/2016 By Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

Architecture

Are These Really Portland's Greatest New Buildings?

12/15/2016 By Ko Ricker

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters