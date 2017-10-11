  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Hiking & Biking

Hikes

5 Close-to-Portland Hikes for Reveling in Fall Color

From golden larches to migrating swans, autumn is the time to visit these nearby forests and wetlands.

By Hannah Bonnie 10/11/2017 at 2:56pm

Hoyt arboretum st6o4h

Ash trees at Hoyt Arboretum

Image: Courtesy Hoyt Arboretum/Portland Parks & Recreation

Local hikers know this: while spring brings flowers and summer a warm reprieve from rain, the very best time to hike in Oregon is fall. During this all-too-fleeting shoulder season, the air is crisp, not sweltering, wildlife busily makes hay (or gathers nuts) while the sun still shines, and determined late blooms still appear here and there, alongside trees newly ablaze with color.

Brian Barkerauthor of Take a Walk Portland and frequent contributor to Portland Monthly's Field Notes departmentsays he also loves fall hiking for the welcome decrease in trail traffic.

“It’s a refreshing change after the summer,“ he says. “The days that we have blue skies are a good time to soak it up before it gets too rainy.”

Here are five Barker-approved hikes.

Maple-Wildwood Loop Hike

Location: Forest Park
Distance from downtown Portland: 3 miles
Trail length: 8.4 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Even in summer, when Forest Park is crowded with Portlanders trying to escape city life, the centrally located Maple-Wildwood Loop tends to be less thronged. In fall, look for bunches of bluish-purple Oregon grapes, our state flower. Look, but don't taste; this native fruit is face-twistingly tart. (It's much sweeter cooked, or perhaps jellied.)

Hoyt Arboretum

Location: Washington Park, near the Oregon Zoo
Distance from downtown Portland: 4 miles
Trail length: Varies
Difficulty: Varies
There is no one right way to explore Portland's living tree museum. Whether you want to relax or challenge yourself, there is a trail for everyone. Looking for some guidance? On Saturday, October 21, you can take the Fall Color Tour. But, if you want to wander by yourself, we recommend the southern urban terminus of the Wildwood Trail, where you can see the dramatic hues of the small but mighty Franklinia altamaha, or Franklin tree, decked out in fragrant white flowers.

Ridgefieldboardwalk vuv1hp

The boardwalk at Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge

Image: Courtesy U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Oaks to Wetlands Trail

Location: Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge (Washington)
Distance from downtown Portland: 29 miles
Trail length: 2 miles
Difficulty: Easy
The refuge trail is a great place for viewing wildlife, particularly the many migratory birds that pass through this rich wetland ecosystem from September through December. (To quote the journals of one Captain William Clark, passing through here in 1805: "I slept but very little last night for the noise kept up during the whole of the night by the swans, geese...brant (and) ducks on a small sand island...they were immensely numerous and their noise horrid.") There are more tranquil attractions here, toowitness the refuge's numerous Oregon white oaks, whose fall leaves turn copper as their branches grow heavy full of acorns. If you’re lucky (and quiet), you might even spot a coyote or the adorable red fox.

Hamilton Mountain Loop

Location: Columbia River Gorge (Washington)
Distance from downtown Portland: 70 miles
Trail length: 9.4 miles
Difficulty: Hard
Desperate to get back to the Columbia River Gorge? There are a few trails that were left undamaged by the Eagle Creek Ffre, including this challenging loop, which not only boasts three gorgeous waterfalls but also, during fall, a fringe of yellow maples bordered by huge green Douglas Firs. If you go before the weather gets too cold, you can also see wild roses lining the trail.

Indian Heaven Trail #33

Location: Indian Heaven Wilderness (Washington)
Distance from downtown Portland: 105 miles
Trail length: 3.3 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Warning: this trail is steep; you’ll climb 1,000 feet in two miles. But there’s a benefit to the climb: spectacular views of Mt. Rainier once you reach 5,100 feet. On the trail, look for plentiful larches, which in summer resemble regular evergreens; come fall, however, their needles turn a golden yellow. Also look for bushes filled with huckleberriesthey can be picked until mid-November.

Filed under
Hiking, Fall, Rivers & Lakes, Forest Park
Show Comments

Related Content

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

The Great Escapes: Cabin Fever

How Two Portlanders Heard the Call of the Cabin

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

Forest Park: Great Trails

8 Essential Forest Park Hikes

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rebecca Jacobson, and Brian Barker

Get Out

25 Great Swimming Holes within 3 Hours of Portland

08/24/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rachel Ritchie, Margaret Seiler, Caleb Diehl, and Kasey Cordell

Eat & Drink

News to Chew

Hat Yai Expands, Bamboo Sushi and Salt & Straw Head to Lake O, and More PDX Food News

10/11/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Weekly Planner

Mezcal for Mexico Earthquake Relief, Daniel Patterson at Coquine, and More PDX Food Events

10/11/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Cheese

The Wedge Cheese Festival Returns for 2017

10/02/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Sept 28–Oct 5

09/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Arts & Culture

Breaking News

Hollywood Theatre to Buy Movie Madness

10/11/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Books & Talks

George Saunders Talks Fear, Joy, and Getting 'More Precisely Manic'

10/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Bike Fun

Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

10/06/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Theater

A New Play Tackles Displacement in 1970s North Portland

10/05/2017 By Kayla Brock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 5–8

10/05/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Hannah Bonnie

News & City Life

Breaking News

Hollywood Theatre to Buy Movie Madness

10/11/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Bike Fun

Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

10/06/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Theater

A New Play Tackles Displacement in 1970s North Portland

10/05/2017 By Kayla Brock

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Hikes

5 Close-to-Portland Hikes for Reveling in Fall Color

10/11/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Bike Fun

Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

10/06/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Hikes

5 Close-to-Portland Hikes for Reveling in Fall Color

10/11/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Essay

Massive Growth Is Transforming Portland. What Do We Need to Do Next?

09/21/2017 By Randy Gragg Illustrations by Matteo Berton

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe