Hat Yai Expands, Bamboo Sushi and Salt & Straw Head to Lake O, and More PDX Food News

… including Irving Street Kitchen’s big Wild About Game win, Stacked’s new brunch, and the closure of Oba.

By Benjamin Tepler 10/11/2017 at 1:26pm

1117 dining guide hat yai ttz2zf

Hat Yai

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Hat Yai to open second location

A little teaser from the Oregonian promises a second location of NE Killingsworth's standout Southern Thai fried chicken joint. The new location? In a still-under-construction building near the soon-to-close Commons Brewery on Southeast Belmont and 6th. Owners Earl Ninsom and Alan Akwai will reportedly cook up the same curries, chicken, and roti, with a few seafood additions.

Irving Street Kitchen’s Sarah Schafer wins Wild About Game

This year’s Nicky USA Wild About Game judging panel was an intimidating line-up, to say the least. It included Portland Monthly’s own food critic Karen Brooks, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple, and the legendary Ruth Reichl. Not an easy crowd to cook for. Coming up against the likes of Ataula’s Jose Chesa and Renata’s Matt Sigler, Irving Street Kitchen's Sarah Schafer took top honors for her Grimaud Farms Guinea Hen & Foie Gras Ballotine Croquette, Whipped Chive Oil, Spiced Vegetable Demi, and Hen Crackers.

Stacked does brunch

Stacked Sandwiches, one our favorite new lunch spots, is getting into the brunch game. The 12-item menu, available Saturdays only, will star the restaurant’s standout oxtail French dip as a breakfast sandwich with a fried egg, and sweet, seasonal staples, like roasted pumpkin pancakes with toasted pecan butterscotch syrup and cinnamon whip. To top it all off: each month features a guest brunch dish from a local chef, with proceeds going to a local charity of their choice. This month’s guest? Castagna’s Justin Woodward.

Bamboo Sushi and Salt & Straw head to Lake Oswego

The O reports that two of Portland’s most successful mini-chains are heading to the ‘burbs. Specifically, they’re opening in the Windward, a new mixed-use development with neighbors like wood-fired Chuckie Pies and StarCycle. Salt & Straw is slotted to open early next year; Bamboo will follow suit next summer.

Oba closes

After 20 years, the Central and South American-inspired Pearl District standby abruptly shuttered on October 5. Back in the day, we were really into their Portuguese malasadas doughnuts

