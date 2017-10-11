Mezcal for Mexico Earthquake Relief, Daniel Patterson at Coquine, and More PDX Food Events

Don't miss Guero's "Mezcal for Mexico" earthquake relief fundraiser. Image: Michael Novak

Gregory Gourdet x Jason French at Zenger Farms

6 p.m. Sat, Oct 14, Zenger Farm, $85 per person, $170 for couples

Departure’s Gregory Gourdet and Ned Ludd’s Jason French team up at one of their favorite farms to benefit educational and food access programs in Portland and the surrounding area. Three courses will include Sunshine Red kabocha squash Soup with miso, charred brassicas, smoked peppers, and shiso; grilled pork neck with fish sauce and glazed roots, alliums and bulbs; and quince poached in coconut milk with cinnamon, sticky rice, and Thai Chile. Yum. Tickets here.

Mezcal for Mexico

6–10 p.m. Mon, Oct 16, Güero

This one’s a no-brainer: an earthquake relief fundraiser for UNICEF Mexico from some of our favorite restaurants. Chalino and Güero will bring the tortas, Jessie Aron (formerly of Carte Blanche) is handling the nachos, and an endless supply of booze will come courtesy Wahaka Mezcal. AThat’s just the tip of the iceberg. (There’s also a DJ and churros from Churros Locos.) Tickets here.

Daniel Patterson Dinner at Coquine

Mon, Oct 16, Coquine, $200 per person including a copy of the book

Wowza—you read that right. James Beard Award-winning chef Daniel Patterson will join his protégé, Katy Millard (Millard was Patterson’s sous chef at Coi and helped open Plum), for a special dinner to celebrate the release of his newest book The Art of Flavor: Practices and Principles for Creating Delicious Food. The five-course menu will be inspired by the aforementioned book and Patterson and Millard's time cooking together at Coi. Call for tickets at 503-384-2483.

Parallel Wine Pop-Up

Sun, Oct 22, Chalino, $85 per person

Stacey Gibson, one of the wine experts who helped name Portland Monthly’s top wines of 2017, stops in at Chalino this month to build a five-course wine pairing alongside her partner and chef Joey Gibson, in collaboration with Chalino’s Johnny Leach. Tickets here.

Thanksgiving at Suttle Lodge

1 p.m. Thu, Nov 23, The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, $45 per person, $20 for kids 3-12

Joshua McFadden, the veg-loving mastermind behind Ava Gene’s, celebrates Thanksgiving at Suttle Lodge, the picturesque, Wes Anderson-esque getaway in Central Oregon. Turkey meatballs, seasonal sides, festive rinks, and a roaring fire on are all on the docket. Tickets here.