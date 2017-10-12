Build That Wall (of Delicious Sandwiches)

Güero’s addictive ahogada torta, stuffed with carnitas and lounging in spicy tomato sauce Image: Michael Novak

Do you remember fun? In a year (era?) seemingly determined to suck the élan right out of our collective eyeballs, we need Güero. We need its exuberant soundtrack; we need its verdantly plant-decked, radiantly tiled room. Most of all, we need its version of Jalisco’s bodacious torta ahogada: a pork shoulder sandwich aswim in vibrant achiote sauce. The other tortas are good; the ahogada elevated a former food cart to Bon Appétit’s roster of the 50 best new restaurants in the nation. It’s a dream—an American dream!

