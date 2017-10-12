  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Recipes

Recipes

Kachka's Glorious New Cookbook Brings Home the Borsch (Yes, Borsch)

Portland chef Bonnie Morales shares Russian recipes from dumplings to infused vodka. Here's how to make her rich, meaty short rib borsch.

By Benjamin Tepler 10/12/2017 at 10:03am Published in the November 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

1117 savor kachka short rib borsch frxluv

Chef Bonnie Morales's short rib borsch. Find Russian-style bread, mustard, and sour cream at Imperial Euro Market on SE Powell Blvd.

Image: Courtesy Leela Cyd

When Kachka first opened in 2014, I didn’t think it would last the year. There’s a reason for the drought of modern Soviet-era restaurants in America: it’s a cuisine cemented by cabbage, beets, and pickled herring. (And I say this as someone coming from very Eastern European folk.)

But owner Bonnie Morales proved me wrong, convincing Portland (along with Bon Appétit, the New York Times, and many others) that vintage USSR food, with its inborn comfort and surprising diversity, was not only worthy, but perhaps offers the most fun way to eat and drink. Morales and coauthor Deena Prichep capture that spirit in Kachka: A Return to Russian Cooking. Reading it feels a bit like marrying into a first-generation Russian family, with all the superstitions, carefully guarded recipes, and Cold War street smarts.

A12n 34trvl yxncrb

Image: Courtesy A. J. Meeker

Over the book’s 320 pages you’ll learn about the wonderful world of vodka infusions, secrets of DIY caviar (and how to spot the fake stuff), tips for navigating a Russian market and its bulk candy aisle, and how to MacGyver a mangal grill using your home Weber. And then there are the impressive, 100-plus recipes, from cold zakuski to the dumplings that built Kachka’s mini-empire: tender, farmers-cheese-stuffed vareniki.

While most of these dishes are too involved for a casual dinner, Kachka’s short rib borsch (the familar “t” at the end is a Yiddish addition) can be made with a quick trip to the grocery and a few hours to waste. There’s some irony in highlighting the most stereotypical Russian import from a restaurant that is all about expanding horizons, but this one’s damned good. Rich, meaty, herbaceous, and whipped with real, tangy Russian sour cream and searing mustard, it’ll knock your misconceptions about the Motherland back to the Eisenhower era.

Short Rib Borsch

Serves 4-6

  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • 2½ to 3 lbs bone-in beef short ribs
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 medium yellow onion, halved and sliced into thin half moons
  • 2 large red beets, scrubbed
  • 2 quarts beef stock
  • 2 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced into ¾-inch cubes
  • 1 carrot, peeled and grated on the large holes of a box grater
  • 1 handful thinly sliced scallions
  • 1 handful roughly chopped dill
  • ½ cup smetana (Russian sour cream)
  • Russian mustard
  • 1 loaf dark Russian-style bread

Heat oil in a large stockpot over high heat. Season short ribs with salt on all sides and sear a few minutes on each side, or until dark brown. Remove ribs and set aside. Discard excess beef fat.

Lower heat to medium and add onions. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until caramelized (about 15 minutes). Add beets and cover with beef stock. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to barely a simmer, and cook until beets are half cooked, around an hour. Remove beets and set aside. Add short ribs back in and and cook at barely a simmer, uncovered, for 3–4 hours, or until fork-tender. When cool, peel beets and grate on the large holes of a box grater.

Remove short ribs again and set aside. Add potatoes to the pot, simmering for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through. Meanwhile, remove bones and chewy connective tissue from short ribs, and cut meat into bite-size pieces. When the potatoes are cooked, add the meat back to the pot, along with beets and the carrot.

To serve right away: simmer a few minutes longer, or until the beets are cooked through. To serve the next day: let cool and refrigerate overnight. Remove congealed fat from the top and reheat.

Garnish with a dollop of smetana and a sprinkling of dill and scallions. Serve with slices of dark bread with mustard, or stir the mustard directly into your soup.

Filed under
Kachka, Eastern European, Cookbooks
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Kachka

$$ Eastern European 720 SE Grand Ave

Portland is surveying a new frontier: Russia. Kachka’s boisterous take on the country’s traditional cuisine, as reimagined by chef Bonnie Morales and her hus...

Related Content

Entertaining

You, Too, Can Make the Pierogi of Portland Punk Legend and Lore

09/13/2017 By Liz Crain Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

First Look

First Look: Jenn Louis’s Israeli–Focused Ray

03/24/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Savor

From Tongue to Testicles, Celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino Cooks the Nasty Bits

09/13/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Sugar Rush

Meet Jami Curl, Portland's Candy Queen

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat & Drink

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Best Restaurants 2017

Here Are Portland Monthly's Best Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Best Restaurants 2017

Portland’s Best New Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas By Karen Brooks, Kelly Clarke, and Benjamin Tepler Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Best Restaurants 2017: Eat Here Now

5 Portland Food Carts We Just Can't Quit

10/12/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Dining Guide

These Are Portland’s 50 Essential Sit-Down Restaurants Right Now

10/12/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Pour

Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Soccer

The Portland Thorns Are Thiiiiiiissss Close to a Championship

10/12/2017 By Katelyn Best

Television

Survivors of the Mount St. Helens Eruption Tell Their Story

10/12/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 12–15

10/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

Hollywood Theatre to Buy Movie Madness

10/11/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Books & Talks

George Saunders Talks Fear, Joy, and Getting 'More Precisely Manic'

10/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

News & City Life

Soccer

The Portland Thorns Are Thiiiiiiissss Close to a Championship

10/12/2017 By Katelyn Best

Television

Survivors of the Mount St. Helens Eruption Tell Their Story

10/12/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

Hollywood Theatre to Buy Movie Madness

10/11/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Bike Fun

Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

10/06/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Theater

A New Play Tackles Displacement in 1970s North Portland

10/05/2017 By Kayla Brock

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Television

Survivors of the Mount St. Helens Eruption Tell Their Story

10/12/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Hikes

5 Close-to-Portland Hikes for Reveling in Fall Color

10/11/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Bike Fun

Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

10/06/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Hikes

5 Close-to-Portland Hikes for Reveling in Fall Color

10/11/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Essay

Massive Growth Is Transforming Portland. What Do We Need to Do Next?

09/21/2017 By Randy Gragg Illustrations by Matteo Berton

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe