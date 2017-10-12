  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

From Mountain Rose to Rubinette’s namesake apple, Providore’s produce dorks offer a chic way to stuff yourself with the best fruits.

By Kelly Clarke 10/12/2017 at 2:24pm

Rubinette apples copy fgc51u

Honeycrisp (top) and Crimson Crisp (bottom) are just two kinds of tasty local apples on offer for taste testing at Rubinette's event this Saturday. 

Image: Jessica Alsberg

Portland Nursery’s two-weekend long Apple Tasting Fest is a supersized fruit treasure. But somewhere between the hourlong wait to taste 60-plus varietals of Northwest apples and the face painting and the clowns and the crowds jostling for the best apples in the bins, it can all get a little overwhelming and impersonal.*

This Saturday, Providore’s Rubinette Produce Market offers a smaller batch alternative: The Ripening promises a chill, free tasting of around 20 of the best apple and pear varieties local growers (including Kiyokawa Family OrchardsBaird Family Orchards, and others) have to offer, with fruit dorks on hand to talk shop and offer recipes, and a cider press and caramel apple pops to keep the kiddos busy.   

Which apples, you ask? We’re talking Elstars and Libertys, Crimson Crisps and Swiss Gourmets—lesser-known varietals you rarely see at big box markets. Even the pink fleshed, cotton candy-meets-fruit punch sweet Mountain Rose, which boasts a backstory so curious we devoted a post to it.

PoMo’s already written/gushed a bit about Rubinette, too. The tiny market is overseen by Josh Alsberg, an excitable fount of edible lore and flavor descriptors, with help from his wife and “Director of Harvest Hype” Jessica Alsberg. Here’s what Alsberg had to say about the market's namesake Rubinette apples, which will also be available for tasting at the Ripening, in our September feature about beloved local fruits and veggies: 

How obsessed is Josh Alsberg with apples? He named his grocery store after his favorite one. Rubinette is a paean to seasonal treasures—first and foremost the rare, red and green striped fruit, which starts dropping in September. “My first Rubinette, 10 years ago when I worked at New Seasons, was a real fruit dork moment,” he reminisces. “It’s just apple joy: crisp, juicy, firm flesh; sweet and then a wave of robust tartness that washes over your tongue. It’s the apple all apples aspire to be.”

See? Now that is a dude you want to taste fruit with.

The Ripening

11 a.m.–3 p.m. Sat, Oct 14, Rubinette Produce Market at Providore Fine Foods, FREE

* You should absolutely still go to Portland Nursery’s apple-palooza, especially if you have kids in tow. Just go to the Ripening, too. You can never try too many apples.

Filed under
Hood River, Apples
Show Comments

Related Content

Veggie Love: Pretty Produce

Taste the Rainbow: Oregon Farms Show Off Their Dazzling Bounty

08/14/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by Isabella Cassini

Fruit Fables

The Curious Case of the Hidden Rose

10/04/2016 By Regina Winkle-Bryan

Best Restaurants 2017: One-Stop Shop

4 Reasons Providore Fine Foods Is Portland’s Best Grocery Feast

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Bike Touring

These 7 Oregon Scenic Bikeways Are Made for Fall Cycling

08/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Eat & Drink

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Best Restaurants 2017

Here Are Portland Monthly's Best Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Best Restaurants 2017

Portland’s Best New Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas By Karen Brooks, Kelly Clarke, and Benjamin Tepler Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Best Restaurants 2017: Eat Here Now

5 Portland Food Carts We Just Can't Quit

10/12/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Dining Guide

These Are Portland’s 50 Essential Sit-Down Restaurants Right Now

10/12/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Pour

Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Soccer

The Portland Thorns Are Thiiiiiiissss Close to a Championship

10/12/2017 By Katelyn Best

Television

Survivors of the Mount St. Helens Eruption Tell Their Story

10/12/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 12–15

10/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

Hollywood Theatre to Buy Movie Madness

10/11/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Books & Talks

George Saunders Talks Fear, Joy, and Getting 'More Precisely Manic'

10/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

News & City Life

Soccer

The Portland Thorns Are Thiiiiiiissss Close to a Championship

10/12/2017 By Katelyn Best

Television

Survivors of the Mount St. Helens Eruption Tell Their Story

10/12/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

Hollywood Theatre to Buy Movie Madness

10/11/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Bike Fun

Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

10/06/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Theater

A New Play Tackles Displacement in 1970s North Portland

10/05/2017 By Kayla Brock

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Television

Survivors of the Mount St. Helens Eruption Tell Their Story

10/12/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Hikes

5 Close-to-Portland Hikes for Reveling in Fall Color

10/11/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Bike Fun

Portland’s New Kid-Designed Bike Lane Art Is Delightful

10/06/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Hikes

5 Close-to-Portland Hikes for Reveling in Fall Color

10/11/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Essay

Massive Growth Is Transforming Portland. What Do We Need to Do Next?

09/21/2017 By Randy Gragg Illustrations by Matteo Berton

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe