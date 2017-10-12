  1. Eat & Drink
Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

Veteran bartender Eric Nelson shakes up one of his hair-of-the-dog favorites.

By Benjamin Tepler 10/12/2017

1117 pour rock bottom riser owptyy

Image: Michael Novak

In Portland’s liquor-fueled, restaurant-worshipping microclimate, many of the hottest bartenders attain name recognition and then quickly step away from the shaker for cushy consulting gigs or big-name booze sponsorships. But Eric Nelson, a two-decade industry vet, has his feet planted firmly behind the bar.

If you’re an OG local foodie, there’s a good chance you already know Nelson’s face. He helped get Gino’s and Pok Pok off the ground before helping launch two of the city’s best drink programs at Laurelhurst Market and Trifecta Tavern. In 2017, Nelson debuted his own cocktail-focused pop-up, Shipwreck, slinging nautical trash food with rotating chefs and bringing himself one step closer to his dream of becoming a modern-day Sam Malone. A brick-and-mortar is tentatively planned for 2018.

Nelson describes his drinks as “tiki in function,” with an emphasis on texture. Sorbet and frozen yogurt regularly find their way into his highballs—his Tremor Control, a slurry of Yoo-hoo, bourbon, and cold brew, says it all. For Shipwreck’s fall series, Nelson dreamed up a creamy, hair-of-the-dog stunner that tastes somewhere between an Orange Julius and a dairy-free nog. It’s a complete breakfast, with orange juice, banana (liqueur), a whole egg, and a coffee bean, but we won’t judge if you sip some for dessert, too.

Rock Bottom Riser

Makes one cocktail

Dry-shake 1 oz Powers Irish Whiskey, 2 oz fresh-squeezed orange juice, ½ oz BG Reynolds cinnamon syrup, ½ oz Giffard banana liqueur, and 1 egg. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a martini glass and grate 1 coffee bean over the top.

For a crowd Make a big batch the night before and refrigerate. To serve, pour the mix into 6 oz mini Champagne bottles (available locally at F.H. Steinbart Co), shake, and serve with straws.

Cocktail Recipes
Trifecta Tavern

$$$ American, Bakery, Burgers 726 SE 6th Avenue

This Portland hangout from Ken Forkish on SE 6th Ave is a raucous combination of a cocktail bar, seafood restaurant, and bakery.

Editor’s Pick

Laurelhurst Market

$$$ New American, Steakhouse 3155 E Burnside St.

When Laurelhurst Market opened in 2009, it veered as far from Morton’s as you could get: affordable cuts, next-level sides, and a butcher counter to rival an...

Editor’s Pick

Pok Pok

$$ Thai 3226 SE Division

From its bare-bones beginning as a takeout shack, Pok Pok has grown into a full-on eating experience, while owner Andy Ricker has earned a reputation as the ...

Gino's Restaurant & Bar

$$ Italian 8051 SE 13th Ave

This Sellwood Italian restaurant mixes Mediterranean influences with local ingredients.

