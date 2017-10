Dessert ... or fever-dream coffee? The affogato cubano at Fifty Licks will get you through the news cycle. Pick an ice cream flavor, from boozy "Whisky ButterSCOTCH” to "Chocolate as @#$&.” On top: a shot of Cuban coffee, with three more on the side. Drip away. Spoon in.

(Want more Fifty Licks? Read on.)