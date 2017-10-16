The Shakedown
Dennis Richardson Is Oregon’s Most Powerful Republican. What’s His Deal?
We size up our super-dad Secretary of State.
↑ Upside
- Oversees our state elections, Russia’s most treasured democratic institution
- First Republican to hold statewide office in years, but no presh bro
- Exudes trustworthy, grandfatherly vibe of actor in Cialis commercial
- Lives outside of Medford, where they keep the real Oregonians
- So far, no endorsement from the president
- Heroic China trade mission brushes aside petty bourgeois ethics concerns
- His 31 grandchildren ensure youth vote locked up for years to come
↓ Downside
- On the other hand, huge crop of progeny ensures epic future power struggles for the Khaki Throne
- Mike Pence basically bit his whole style
- Wants to loosen restrictions on ballot measure signature gatherers, a.k.a. the Pestilence
- Probably gonna blow the $500 he got from Trump for voter data on Werther’s
- Complex plans to redistrict the state lack viable Tribute system
- May never fulfill dream of wearing blue tie
- Everyone forgot to take him out to lunch on Secretary’s Day