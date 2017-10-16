  1. News & City Life
The Shakedown

Dennis Richardson Is Oregon’s Most Powerful Republican. What’s His Deal?

We size up our super-dad Secretary of State.

By Marty Patail 10/16/2017 at 10:28am Published in the November 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

1117 shakedown dennis richardson fy3ohw

Image: Courtesy Oregon Secretary of State

↑ Upside

  • Oversees our state elections, Russia’s most treasured democratic institution
  • First Republican to hold statewide office in years, but no presh bro
  • Exudes trustworthy, grandfatherly vibe of actor in Cialis commercial
  • Lives outside of Medford, where they keep the real Oregonians
  • So far, no endorsement from the president
  • Heroic China trade mission brushes aside petty bourgeois ethics concerns
  • His 31 grandchildren ensure youth vote locked up for years to come

↓ Downside 

  • On the other hand, huge crop of progeny ensures epic future power struggles for the Khaki Throne
  • Mike Pence basically bit his whole style
  • Wants to loosen restrictions on ballot measure signature gatherers, a.k.a. the Pestilence
  • Probably gonna blow the $500 he got from Trump for voter data on Werther’s
  • Complex plans to redistrict the state lack viable Tribute system
  • May never fulfill dream of wearing blue tie
  • Everyone forgot to take him out to lunch on Secretary’s Day
The Shakedown
