  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Travel News & Deals

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

It involves splitting up the airport's two biggest carriers. (And yes, there will be new amenities.)

By Hannah Bonnie 10/18/2017 at 1:32pm

Download mh8ywi

A rendering of the Portland Airport's future Concourse E expansion (to the right), paralleling the parking structure.

Image: Portland of Portland

As a frequent Southwest Airlines traveler, I’ve had little reason to get to know the Portland Airport's Concourse E—primarily home to United Airlines and Air Canada Airlines. That also goes for Concourse E’s unique features; it’s home to a Laurelwood brewpub I’ve never patronized (and likely won’t, as HUB is scheduled to replace it in fall 2018), and also the airport’s only outpost of beloved local eatery the Country Cat, of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives fame.

But soon, Southwest regulars like me, who usually shuttle through Concourse C, will get to know the airport’s less-trafficked north side. By spring 2020, the airport will complete a six-gate expansion of the terminal, rerouting all Southwest passengers here. (The Dallas-based carrier represents about 18 percent of all PDX passenger traffic; Alaska Airlines, meanwhile, claims 40 percent.)

The five-year concourse expansion project—which will cost an estimated $215 million—is being managed by Skanska, a Swedish construction and development company and comes alongside a larger $1.3 billion project focused on the airport’s “terminal core.” (Additional improvement projects—including the creation a rental car-washing station, garage addition, and other renovations—will continue at the airport until at least 2025.) Locally, Skanska proved its aviation design chops with its 2009 construction of a new terminal for the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. Portland architecture firm Hennebery Eddy, in partnership with Colorado-based Fentress, designed the soaring, angled expansion, which will extend the concourse an extra 830 feet—longer than two football fields placed end-to-end—to the east, parallel the parking structure.

But don’t worry, United and Air Canada passengers: since the project builds off the existing concourse, the end of the building will simply be sealed off during construction, allowing the original concourse to continue operating as normal.

The project is borne, in part, from a need to rejigger passenger flow through the airport. Says Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds: "Right now, Alaska and Southwest are on the south, and that's putting a lot of strain on folks who are using the security checkpoint for [Concourses] A, B, and C."

The move essentially splits the airport’s two most popular carriers, Simonds says, which hopefully will ease that security bottleneck.

Once complete, Simonds says PDX customers can also expect a “more effective” baggage handling system, along with additional concessions, likely to be determined in 2019. The expansion also means that back in Concourse C, future Alaska Airlines passengers will only have to jockey JetBlue and American Airlines passengers for access to its popular amenities, from Hollywood Theatre’s mini-cinema to House Spirits’s tasting room and Henry’s Tavern. Cheers to that!

Filed under
Airport, Architecture, Brew Pub
Show Comments

Related Content

In-Flight Entertainment

The Portland Airport Opened a Mini-Movie Theater—and It’s Packing Houses

04/17/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel

Alaska Launches 5 New Flights from PDX

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Beer Me

Hopworks and Deschutes to Open PDX Airport Locations in 2018

08/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Eat & Drink

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: Oct 18–25

10/18/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Pastrami Zombie to Open Brick-and-Mortar on E Burnside

10/17/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Best Restaurants 2017

Here Are Portland Monthly's Best Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Best Restaurants 2017

Portland’s Best New Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas By Karen Brooks, Kelly Clarke, and Benjamin Tepler Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Arts & Culture

Storytelling

Pop-Up Magazine Is Back and Everyone Is Pumped

1:59pm By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 19–22

9:00am By Rebecca Jacobson, Kayla Brock, Hannah Bonnie, Eleanor Van Buren, and Fiona McCann

The Essentials

13 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This November

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Music

Tender Loving Empire Marks a Decade of Music

10/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

News & City Life

Editor's Note

We Published an Offensive Headline, and We’re Sorry

10/18/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Shakedown

Dennis Richardson Is Oregon’s Most Powerful Republican. What’s His Deal?

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Top Nonprofits

Meet Our 2017 Light a Fire Winners

10/16/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Volunteer

Portlander Alan Koch and Maggie the Dog Bring Furball Therapy to All

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Best New Nonprofit

How One Nonprofit Tackles the Gender Gap in Portland Tech

10/16/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Caring for the Planet

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

10/16/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Most with the Least

This Tiny Nonprofit Brings Environmental Ed to Kids across Portland

10/16/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Media

A Smart New Portland-Based Magazine Covers Travel for Women of Color

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson Illustrations by Lisk Feng

Style & Shopping

Fashion Events

A Shoe Master Returns to Portland for One Night

10/17/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

This Women's Workwear Line Says Yes to Pockets (and No to Plumber’s Crack)

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Gorgeous Raincoats to Slick Galoshes, the Best Local Stuff for Wet Weather

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Furry Friends

Purringtons Cat Lounge Offers Senior Citizens and Veterans a Paw-Some Deal

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Light a Fire 2017: Keeping Us Healthy

How an Oregon Clinic Provides Vital Health Care for Seasonal and Migrant Workers

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Board Member

How One Portlander Helps People Plan for End-of-Life Care

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Chicken Feels

In Portland, Your Pet Chicken Can Get Reiki

10/16/2017 By Wyatt Stayner

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Light a Fire 2017: Game-Changing Project

How a Portland-Wide Collaboration Helped Shelter Homeless Women

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

Could This Cruddy Swatch of Concrete Become a Riverside Paradise?

10/16/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Terminal 1%

Welcome to the Portland Airport's Brand-New Elite Terminal

10/16/2017 By Katelyn Best

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe