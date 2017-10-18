Eat Here Now
Where to Eat This Week: Oct 18–25
From silken tofu at Aviary to oozy stone fruit cobbler at Tanner Creek Tavern, these are the things you must eat and drink this week.
Instagram Aviary’s bejeweled silken tofu
Leave it to Aviary’s modern-eclectic kitchen to make tofu beautiful enough to wear (and every bite delicious, textured, and surprising). Local Ota tofu sits at the base, crowned with pomegranate seeds, ultra-thin persimmon coins, sesame brittle, and left-field dabs of hot bean paste.
Dare yourself to order Szechuan pork wontons at Duck House
A vat of crimson oil and vinegar bobbling with silky, slithery wonton wrappers. Each bite comes on with a smoky smolder and ends with a pop of porky-green onion goodness. Bonus: the chile oil’s heat level is calibrated to bring you near tears—a G&T or cheap beer will quench that fire.
Learn the ropes at Bete-Lukas
First-timers to Bete-Lukas, one of Portland’s best Ethiopian spots, are best served with a combo platter, which serves as a primer to the second-floor restaurant’s offerings. We’re especially fond of the Veggie Combo, with buttery lentils in berbere, garlicky yellow split peas, spicy, slow-cooked kale, curried cabbage and potatoes, and addictive, deeply spiced green beans. It’s all soaked up by a tangy, pocked sponge of injera.
Order dessert at Tanner Creek Tavern
This new Pearl District tavern has a solid lineup of business lunch fare, from lemony, toasty crumb-showered Caesar salads to great mussels and sausage in spicy broth (a throwback to owner David Machado’s Lauro Kitchen days). But save room for Guy King’s homey desserts: think oozy stone fruit cobbler topped with a caramelized cap of sugar cookie-like crumble and perfect housemade honey ice cream.
Editor’s Pick