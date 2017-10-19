  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 19–22

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile play the Schnitz, Shannon Wheeler illustrates Trump's tweets, and Doctors Without Borders attempts to re-create the refugee experience in downtown Portland.

By Rebecca Jacobson, Kayla Brock, Hannah Bonnie, Eleanor Van Buren, and Fiona McCann 10/19/2017 at 9:00am

Image jknbaq

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile storm the Schnitz on Friday.

Image: Courtesy Danny Cohen

Books & Talks

Nate Pedersen

7:30 p.m. Thu, Powell's Books on Hawthorne, FREE
In Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything, Oregon coauthor Nate Pedersen—a librarian from Bend with an abiding interest in questionable medicine—compiles an encyclopedia of bunkum that runs from strychnine energy drinks to mercury steam baths (for syphilis!) and the origin of the phrase “blow smoke up your arse.” The book aims to entertain, while also illuminating the vital role that snake oil can play in the development of better medicine. We've got more on the book here.

Shannon Wheeler

7:30 p.m. Sun, Powell's City of Books, FREE
The Portland-based, Eisner Award-winning cartoonist turns Donald Trump's tweets into a ferocious flutter of illustrations in his brand-new book, Sh*t My President Says. Best known for Too Much Coffee Man and his cartoons in the New Yorker, Wheeler depicts Trump as a tiny, childlike human, navigating his giant responsibilities one clumsy tweet at a time.

Dance

New Now Wow!

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Lincoln Performance Hall, $34–58
The dynamos at Northwest Dance Project offer a triple bill: world-premiere works by Wen Wei Wang and Luca Signoretti (one of the winners of NWDP’s 2016 international choreography competition), plus Jirí Pokorny’s At Some Hour You Return, a stark and striking work from 2014.

Rejoice! Diaspora Dance Theater

7 p.m. Fri–Sat and 5 p.m. Sun, Reed College, $16
The dance ensemble presents UPRISE, a rhythmic performance of power, oppression, and community that incorporates different styles of the African diaspora. Touching on issues of current political relevance, the evening features choreography by artistic director Oluyinka Akinjiola, Michael Gale, and Jamie Minkus, with music by Amenta Abioto.

Music

Ariel Pink

9 p.m. Thu, Revolution Hall, $26.75–31.75
The ever-iconoclastic musician just dropped Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, which Pitchfork praised as his “most humble, most insular work in years.”

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile

8 p.m. Fri, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $30–45
When news broke that wry Australian rocker Barnett was teaming up with America’s laid-back, smooth-toned fingerpicker Vile, lyrically attentive indie rock fans nigh on exploded with anticipation. The duo tours the resulting album this fall, with a pass through Portland for a Schnitz show. You’re gonna wish you’d been there.

Sallie Ford

9:30 p.m. Fri, Bunk Bar, $15
Earlier this year, Sallie Ford dropped her second solo effort, Soul Sickan ambitious ode to ’50s jukebox rock. Her menacing yowl glides over jangly guitar riffs in a transcendent collision of angst, whimsy, and rollicking melancholy—but you can still dance to it. We talked with the Portlander when the album dropped.

Zola Jesus

9 p.m. Fri, The Old Church, SOLD OUT
Nika Roza Danilova, aka Zola Jesus, just released Okovi, her fifth studio album. It's a showcase of her dark vocals and keyboards, with reflections on personal trauma and her roots in the Midwest.

Phantoms of the Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Sat and 2 p.m. Sun, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $23–110
The Schnitz is possessed—by eerie music and ghostly costumes. The Halloween Pops return to haunt the concert hall for this family-friendly concert, with assistance from the Magic Circle Theatre Company and conductor Jeff Tyzik.

Theater

Caught

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $50
A cross between live theater and visual art, Christopher Chen’s Caught explores America’s obsession with the intersection of fact and fiction as it relates to art. Chinese artist Lin Bo, whose work once offended his country’s government so severely that he was arrested and incarcerated for two years, will give an introduction prior to each performance. Plus, catch static components of Bo’s work on display in the theater lobby through October from noon–6 p.m., Tuesdays–Sundays.

37196794652 44c3ac21fe o ahgqa7

It's Alison times three! Aida Valentine, Allison Mickelson, and Sara Masterson star in Fun Home.

Image: Courtesy Patrick Weishampel/blankeye.tv

CLOSING Fun Home

Noon and 7:30 p.m. Thu, 7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun, Gerding Theater, $25–75
Portland Center Stage opens its season with a tight, moving production of the riotously popular, Tony-winning musical, based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel about coming out to her family as a lesbian.

Nesting Vacancy

8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Sat, 8 p.m. Sun, Shoe Box Theater, $20
This semi-scripted play returns to Theatre Vertigo for a second season, transporting audiences to an abandoned house where two siblings are tormented by the past. Catch this four-episode show over the course of four weekends, with the option to binge-watch on Saturdays.

Visual Art

The Wyeths: Three Generations

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Portland Art Museum, $19.99 
PAM displays more than 80 paintings and drawings from one of the most artistically prolific families in the United States. Born in 1882, N.C. Wyeth was one of the nation’s premier illustrators. He passed his artistic talent onto his son Andrew, a painter. Also on show: work by Henriette Wyeth, N.C.’s daughter, and her husband, Peter Hurd, as well as paintings by Andrew’s son, Jamie.

Thomas Roma and Karolin Klüppel

Noon–5 p.m. Thu–Sun, Blue Sky Gallery, FREE
Photographer Karolin Kluppel’s Kingdom of Girls focuses on young girls from the Indian village Mawlynnong, a matriarchal society where the family’s land is passed to the youngest daughter. Thomas Roma’s photos, Plato’s Dogs, take inspiration from Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, in which the philosopher sees shadows on the wall as a misrepresentation of reality. Roma captures silhouettes in an attempt to convey each dog’s “essential self.” 

Special Events

Forced from Home

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Thu–Sun, Pioneer Courthouse Square, FREE
Can you re-create the refugee experience in downtown Portland? That’s what this free, interactive exhibit, created by Doctors Without Borders, aims to do, simulating a perilous boat trip and arrival in a crowded camp.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Forced from Home

9:00 AM FREE Pioneer Courthouse Square

Can you re-create the refugee experience in downtown Portland? That’s what this free, interactive exhibit, created by Doctors Without Borders, aims to do, si...

Art

Thomas Roma and Karolin Klüppel

12:00 PM FREE Blue Sky Gallery

Photographer Karolin Kluppel's Kingdom of Girls focuses on young girls from the Indian village Mawlynnong, a matriarchal society where the family's land is p...

Art

The Wyeths: Three Generations

10:00 AM $19.99 Portland Art Museum

PAM displays more than 80 paintings and drawings from one of the most artistically prolific families in the United States. Born in 1882, N.C. Wyeth was one o...

Theater

Nesting Vacancy

8:00 PM $20 Shoebox Theatre

This semi-scripted play returns to Theatre Vertigo for a second season, transporting audiences to an abandoned house where two siblings are tormented by the ...

Theater

Fun Home

7:30 PM $25–75 Gerding Theater at the Armory - Main Stage

Portland Center Stage opens its season with the riotously popular, Tony-winning musical, based on Alison Bechdel's graphic novel about growing up as a closet...

Theater

Caught

7:30 PM $50 Artists Repertory Theatre

A cross between live theater and visual art, Christopher Chen's Caught explores America’s obsession with the intersection of fact and fiction as it relates t...

Concerts

Phantoms of the Orchestra

$23–110 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

The Schnitz is possessed—by eerie music and ghostly costumes. The Halloween Pops return to haunt the concert hall for this family-friendly concert, with assi...

Concerts

Zola Jesus

SOLD OUT The Old Church

Nika Roza Danilova, aka Zola Jesus, just released Okovi, her fifth studio album. It's a showcase of her dark vocals and keyboards, with reflections on person...

Concerts

Sallie Ford (October 2017)

$15 Bunk Bar

Earlier this year, Portlander Sallie Ford's dropped her second solo effort, Soul Sick, an ambitious ode to ’50s jukebox rock. Her menacing yowl glides over j...

Concerts

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile

$30–45 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

When news broke that wry Australian rocker Barnett was teaming up with America’s laid-back, smooth-toned fingerpicker Vile, lyrically attentive indie rock fa...

Concerts

Ariel Pink

9:00 PM $26.75–31.75 Revolution Hall

The ever-iconoclastic musician just dropped Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, which Pitchfork praised as his "most humble, most insular work in years."

Dance

Rejoice! Diaspora Dance Theater

$16 Reed College

The dance ensemble presents UPRISE, a rhythmic performance of power, oppression, and community that incorporates different styles of the African diaspora. To...

Dance

New Now Wow! 2017

7:30 PM $34–58 Lincoln Performance Hall

The dynamos at Northwest Dance Project offer a triple bill: world-premiere works by Wen Wei Wang and Luca Signoretti (one of the winners of NWDP’s 2016 inter...

Books & Talks

Shannon Wheeler

FREE Powell's City of Books

The Portland-based, Eisner Award-winning cartoonist turns Donald Trump's tweets into a ferocious flutter of illustrations in his brand-new book, Sh*t My Pres...

Books & Talks

Nate Pedersen

7:30 PM FREE Powell's Books on Hawthorne

In Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything, Oregon coauthor Nate Pedersen—a librarian from Bend with an abiding interest in questionab...

Related Content

Music

Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Sallie Ford Changes Course

01/23/2017 By Arlo Voorhees

Fearsome Remedies

A New Book Looks Back at Medical Quackery

09/13/2017 By Ramona DeNies

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 12–15

10/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Hannah Bonnie

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 28–Oct 1

09/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Eat & Drink

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: Oct 18–25

10/18/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Pastrami Zombie to Open Brick-and-Mortar on E Burnside

10/17/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Best Restaurants 2017

Here Are Portland Monthly's Best Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Best Restaurants 2017

Portland’s Best New Restaurants of 2017

10/12/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas By Karen Brooks, Kelly Clarke, and Benjamin Tepler Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Arts & Culture

Storytelling

Pop-Up Magazine Is Back and Everyone Is Pumped

1:59pm By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 19–22

9:00am By Rebecca Jacobson, Kayla Brock, Hannah Bonnie, Eleanor Van Buren, and Fiona McCann

The Essentials

13 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This November

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Music

Tender Loving Empire Marks a Decade of Music

10/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

News & City Life

Editor's Note

We Published an Offensive Headline, and We’re Sorry

10/18/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Shakedown

Dennis Richardson Is Oregon’s Most Powerful Republican. What’s His Deal?

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Top Nonprofits

Meet Our 2017 Light a Fire Winners

10/16/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Volunteer

Portlander Alan Koch and Maggie the Dog Bring Furball Therapy to All

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Best New Nonprofit

How One Nonprofit Tackles the Gender Gap in Portland Tech

10/16/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Caring for the Planet

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

10/16/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Most with the Least

This Tiny Nonprofit Brings Environmental Ed to Kids across Portland

10/16/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Media

A Smart New Portland-Based Magazine Covers Travel for Women of Color

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson Illustrations by Lisk Feng

Style & Shopping

Fashion Events

A Shoe Master Returns to Portland for One Night

10/17/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

This Women's Workwear Line Says Yes to Pockets (and No to Plumber’s Crack)

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Gorgeous Raincoats to Slick Galoshes, the Best Local Stuff for Wet Weather

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Furry Friends

Purringtons Cat Lounge Offers Senior Citizens and Veterans a Paw-Some Deal

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Light a Fire 2017: Keeping Us Healthy

How an Oregon Clinic Provides Vital Health Care for Seasonal and Migrant Workers

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Board Member

How One Portlander Helps People Plan for End-of-Life Care

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Chicken Feels

In Portland, Your Pet Chicken Can Get Reiki

10/16/2017 By Wyatt Stayner

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Light a Fire 2017: Game-Changing Project

How a Portland-Wide Collaboration Helped Shelter Homeless Women

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

Could This Cruddy Swatch of Concrete Become a Riverside Paradise?

10/16/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Terminal 1%

Welcome to the Portland Airport's Brand-New Elite Terminal

10/16/2017 By Katelyn Best

Design News

Will Portland Get a Splashy Home Renovation TV Show?

10/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe