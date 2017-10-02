The Wedge Cheese Festival Returns for 2017

September 2017 was the-first ever “Oregon Cheese Month” for the Oregon Cheese Guild, with tastings all around the state. But that was just a primer for the biggest of cheeses.

The Wedge, a wildly popular celebration of dairy-proud Oregon, takes place Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at 100 SE Alder St.

The relocated indoor festival will star more cheesemakers than ever before, including all 15 of Oregon’s American Cheese Society award-winning cheeses from this year’s massive nationwide competition in Denver.

ICYMI: Oregon winners included several Rogue Creamery blues, Ochoa’s queso fresco and queso panela, a dominant Tillamook pepper jack, River’s Edge "Up in Smoke" leaf-wrapped chèvre, and Face Rock’s Peppercorn Harvest Reserve Clothbound Cheddar.

If cheese isn’t your thing (which we simply cannot fathom), go for the bounty of other Oregon-made food and drink, from charcuterie to chocolate to jam.

The nitty gritty: $15 ($20 at the door) for general admission. Kids 12 and under get in free. All tickets come with a $5 voucher to purchase a favorite cheese. A $25 ticket gets you beer, wine and cider tastings and a commemorative glass. Proceeds go to the Oregon Cheese Guild, a collaborative effort to increase awareness of Oregon’s artisanal cheeses.