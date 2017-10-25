  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Dance

Drag Art

4 Reasons You Absolutely Need to See Pepper Pepper's New Show

The Portland drag performer's new solo work dances through uncertainty to some cracking diva tunes.

By Kayla Brock 10/25/2017 at 12:10pm

Riskreward17 hi res photochelseapetrakis 28 dm5xac

Image: Courtesy Chelsea Petrakis

Being fabulous takes practice. Portland drag artist and diva extraordinaire Pepper Pepper is proof. This year alone he’s already clocked more than 100 shows, including the wondrous Critical Mascara swan song at TBA last month.

Pepper has been working on Diva Practice—the show and its underpinning artistic philosophy—for the past three years, touring eight states and completing four residencies thanks in part to an award from Oregon Art Commission. Now he’s back in Portland and ready to debut his “multimedia maelstrom of Pepper Pepper uncovering the psyche and specialness of DIVA” for hometown audiences. Here are four reasons you really should check it out.

  1. It’s a high-tech experience: Anyone who saw Pepper’s Critical Mascara performance got a sneak preview of how technology is informing the artist’s newest work—what he could do with a phone, a big screen, and some of the industry’s most expressive lips was mesmerizing. Expect more in the new show. With help from the software program Isadora, Pepper creates a live visual—think voice-activated color changes, video triggers, and some serious screen time. “I’m surprised about the direction [Diva Practice] turned. Technology as video work is new to me, but is opening worlds of practice and worlds of dance,” says Pepper. “That’s exciting to me.” 
  1. It’s Pepper going solo: His show has evolved from focusing on a relationship between dance partners to a solo show that’s about “engineering a space for the craft (of dancing) practice to be deeper and meaningful.” Says the artist: “It’s not determined by others, but generated by myself and the unknown.” 
  1. The musical score alone will make you channel your own inner diva: Music from legends such as Barbara Streisand, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli and more is heavily featured in the show as a showcase of divas throughout history. It’s gonna be big, bold, and with a heavy dollop of drama. 
  1. There's a Trump mask. Pepper Pepper on politics? Sign us up.

Diva Practice

8 p.m. Oct 26–29 and Nov 2–5, Headwaters Theatre, $20

Filed under
LGBTQ, Drag
Show Comments
In this Article

Dance

Diva Practice

8:00 PM $20 The Headwaters

On stage, one of the city’s best-known drag queens puts a Donald Trump mask on, morphing it through gestures and video manipulations. It’s part of the show D...

Related Content

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

DANCE

Dance, Glitter, and Drag: Unleash Your Inner D.I.V.A.

04/13/2016 By Fiona McCann

Comedy

Portland Gets Its First-Ever Queer Comedy Festival

06/12/2017 By Lisa Dunn

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

05/03/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Eat & Drink

Art theft

Is This Portland’s Most Mind-Boggling Art Heist Ever?

10/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Breaking News

Holy Triple Fat-Fried-Chicken! Southern Pop-Up Mae to Open Two Restaurants

10/25/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Halloween

Where to Eat, Drink, Trick, and Treat on Halloween

10/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: Oct 18–25

10/18/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Pastrami Zombie to Open Brick-and-Mortar on E Burnside

10/17/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 26–29

9:36am By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Eleanor Van Buren

Indie Pop

A Tegan and Sara Walking Tour of Portland

10/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Art theft

Is This Portland’s Most Mind-Boggling Art Heist Ever?

10/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Drag Art

4 Reasons You Absolutely Need to See Pepper Pepper's New Show

10/25/2017 By Kayla Brock

Storytelling

Pop-Up Magazine Is Back and Everyone Is Pumped

10/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 19–22

10/19/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Kayla Brock, Hannah Bonnie, Eleanor Van Buren, and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Renovation

How to Move a 137-Year-Old House across Town

10/24/2017 By Kayla Brock

Editor's Note

We Published an Offensive Headline, and We’re Sorry

10/18/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Shakedown

Dennis Richardson Is Oregon’s Most Powerful Republican. What’s His Deal?

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Top Nonprofits

Meet Our 2017 Light a Fire Winners

10/16/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Volunteer

Portlander Alan Koch and Maggie the Dog Bring Furball Therapy to All

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Travel & Outdoors

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Caring for the Planet

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

10/16/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Most with the Least

This Tiny Nonprofit Brings Environmental Ed to Kids across Portland

10/16/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Media

A Smart New Portland-Based Magazine Covers Travel for Women of Color

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson Illustrations by Lisk Feng

Style & Shopping

Shopping

How a North Portland Boutique Plans to Conquer the World

10/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Fashion Events

A Shoe Master Returns to Portland for One Night

10/17/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

This Women's Workwear Line Says Yes to Pockets (and No to Plumber’s Crack)

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Gorgeous Raincoats to Slick Galoshes, the Best Local Stuff for Wet Weather

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy November with These Local Wellness Events

1:39pm By Molly Woodstock

Furry Friends

Purringtons Cat Lounge Offers Senior Citizens and Veterans a Paw-Some Deal

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Light a Fire 2017: Keeping Us Healthy

How an Oregon Clinic Provides Vital Health Care for Seasonal and Migrant Workers

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Board Member

How One Portlander Helps People Plan for End-of-Life Care

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Chicken Feels

In Portland, Your Pet Chicken Can Get Reiki

10/16/2017 By Wyatt Stayner

Bars & Nightlife

Pour

Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Renovation

How to Move a 137-Year-Old House across Town

10/24/2017 By Kayla Brock

Shopping

How a North Portland Boutique Plans to Conquer the World

10/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Light a Fire 2017: Game-Changing Project

How a Portland-Wide Collaboration Helped Shelter Homeless Women

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

Could This Cruddy Swatch of Concrete Become a Riverside Paradise?

10/16/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Terminal 1%

Welcome to the Portland Airport's Brand-New Elite Terminal

10/16/2017 By Katelyn Best

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe