  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Indie Pop

A Tegan and Sara Walking Tour of Portland

These tracks from the The Con will help you navigate the city in advance of their sold-out Revolution Hall show.

By Eleanor Van Buren 10/25/2017 at 5:14pm

Photo credit lindsey byrnes extralarge 1495228959934 e5exti

Tegan and Sara play a sold-out show at Revolution Hall this Thursday.

Image: Lindsey Byrnes

Where were you the first time you heard a Tegan and Sara song? A coffee shop, a record store, driving west on Southeast Powell? For me, it was the last, in December of 2012. The 2007 runaway single "Back In Your Head" played over my radio. I was 17, and I was hooked.

Little did I know that the Canadian duo recorded the album with producer Chris Walla from Death Cab for Cutie, right here in Portland, mere miles from where I first heard them on KNRK. The mutual love between the band and its local fan base is a clue as to why Portlanders have the pulse on their shows (heads up: Thursday’s Revolution Hall show has been sold out forever), and their Portland connections, it turns out, run pretty deep. Earlier this month, local tomboy fashion line Wildfang collaborated with the indie pop twins for its “The Future is Fluid” collection.

The aforementioned sold-out show is "The Con X," a revival tour of their beloved decade-old album. In honor of this historic night—and as small consolation for failing to nab tickets in time—here are five tracks to score a walking tour of our city.

 1. “I Was Married” – Begin your day at Off The Wall Magnetics on Southeast Main Street and feel “the pull of one magnet to another magnet.” Get it? OK, now cross the Hawthorne Bridge and head to Luc Lac.

2. “Are You Ten Years Ago?” – Order a Ca Phe Cola or an iced Vietnamese coffee as you wait for your friend/lover at Luc Lac Kitchen. Stir your ice so it’s “doing circles” with your straw. If they show, they show. Sit there and feel the buzz around you as something catches your ear…

 3. Call It Off” – Ah, the familiar plucking of the (heart)strings. The album closer is a coffeehouse classic, cycled through the speakers of countless playlists. You jitter and “start to wonder if this was the thing to do.”

WWTnSD? Leave sans friend/lover and head north.

4. “The Con” – Arrive at the doors of the Crystal Ballroom, the venue where Tegan and Sara jammed on the original "The Con" tour in December 2007. Break down. Cry in front of the stage. Prostrate yourself to make your gratitude felt. Mutter under your breath, “I’m home now, I’m coming around.”

Start to plan your trip back to the east side. You take a few steps down West Burnside, feeling the caffeine in your legs still. It’s OK if you’re overcome with emotion. Take the bus.

5. “Nineteen” – Catch the 19 at NW 5th and Burnside. Now you’re “saying bye, bye, bye” to the west side. Cheers, you were (on the) 19.

Feel free to do this loop in any order. At the end of the day, all roads lead to The Con

Tegan and Sara

9 p.m. Thu, Revolution Hall, SOLD OUT 

Filed under
Wildfang, Pop Culture, Revolution Hall
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Wildfang

Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

Wildfang is a much better word for tomboy. It also means “wild child,” “rascal,” “animal caught in the wild.”

Related Content

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Storytelling

Pop-Up Magazine Is Back and Everyone Is Pumped

10/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Television

Wanna Be in a New HBO Show with Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter?

04/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Eat & Drink

Art theft

Is This Portland’s Most Mind-Boggling Art Heist Ever?

10/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Breaking News

Holy Triple Fat-Fried-Chicken! Southern Pop-Up Mae to Open Two Restaurants

10/25/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Halloween

Where to Eat, Drink, Trick, and Treat on Halloween

10/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: Oct 18–25

10/18/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Pastrami Zombie to Open Brick-and-Mortar on E Burnside

10/17/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 26–29

9:36am By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Eleanor Van Buren

Indie Pop

A Tegan and Sara Walking Tour of Portland

10/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Art theft

Is This Portland’s Most Mind-Boggling Art Heist Ever?

10/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Drag Art

4 Reasons You Absolutely Need to See Pepper Pepper's New Show

10/25/2017 By Kayla Brock

Storytelling

Pop-Up Magazine Is Back and Everyone Is Pumped

10/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 19–22

10/19/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Kayla Brock, Hannah Bonnie, Eleanor Van Buren, and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Renovation

How to Move a 137-Year-Old House across Town

10/24/2017 By Kayla Brock

Editor's Note

We Published an Offensive Headline, and We’re Sorry

10/18/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Shakedown

Dennis Richardson Is Oregon’s Most Powerful Republican. What’s His Deal?

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Top Nonprofits

Meet Our 2017 Light a Fire Winners

10/16/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Volunteer

Portlander Alan Koch and Maggie the Dog Bring Furball Therapy to All

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Travel & Outdoors

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Caring for the Planet

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

10/16/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Most with the Least

This Tiny Nonprofit Brings Environmental Ed to Kids across Portland

10/16/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Media

A Smart New Portland-Based Magazine Covers Travel for Women of Color

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson Illustrations by Lisk Feng

Style & Shopping

Shopping

How a North Portland Boutique Plans to Conquer the World

10/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Fashion Events

A Shoe Master Returns to Portland for One Night

10/17/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

This Women's Workwear Line Says Yes to Pockets (and No to Plumber’s Crack)

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Gorgeous Raincoats to Slick Galoshes, the Best Local Stuff for Wet Weather

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy November with These Local Wellness Events

1:39pm By Molly Woodstock

Furry Friends

Purringtons Cat Lounge Offers Senior Citizens and Veterans a Paw-Some Deal

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Light a Fire 2017: Keeping Us Healthy

How an Oregon Clinic Provides Vital Health Care for Seasonal and Migrant Workers

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Board Member

How One Portlander Helps People Plan for End-of-Life Care

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Chicken Feels

In Portland, Your Pet Chicken Can Get Reiki

10/16/2017 By Wyatt Stayner

Bars & Nightlife

Pour

Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Renovation

How to Move a 137-Year-Old House across Town

10/24/2017 By Kayla Brock

Shopping

How a North Portland Boutique Plans to Conquer the World

10/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Light a Fire 2017: Game-Changing Project

How a Portland-Wide Collaboration Helped Shelter Homeless Women

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

Could This Cruddy Swatch of Concrete Become a Riverside Paradise?

10/16/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Terminal 1%

Welcome to the Portland Airport's Brand-New Elite Terminal

10/16/2017 By Katelyn Best

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe