Where to Eat, Drink, Trick, and Treat on Halloween

"Essence of Ghost" ice cream at Salt & Straw Image: Salt & Straw

5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Thu, Oct 26, Le Pigeon, $175 per person

Le Pigeon's Gabriel Rucker celebrates his favorite holiday by honoring Guy Fieri, the Food Network star and tip-frosted, backwards sunglasses-wearing meme. Fieri's adventures through the American heartland have apparently proved inspiring for the James Beard Award-winning chef, who will reinterpret classics in five courses, including a plate of General Tso’s Buffalo Short Ribs with black truffle ranch and blue curaçao. Yum? Tickets here.

11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat, Oct 28, Hip Chicks Do Wine, $12–16

Hip Chicks do Wine offers a truly obvious Halloween special: five of their wines will be paired with five of your kid’s favorite candies. Tempranillo and Kit Kats? Oh yeah. Tickets here.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, Oct 28, Providore Fine Foods, FREE

Is it a coincidence that National Chocolate Day and Halloween are so close to each other on the calendar? Of course not, and Providore takes notice this year with an all-day celebration of chocolate in every form. The morning highlights pastries and rich drinking chocolate, while the afternoon brings in chocolate makers from across the state. Finally, the evening pairs international makers with wine and cheese. In other words: clear your schedule.

Noon–5 p.m. Sun, Oct 29, 7950 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, FREE

Vancouver’s main shopping mall does Halloween big this year with a family-friendly tailgater ahead of the haunted holiday. PoMo-approved Rally Pizza, Smokehouse Provisions, and Ben’s Bottle Shop will supply the requisite nourishment for springing around in the bounce house or running away from Rojo the Llama’s slimy tongue.

4–6 p.m. Sun, Oct 29, 3040 SE Division St, FREE

Organic frozen yogurt spot Eb & Bean promises free mini fro-yos and face painting to Halloween revelers, along with door prizes from friends at Stella Taco, Bollywood Theater, and Imperial Bottle Shop and Taproom. DJ Anjali provides the tunes for this SE Division block party.

Thru Tue, Oct 31, all locations

Salt & Straw prefers the abstract these days. First, it was an airport-flavored flavor. For Halloween, they’re asking questions like “What do ghosts taste like?” Expect five flavors, including "Candycopia," Dracula Blood Pudding with real blood pudding, and frigid sherbet “Essence of Ghost.”

7 p.m.–midnight, Tue, Oct 31, Coopers Hall, $20

This Coopers Hall Tarantino-themed pop-up hosts big-name bartenders from around the city, where the evening’s entry price gets you a signature cocktail worthy of Quentin’s approval, unlimited food from Bit House Saloon inspired by the director's films, and access to a kick-ass costume party. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go to the Hispanic Federation to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.