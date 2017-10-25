  1. Eat & Drink
Where to Eat, Drink, Trick, and Treat on Halloween

There’s more to the holiday than just candy. We’re talking gruesome ice cream flavors, costumed block parties, and a truly terrifying Guy Fieri–themed dinner.

By Eleanor Van Buren 10/25/2017 at 9:29am

"Essence of Ghost" ice cream at Salt & Straw

Image: Salt & Straw

Rucker's Bitchin' Kitchen

5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Thu, Oct 26, Le Pigeon, $175 per person
Le Pigeon's Gabriel Rucker celebrates his favorite holiday by honoring Guy Fieri, the Food Network star and tip-frosted, backwards sunglasses-wearing meme. Fieri's adventures through the American heartland have apparently proved inspiring for the James Beard Award-winning chef, who will reinterpret classics in five courses, including a plate of General Tso’s Buffalo Short Ribs with black truffle ranch and blue curaçao. Yum? Tickets here.

Wine and Halloween Candy Pairing

11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat, Oct 28, Hip Chicks Do Wine, $12–16
Hip Chicks do Wine offers a truly obvious Halloween special: five of their wines will be paired with five of your kid’s favorite candies. Tempranillo and Kit Kats? Oh yeah. Tickets here.

100% Chocolate

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, Oct 28, Providore Fine Foods, FREE
Is it a coincidence that National Chocolate Day and Halloween are so close to each other on the calendar? Of course not, and Providore takes notice this year with an all-day celebration of chocolate in every form. The morning highlights pastries and rich drinking chocolate, while the afternoon brings in chocolate makers from across the state. Finally, the evening pairs international makers with wine and cheese. In other words: clear your schedule. 

Halloween Block Party at the Mill

Noon–5 p.m. Sun, Oct 29, 7950 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, FREE
Vancouver’s main shopping mall does Halloween big this year with a family-friendly tailgater ahead of the haunted holiday. PoMo-approved Rally Pizza, Smokehouse Provisions, and Ben’s Bottle Shop will supply the requisite nourishment for springing around in the bounce house or running away from Rojo the Llama’s slimy tongue.

D-Street Halloween

4–6 p.m. Sun, Oct 29, 3040 SE Division St, FREE
Organic frozen yogurt spot Eb & Bean promises free mini fro-yos and face painting to Halloween revelers, along with door prizes from friends at Stella Taco, Bollywood Theater, and Imperial Bottle Shop and Taproom. DJ Anjali provides the tunes for this SE Division block party.

Salt & Straw's Spooktacular Series

Thru Tue, Oct 31, all locations
Salt & Straw prefers the abstract these days. First, it was an airport-flavored flavor. For Halloween, they’re asking questions like “What do ghosts taste like?” Expect five flavors, including "Candycopia," Dracula Blood Pudding with real blood pudding, and frigid sherbet “Essence of Ghost.” 

Gulp Fiction

7 p.m.–midnight, Tue, Oct 31, Coopers Hall, $20
This Coopers Hall Tarantino-themed pop-up hosts big-name bartenders from around the city, where the evening’s entry price gets you a signature cocktail worthy of Quentin’s approval, unlimited food from Bit House Saloon inspired by the director's films, and access to a kick-ass costume party. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go to the Hispanic Federation to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

Cooper's Hall

$$ New American 404 SE 6th Ave

The gargantuan Cooper's Hall in Southeast Portland offers wine on tap and heaping portions of family-style fare.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Cousins Kim and Tyler Malek tapped the local spirit of craft, collaboration, and crazy flavors to challenge expectations of what an ice cream parlor might lo...

Eb & Bean

$ Dessert 1425 NE Broadway

The dye-free sprinkles have landed. So have organic gummi bears, gluten-free animal crackers, Pinkleton’s Curious Caramel Corn, and crushed chocolate-gobbed ...

Rally Pizza

$ Pizza 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd

Vancouver's super-spacious family haunt boasts a host of reasons to cross the Columbia: crispy, char-blistered Neapolitan-style pies drizzled with punchy fen...

Le Pigeon

$$$ French, New American 738 E Burnside St

Gabriel Rucker is a Portland original whose ideas have crackled into something electric. Working off-the-cuff in his own world of complex flavor combinations...

