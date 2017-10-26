  1. Health & Wellness
Have a Happy, Healthy November with These Local Wellness Events

Join a fire hike, enjoy a vegan Thanksgiving feast, get sweaty at punk rock aerobics, and learn self-defense from a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champ.

By Molly Woodstock 10/26/2017 at 1:39pm

Orrc 20151126 turkeytrot 00308 y3sbzs

A trio of turkeys participate in the annual Turkey Trot at the Oregon Zoo.

Image: Steve Wright

Punk Rock Aerobics

10:30–11:30 a.m. Sun, Nov 5, Liberation Barbell, $15
Seattle Punk Rock Aerobics teams up with queer-centric gym Liberation Barbell to bring punk rock aerobics to the people of Portland. Expect old-school aerobics moves, abdominal work, stretching, and a killer playlist filled with badass women of punk.

9th Annual Portland Plant Medicine Gathering

Fri–Sun, Nov 10–12, National University of Natural Medicine, $150 and up (sliding scale, scholarships available)
Dive into the subjects of plant magic, herbal gardening, community care, and radical health at this weekend-long conference hosted by Green Witch Apothecary. Three percent of the event’s profits will be donated to Brown Girls Rise.

Free Women’s Self Defense Seminar

10 a.m.–12 p.m. Sat, Nov 11, Straight Blast Gym, FREE
Join world champion Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Amanda Diggins for a free self-defense class open to women and girls 11 years old and up.

 

A post shared by Amanda Loewen (@amanda_sbg_) on

Fire Hike with Bark

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sun, Nov 12, Mt. Hood National Forest, FREE
Join Mt. Hood National Forest activist group Bark for an educational hike at the site of a recent fire. Attendees will discuss the roles that fire plays on public lands, and explore how to keep forests healthy in the face of climate change. 

Oh My Gourd!

12–4 p.m. Sun, Nov 19, The Loft on 8th Ave, $40          
This year, Portland Monthly celebrates Portland’s status as a herbivore haven with a veggie-centric Thanksgiving extravaganza. Guests can expect customized dishes prepared by leading vegan chefs, plus a vegan dessert competition, music, drinks, cooking demos, and cornucopias galore.

What Now 2017

6–9 p.m. Tue, Nov 21, Revolution Hall, FREE ($5+ suggested donation)
Last year, What Now helped connect more than 2,000 Portlanders with volunteer opportunities at 55 local nonprofits. This year, the event is back and better than ever, featuring a donor mixer and non-profit showcase.

Tofurky Trot

8:30–11:30 a.m. Thu, Nov 23, Oaks Amusement Park, $30
What better day than Thanksgiving to join forces with your fellow vegetarians? Celebrate the iconic tofu loaf on this 5K through Oaks Amusement Park, which promises tasty vegan snacks at the finish line and awards for best costume. Best of all, the event raises funds for several regional animal sanctuaries.

Turkey Trot

8–11 a.m. Thu, Nov 23, Washington Park, $35
Gather the whole family for a pre-Thanksgiving jaunt through the Oregon Zoo and International Rose Test Garden. The four-mile course is untimed and opened to walkers and runners of all speeds and abilities. Expect plenty of animals, fun events for kids, and pumpkin pie at the finish line.

