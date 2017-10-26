Have a Happy, Healthy November with These Local Wellness Events

A trio of turkeys participate in the annual Turkey Trot at the Oregon Zoo. Image: Steve Wright

10:30–11:30 a.m. Sun, Nov 5, Liberation Barbell, $15

Seattle Punk Rock Aerobics teams up with queer-centric gym Liberation Barbell to bring punk rock aerobics to the people of Portland. Expect old-school aerobics moves, abdominal work, stretching, and a killer playlist filled with badass women of punk.

Fri–Sun, Nov 10–12, National University of Natural Medicine, $150 and up (sliding scale, scholarships available)

Dive into the subjects of plant magic, herbal gardening, community care, and radical health at this weekend-long conference hosted by Green Witch Apothecary. Three percent of the event’s profits will be donated to Brown Girls Rise.

10 a.m.–12 p.m. Sat, Nov 11, Straight Blast Gym, FREE

Join world champion Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Amanda Diggins for a free self-defense class open to women and girls 11 years old and up.

A post shared by Amanda Loewen (@amanda_sbg_) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sun, Nov 12, Mt. Hood National Forest, FREE

Join Mt. Hood National Forest activist group Bark for an educational hike at the site of a recent fire. Attendees will discuss the roles that fire plays on public lands, and explore how to keep forests healthy in the face of climate change.

12–4 p.m. Sun, Nov 19, The Loft on 8th Ave, $40

This year, Portland Monthly celebrates Portland’s status as a herbivore haven with a veggie-centric Thanksgiving extravaganza. Guests can expect customized dishes prepared by leading vegan chefs, plus a vegan dessert competition, music, drinks, cooking demos, and cornucopias galore.

It’s gourd season, baby! On November 19, we’re giving thanks for pumpkins, squash, and Oregon’s very veggie bounty at our first vegan food event! #blessed Get tickets at pdxmonthly.com/ohmygourd A post shared by Portland Monthly Magazine (@pomomagazine) on Oct 20, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

6–9 p.m. Tue, Nov 21, Revolution Hall, FREE ($5+ suggested donation)

Last year, What Now helped connect more than 2,000 Portlanders with volunteer opportunities at 55 local nonprofits. This year, the event is back and better than ever, featuring a donor mixer and non-profit showcase.

8:30–11:30 a.m. Thu, Nov 23, Oaks Amusement Park, $30

What better day than Thanksgiving to join forces with your fellow vegetarians? Celebrate the iconic tofu loaf on this 5K through Oaks Amusement Park, which promises tasty vegan snacks at the finish line and awards for best costume. Best of all, the event raises funds for several regional animal sanctuaries.

8–11 a.m. Thu, Nov 23, Washington Park, $35

Gather the whole family for a pre-Thanksgiving jaunt through the Oregon Zoo and International Rose Test Garden. The four-mile course is untimed and opened to walkers and runners of all speeds and abilities. Expect plenty of animals, fun events for kids, and pumpkin pie at the finish line.