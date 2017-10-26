  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 26–29

Cat videos! EMA! Death metal burlesque! Flamenco! A play about cockfighting! It's getting real, y'all.

By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Eleanor Van Buren 10/26/2017 at 9:36am

20170221 gl attractor 1305 edit q01mjk

Dancenorth Australia brings its contact dance to Lincoln Hall.

Image: Courtesy Dancenorth Australia

Books & Talks

Kate Carroll de Gutes

7:30 p.m. Sun, Powell's City of Books, FREE
In 2012, Oregon Book Award winner Kate Carroll de Gutes began a 30-day challenge to replace the risotto pics and pithy travel updates of Facebook—the modern-day “back fence” as she calls it—with honest communication about her personal life. That project became a weekly practice, and now a series of essays brought together in The Authenticity Experiment: Lessons from the Best and Worst Year of My Life, a frank examination of grief, anxiety, and the joy of not pretending.

Comedy

Sandra Valls

9 p.m. Sat, Funhouse Lounge, $15 ($75 VIP)
After an appearance at July’s Queer Comedy Fest, Sandra Valls returns for one night of extended stand-up. Valls has appeared on several Showtime specials, and Curve magazine named her one of the their top 10 funniest lesbian comics. Prepare for stories ranging from her “super Mexican” upbringing to explanations of “butch talk.”

Dance

Diva Practice

8 p.m. Thu–Sun, The Headwaters Theatre, $20
On stage, one of the city’s best-known drag queens puts a Donald Trump mask on, morphing it through gestures and video manipulations. It’s part of the show Diva Practice, which Pepper Pepper says is both a research project and “a performance about queens dancing in the face of uncertainty.” The Trump section is a relatively new addition. “It’s definitely a heavy-handed statement inside the piece,” Pepper says. “But part of Diva Practice has always been politically conscious and aware of power structures, and it would be ridiculous not to acknowledge the power structure that is the presidency of the United States.” Still not sold? Here are four reasons you must see the show.

Dancenorth Australia

8 p.m. Thu–Sat, Lincoln Hall, $25–34
Dancenorth Australia performs Attractor, 60 minutes of choreographed contact dance with no intermission. Javanese experimental duo Senyawa provides the rhythm: multilingual vocals, intermixed with primal grunts and the sounds of homemade bamboo string instruments. For the final 15 minutes, the Queensland dance troupe will share the stage with 20 pre-selected audience members, who’ll perform simple moves.

Film

The Beyond with Live Score

6 and 8 p.m. Thu, Hollywood Theatre, SOLD OUT
Just in time for Halloween, the Hollywood Theatre brings back Italian horror composer Fabio Frizzi—joined by a seven-piece orchestra—for a screening of The Beyond, Lucio Fulci’s 1981 gore fest.­

Queer Horror Halloween

9:30 p.m. Fri, Hollywood Theatre, $8–10
“Make it Satanic and make it feminist.” That’s the directive Portland drag clown Carla Rossi gave a slew of local and national directors, who’ve created short films for this Halloween-themed evening. Plus: death metal burlesque, performed live. 

Cat Videos Live!

8 p.m. Sun, Aladdin Theater, $31
How much do you really love cats? This is basically comic con for cat lovers, an attempt to socialize the masses who generally prefer to watch spooked felines and frowny furry faces in solitude. Join an all-ages crowd for internet cat videos on the big screen, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting Panthera, which is devoted to the conservation of big cats, and Friends for Life, an animal rescue and adoption organization.

Music

Alvvays

9 p.m. Fri, Doug Fir Lounge, SOLD OUT
The Toronto indie group, whose Nova Scotia-born front woman Molly Rankin ever so gently channels the Cranberries, released its second full-length album, Antisocialites, in September.

Ema kaerig

Born in South Dakota, EMA (aka Erika M. Anderson) now lives in Portland.

Image: Courtesy Alicia Gordon

EMA / The Blow

9 p.m. Sat, Mississippi Studios, $15–18
Erika M. Anderson’s third solo album, Exile in the Outer Ring, speaks—through breathy vocals over an array of synthesizers—to the paralyzing effects of polarization in the nation. In “Down and Out,” she pleads, “What were you hoping for?” Opening for her are Khaela Maricich and Melissa Dyne of electro-pop duo the Blow, who released Brand New Abyss in September.

Las Migas

7:30 p.m. Sun, Winningstad Theatre, $30
With a Latin Grammy nomination for their most recent album, Vente Conmigo, this all-lady quartet blends flamenco and Mediterranean sounds. This tour also brings special choreography from vocalist Alba Carmona.

Theater

CLOSING Caught

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, 2 p.m. Sat–Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $50
A cross between live theater and visual art, Christopher Chen’s Caught explores America’s obsession with the intersection of fact and fiction as it relates to art. Chinese artist Lin Bo, whose work once offended his country’s government so severely that he was arrested and incarcerated for two years, will give an introduction prior to each performance. Plus, catch static components of Bo’s work on display in the theater lobby through October from noon–6 p.m., Tuesdays–Sundays.

OPENING The Events

7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Imago Theatre, $25–45
Third Rail Rep presents The Events, David Greig’s drama of forgiveness and healing after a community choir faces sudden tragedy. The play—which won a Scotsman Fringe First Award in 2013—will also feature live community choirs from the area.

OPENING Year of the Rooster

7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, CoHo Theater, $20–32
Lauded by the New York Times as “astonishingly entertaining,” Olivia Dufault’s fierce comedy takes on the high-stakes world of cockfighting—in the process requiring several performers to portray the beaked brawlers themselves.

Visual Art

CLOSING Thomas Roma and Karolin Klüppel

Noon–5 p.m. Thu–Sun, Blue Sky Gallery, FREE
Photographer Karolin Kluppel’s Kingdom of Girls focuses on young girls from the Indian village Mawlynnong, a matriarchal society where the family’s land is passed to the youngest daughter. Thomas Roma’s photos, Plato’s Dogs, take inspiration from Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, in which the philosopher sees shadows on the wall as a misrepresentation of reality. Roma captures silhouettes in an attempt to convey each dog’s “essential self.” 

Representing

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, FREE–$19.99
PAM’s exhibit brings together photographs that were taken by, for, and of African Americans, spanning the late 1800s through the 1990s. Portraits from the estate of a prominent North Portland family appear alongside vernacular snapshots and found Polaroids—vivid glimpses into life over the course of more than a century. Plus: we’ve got a slideshow of images from the exhibit.

CLOSING A Situation of Meat

Noon–5 p.m. Fri–Sun, Disjecta, FREE
From a childhood bedroom dripping with maraschino cherries to videos of chicken feet and pink dahlias, the five artists in Disjecta's latest exhibit explore contemporary femme identity—both the beautiful and the grotesque.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Representing

10:00 PM FREE–$19.99 Portland Art Museum

PAM’s new exhibit brings together photographs that were taken by, for, and of African Americans, spanning the late 1800s through the 1990s. Portraits from th...

Art

Thomas Roma and Karolin Klüppel

12:00 PM FREE Blue Sky Gallery

Photographer Karolin Kluppel's Kingdom of Girls focuses on young girls from the Indian village Mawlynnong, a matriarchal society where the family's land is p...

Theater

Year of the Rooster

7:30 PM $20–32 Coho Productions

Lauded by the New York Times as “astonishingly entertaining,” Olivia Dufault’s fierce comedy takes on the high-stakes world of cockfighting—in the process re...

Theater

The Events

7:30 PM $25–45 Imago Theatre

Third Rail Rep presents The Events, David Greig's drama of forgiveness and healing after a community choir faces sudden tragedy. The play—which won a Scotsma...

Theater

Caught

7:30 PM $50 Artists Repertory Theatre

A cross between live theater and visual art, Christopher Chen's Caught explores America’s obsession with the intersection of fact and fiction as it relates t...

Concerts

Las Migas

$30 Dolores Winningstad Theatre

With a Latin Grammy nomination for their most recent album, Vente Conmigo, this all-lady quartet blends flamenco and Mediterranean sounds. This tour also bri...

Concerts

EMA / The Blow

$15–18 Mississippi Studios

Erika M. Anderson’s third solo album, Exile in the Outer Ring, speaks—through breathy vocals over an array of synthesizers—to the paralyzing effects of polar...

Concerts

Alvvays

SOLD OUT Doug Fir Lounge

The Toronto indie group, whose Nova Scotia-born front woman Molly Rankin ever so gently channels the Cranberries, released its second full-length album, Anti...

Film

Cat Videos Live!

$31 Aladdin Theatre

How much do you really love cats? This is basically comic con for cat lovers, an attempt to socialize the masses who generally prefer to watch spooked feline...

Film

Queer Horror Halloween

$8–10 Hollywood Theatre

"Make it Satanic and make it feminist." That's the directive Portland drag clown Carla Rossi gave a slew of local and national directors, who've created shor...

Film

The Beyond with Live Score

6:00 PM and 8:00 PM SOLD OUT Hollywood Theatre

Just in time for Halloween, the Hollywood Theatre brings back Italian horror composer Fabio Frizzi—joined by a seven-piece orchestra—for a screening of The B...

Dance

Dancenorth Australia

8:00 PM $25–34 Lincoln Hall, Portland State University

Dancenorth Australia performs Attractor, 60 minutes of choreographed contact dance with no intermission. Javanese experimental duo Senyawa provides the rhyth...

Dance

Diva Practice

8:00 PM $20 The Headwaters

On stage, one of the city’s best-known drag queens puts a Donald Trump mask on, morphing it through gestures and video manipulations. It’s part of the show D...

Comedy

Sandra Valls

$15 ($75 VIP) Funhouse Lounge

After an appearance at July's Queer Comedy Fest, Sandra Valls returns for one night of extended stand-up. Valls has appeared on several Showtime specials, an...

Books & Talks

Kate Carroll de Gutes

FREE Powell's City of Books

In 2012, Oregon Book Award winner Kate Carroll de Gutes began a 30-day challenge to replace the risotto pics and pithy travel updates of Facebook—the modern-...

Related Content

Photography

From the 1800s to the 1990s, African American Lives Captured on Camera

08/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

Drag Art

4 Reasons You Absolutely Need to See Pepper Pepper's New Show

10/25/2017 By Kayla Brock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 12–15

10/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Hannah Bonnie

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 5–8

10/05/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Hannah Bonnie

Eat & Drink

Art theft

Is This Portland’s Most Mind-Boggling Art Heist Ever?

10/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Breaking News

Holy Triple Fat-Fried-Chicken! Southern Pop-Up Mae to Open Two Restaurants

10/25/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Halloween

Where to Eat, Drink, Trick, and Treat on Halloween

10/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: Oct 18–25

10/18/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Pastrami Zombie to Open Brick-and-Mortar on E Burnside

10/17/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 26–29

9:36am By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Eleanor Van Buren

Indie Pop

A Tegan and Sara Walking Tour of Portland

10/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Art theft

Is This Portland’s Most Mind-Boggling Art Heist Ever?

10/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Drag Art

4 Reasons You Absolutely Need to See Pepper Pepper's New Show

10/25/2017 By Kayla Brock

Storytelling

Pop-Up Magazine Is Back and Everyone Is Pumped

10/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Oct 19–22

10/19/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Kayla Brock, Hannah Bonnie, Eleanor Van Buren, and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Renovation

How to Move a 137-Year-Old House across Town

10/24/2017 By Kayla Brock

Editor's Note

We Published an Offensive Headline, and We’re Sorry

10/18/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Shakedown

Dennis Richardson Is Oregon’s Most Powerful Republican. What’s His Deal?

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Top Nonprofits

Meet Our 2017 Light a Fire Winners

10/16/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Volunteer

Portlander Alan Koch and Maggie the Dog Bring Furball Therapy to All

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Travel & Outdoors

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Caring for the Planet

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

10/16/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Light a Fire 2017: Most with the Least

This Tiny Nonprofit Brings Environmental Ed to Kids across Portland

10/16/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Media

A Smart New Portland-Based Magazine Covers Travel for Women of Color

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson Illustrations by Lisk Feng

Style & Shopping

Shopping

How a North Portland Boutique Plans to Conquer the World

10/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Fashion Events

A Shoe Master Returns to Portland for One Night

10/17/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

This Women's Workwear Line Says Yes to Pockets (and No to Plumber’s Crack)

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Gorgeous Raincoats to Slick Galoshes, the Best Local Stuff for Wet Weather

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy November with These Local Wellness Events

1:39pm By Molly Woodstock

Furry Friends

Purringtons Cat Lounge Offers Senior Citizens and Veterans a Paw-Some Deal

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Light a Fire 2017: Keeping Us Healthy

How an Oregon Clinic Provides Vital Health Care for Seasonal and Migrant Workers

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Board Member

How One Portlander Helps People Plan for End-of-Life Care

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Chicken Feels

In Portland, Your Pet Chicken Can Get Reiki

10/16/2017 By Wyatt Stayner

Bars & Nightlife

Pour

Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Renovation

How to Move a 137-Year-Old House across Town

10/24/2017 By Kayla Brock

Shopping

How a North Portland Boutique Plans to Conquer the World

10/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Light a Fire 2017: Game-Changing Project

How a Portland-Wide Collaboration Helped Shelter Homeless Women

10/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

Could This Cruddy Swatch of Concrete Become a Riverside Paradise?

10/16/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Terminal 1%

Welcome to the Portland Airport's Brand-New Elite Terminal

10/16/2017 By Katelyn Best

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe