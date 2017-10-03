  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

A pair of local bars offer fancy cocktails while the Crystal hosts a bomba-and-salsa blowout to benefit victims of Hurricane Maria.

By Kelly Clarke 10/3/2017 at 1:35pm

Old san juan cocktail wog2ia

Through Wednesday, 100 percent of the sales of Little Bird's Old San Juan cocktail will benenfit relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Image: Courtesy Little Bird

After a wave of benefits for Houston, Florida, and the Gorge, local businesses are regrouping to raise money to help victims of Puerto Rico's devastating Hurricane Maria. Can't make it out? You can always donate online, too. This post will be updated as new fundraisers pop up.

Don Q Cocktails at Little Bird

11:30 a.m.–midnight Tue–Wed, Oct 3–4, Little Bird
Little Bird Bistro's bar manager Aaron Zieske offers three cocktails featuring Puerto Rico's Don Q rum to raise funds for hurricane relief. Swill an Anejo Daquiri, an absinthe-laced Old San Juan, or a passionfruit-sweet Hurricane's End. One hundred percent of sales will be donated to relief efforts, with every single dollar matched by Don Q distillery's owners, the Serrales family.

Piña Coladas for Puerto Rico at Andina

11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Fri, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Sat, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Sun, Oct 6–8, Andina
Over at the Pearl's Peruvian HQ, all the proceeds from the go-to piña colada are earmarked for relief efforts in Puerto Rico this weekend during brunch and dinner service. Andina reports that it's "partnering with Direct Relief to support their efforts on the ground in hurricane devastated regions of the island." 

Help Is On The Way Puerto Rico

Noon–5 pm Sun, Oct 15, Crystal Ballroom, $25 adults, $15 kids
The Crystal hosts a big, family-friendly fundraising concert for victims of Hurricane Maria, with Latin food and live salsa, merengue, bachata, and cha cha cha from Conjunto Alegré. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit Puerto Rico relief efforts, through oneamericaappeal.org

Filed under
Activism
Show Comments
In this Article

Crystal Ballroom

Dancing, Live Entertainment 1332 W Burnside St

Portland has danced, shouted, and bounced on the Crystal Ballroom’s trademark “floating floor” for more than a century—a live music and dance venue as storie...

Editor’s Pick

Andina

$$$ Latin American 1314 NW Glisan St

Andina aims for the peaks, with high-end Peruvian fusion cooking not often seen outside of Lima, but with enough local ingredients to keep it grounded in Por...

Editor’s Pick

Little Bird Bistro

$$$ French 219 SW 6th Ave.

Little Bird has quietly rebooted as Portland’s most exciting “new” restaurant. The downtown bistro’s cooking feels vital and experimental, like a playful foo...

Related Content

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Everyday Activism

Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors at These Portland Fundraising Events

08/31/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Benefits

Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, and More Join Forces in Portland

09/28/2017 By Fiona McCann

Editor's Note

In Response to the MAX Attacks

05/31/2017 By Zach Dundas and Fiona McCann

Eat & Drink

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

1:35pm By Kelly Clarke

Cheese

The Wedge Cheese Festival Returns for 2017

10/02/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Sept 28–Oct 5

09/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

The People’s Pig to Fire Up Second Location on E Burnside

09/27/2017 By Karen Brooks

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Arts & Culture

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

1:35pm By Kelly Clarke

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

9:32am By Eden Dawn

Benefits

Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, and More Join Forces in Portland

09/28/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 28–Oct 1

09/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

News & City Life

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

1:35pm By Kelly Clarke

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Travel & Outdoors

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

9:32am By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Fit City

Take a Class with Oregon’s First Female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

09/29/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

1:35pm By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Development

Would You Live in This 300-Foot-Tall Wooden Skyscraper?

09/27/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

09/27/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Essay

Massive Growth Is Transforming Portland. What Do We Need to Do Next?

09/21/2017 By Randy Gragg Illustrations by Matteo Berton

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe