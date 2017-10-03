Everyday Activism
Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief
A pair of local bars offer fancy cocktails while the Crystal hosts a bomba-and-salsa blowout to benefit victims of Hurricane Maria.
After a wave of benefits for Houston, Florida, and the Gorge, local businesses are regrouping to raise money to help victims of Puerto Rico's devastating Hurricane Maria. Can't make it out? You can always donate online, too. This post will be updated as new fundraisers pop up.
Don Q Cocktails at Little Bird
11:30 a.m.–midnight Tue–Wed, Oct 3–4, Little Bird
Little Bird Bistro's bar manager Aaron Zieske offers three cocktails featuring Puerto Rico's Don Q rum to raise funds for hurricane relief. Swill an Anejo Daquiri, an absinthe-laced Old San Juan, or a passionfruit-sweet Hurricane's End. One hundred percent of sales will be donated to relief efforts, with every single dollar matched by Don Q distillery's owners, the Serrales family.
Piña Coladas for Puerto Rico at Andina
11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Fri, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Sat, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Sun, Oct 6–8, Andina
Over at the Pearl's Peruvian HQ, all the proceeds from the go-to piña colada are earmarked for relief efforts in Puerto Rico this weekend during brunch and dinner service. Andina reports that it's "partnering with Direct Relief to support their efforts on the ground in hurricane devastated regions of the island."
Help Is On The Way Puerto Rico
Noon–5 pm Sun, Oct 15, Crystal Ballroom, $25 adults, $15 kids
The Crystal hosts a big, family-friendly fundraising concert for victims of Hurricane Maria, with Latin food and live salsa, merengue, bachata, and cha cha cha from Conjunto Alegré. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit Puerto Rico relief efforts, through oneamericaappeal.org.
Editor’s Pick
Andina
Editor’s Pick