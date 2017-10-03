Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Through Wednesday, 100 percent of the sales of Little Bird's Old San Juan cocktail will benenfit relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Image: Courtesy Little Bird

After a wave of benefits for Houston, Florida, and the Gorge, local businesses are regrouping to raise money to help victims of Puerto Rico's devastating Hurricane Maria. Can't make it out? You can always donate online, too. This post will be updated as new fundraisers pop up.

Don Q Cocktails at Little Bird

11:30 a.m.–midnight Tue–Wed, Oct 3–4, Little Bird

Little Bird Bistro's bar manager Aaron Zieske offers three cocktails featuring Puerto Rico's Don Q rum to raise funds for hurricane relief. Swill an Anejo Daquiri, an absinthe-laced Old San Juan, or a passionfruit-sweet Hurricane's End. One hundred percent of sales will be donated to relief efforts, with every single dollar matched by Don Q distillery's owners, the Serrales family.

Piña Coladas for Puerto Rico at Andina

11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Fri, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Sat, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Sun, Oct 6–8, Andina

Over at the Pearl's Peruvian HQ, all the proceeds from the go-to piña colada are earmarked for relief efforts in Puerto Rico this weekend during brunch and dinner service. Andina reports that it's "partnering with Direct Relief to support their efforts on the ground in hurricane devastated regions of the island."