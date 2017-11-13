  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater & Performance

Theater

Don't Throw Away Your Shot: Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale This Friday

The Broadway sensation hits Portland March 20–April 8, and you can score tickets starting at 10 a.m. on November 17.

By Rebecca Jacobson 11/13/2017 at 3:47pm

Z. hamilton high res logo pmck03

Image: Courtesy Broadway in Portland

The wait is over: the national tour of Hamilton hits Portland's Keller Auditorium March 20–April 8, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, November 17. They'll be available online, at 800-273-1530, or, if you like the IRL experience, at the box office in Antoinette Hatfield Hall. Tickets range from $80–175, with some $500 (!) "premium seats" available for each performance. Limit four per household.

In case you've been living underground since, like, 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda slayed Broadway with his hip-hop musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, scoring 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer, a Grammy, and generally ecstatic reviews. Barack Obama famously joked that the show was the only thing he and Dick Cheney agree on. Cheney isn't the only Vice President to have seen the show—shortly after the 2016 election, Mike Pence showed up at the theater, to much stir.

If you don't manage to score tickets this week, don't lose hope: there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all shows.

Best of luck, folks.

Filed under
Arts News, Pop Culture
Show Comments

Related Content

Music

Tender Loving Empire Marks a Decade of Music

10/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Music

Dead Moon's Fred Cole Was One of the Greatest Northwest Rock Singers Ever

11/13/2017 By Zach Dundas

Music

Billy Joel Hits the Moda Center in December for First Solo Portland Concert in a Decade

02/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pop Culture

Your Ultimate Portland Pop Culture Cheat Sheet

06/30/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

Bar Casa Vale Revamps with New Chef, New Menu

11/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Intersectional Shopping

My People’s Market Spotlights Portland Entrepreneurs of Color

11/09/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Farm to Table

This Food Delivery System Is the Next Big Thing You’ve Never Heard Of

11/03/2017 By Chad Walsh

Breaking News

You Can Soon Devour This Delicious Burger at Pioneer Courthouse Square

11/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Best Bars

20 Essential Portland Bars

11/02/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Insider Picks

Where N Mississippi/Williams Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Arts & Culture

Theater

Don't Throw Away Your Shot: Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale This Friday

11/13/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Music

Dead Moon's Fred Cole Was One of the Greatest Northwest Rock Singers Ever

11/13/2017 By Zach Dundas

Intersectional Shopping

My People’s Market Spotlights Portland Entrepreneurs of Color

11/09/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Nov 9–12

11/09/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Eleanor Van Buren, and Hannah Bonnie

Literary Festival

Who Are the Writers Psyched to See at Wordstock?

11/08/2017 By Fiona McCann

Video Games

Polybius: The Most Dangerous Arcade Game in the World

11/08/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

News & City Life

Business

Two Portlanders Team Up to Fund Female and Black Start-Ups

3:31pm By Kayla Brock

Architecture

A Portland Architect Wants to Erect the Tallest Skyscraper on the West Coast

1:00pm By Marty Patail

Music

Dead Moon's Fred Cole Was One of the Greatest Northwest Rock Singers Ever

11/13/2017 By Zach Dundas

Tech

A Radical New Tech Start-Up Movement Gathers in Portland This Week

11/13/2017 By Zach Dundas

Peak Goat?

In Portland, You Can Get a Flower Bouquet Delivered by Goats

11/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Video Games

Polybius: The Most Dangerous Arcade Game in the World

11/08/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Travel & Outdoors

Design

Get Snowed In at this Ridiculously Cozy Mount Hood Cabin

3:27pm By Anya Rehon

Peak Goat?

In Portland, You Can Get a Flower Bouquet Delivered by Goats

11/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Airport News

PDX's $1.3 Billion Expansion Plan Includes a Bigger, Better Concourse E

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Theater

A New Portland Show Searches for Utopia Onstage

10/16/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Light a Fire 2017: Caring for the Planet

Ecotrust Puts Its Faith—and Funds—in Healthy Forests

10/16/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Light a Fire 2017: Inspiring Creativity

With Airport Cinema, Hollywood Theatre Gives Oregon Filmmakers a Global Audience

10/16/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Style & Shopping

Business

Two Portlanders Team Up to Fund Female and Black Start-Ups

3:31pm By Kayla Brock

Intersectional Shopping

My People’s Market Spotlights Portland Entrepreneurs of Color

11/09/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Lookbook

Stop Everything and Look at These Amazing Portland-Made Leather Goods

11/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Mississippi/Williams: Insider Picks

Where N Mississippi/Williams Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Shops

15 Perfectly Portland Shops in the N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Health & Wellness

Peak Goat?

In Portland, You Can Get a Flower Bouquet Delivered by Goats

11/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Farm to Table

This Food Delivery System Is the Next Big Thing You’ve Never Heard Of

11/03/2017 By Chad Walsh

Sports

The Rose City Rollers Need to Find a New Arena to Survive

11/02/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Health News

The Portlander’s Guide to Obamacare Open Enrollment

11/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Impossible Burger Now Courting Omnivores at 6 Portland Restaurants

10/27/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy November with These Local Wellness Events

10/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Best Bars

20 Essential Portland Bars

11/02/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Insider Picks

Where N Mississippi/Williams Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Activities

5 Places to Play in Portland's N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Food & Drink

Where to Eat & Drink in Portland's N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Pour

Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Design

Get Snowed In at this Ridiculously Cozy Mount Hood Cabin

3:27pm By Anya Rehon

Architecture

A Portland Architect Wants to Erect the Tallest Skyscraper on the West Coast

1:00pm By Marty Patail

Peak Goat?

In Portland, You Can Get a Flower Bouquet Delivered by Goats

11/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Neighborhood Guide

Neighborhood Guide: N Mississippi/Williams

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Mississippi/Williams: Insider Picks

Where N Mississippi/Williams Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Mississippi/Williams: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's N Mississippi/Williams Neighborhood

11/01/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe