Don't Throw Away Your Shot: Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale This Friday

The wait is over: the national tour of Hamilton hits Portland's Keller Auditorium March 20–April 8, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, November 17. They'll be available online, at 800-273-1530, or, if you like the IRL experience, at the box office in Antoinette Hatfield Hall. Tickets range from $80–175, with some $500 (!) "premium seats" available for each performance. Limit four per household.

In case you've been living underground since, like, 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda slayed Broadway with his hip-hop musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, scoring 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer, a Grammy, and generally ecstatic reviews. Barack Obama famously joked that the show was the only thing he and Dick Cheney agree on. Cheney isn't the only Vice President to have seen the show—shortly after the 2016 election, Mike Pence showed up at the theater, to much stir.

If you don't manage to score tickets this week, don't lose hope: there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all shows.

Best of luck, folks.