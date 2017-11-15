10 Ways to Eat Out or Order In This Thanksgiving

The T-Day spread at Verde Cocina Image: Verde Cocina

Eat Out

Multiple seatings for grand buffet, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. for a la carte dining room, Thu, Nov 23, $62 per person, $38 for children 12 and under (buffet only)

At Headwaters's first Thanksgiving, you’ll find the usual a la carte turkey and prime rib displays, but with a huge seafood selection splashed in (oysters with cranberry pearls, Dungeness crab and fennel chowder, and more). If you’re more of a grazer, head to the mezzanine grand buffet for heaving boards of chilled seafood, cheese, charcuterie, and turkey carving stations.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Thu, Nov 23, $40 per person, $12 for children 7–12

You can’t possibly feel better about a T-Day dinner. Verde Cocina (the Sylvan Highlands location near the Oregon Zoo) is giving away all proceeds from its three-course meal to the Oregon Food Bank, and the food is gluten-free, with paleo, vegetarian, and vegan dinner menus.

1–8:30 p.m. Thu, Nov 23, $65 per person, $32.50 for children 5–11

Andean flavors and ingredients—we’re talking the Pavo Colonial stuffed turkey breast, with pisco soaked raisins and papa fiambre, puréed Peruvian heirloom potatoes—shake up the usual Americana spread.

2-8 p.m., Thu, Nov 23, $60 per person, $15 for children 10 and under

Heartlandia authors and dynamic butcher-baker duo Adam and Jackie Sappington swap their signature cast-iron skillet fried chicken for turkey and four-courses of heart-stopping goodness, hickory smoked ham to scratch-made dumplings.

1 p.m. Thu, Nov 23, $45 per person, $20 for children 12 and under. Tickets here

This turkey is worth the drive. Ava Gene’s owner Joshua McFadden teams up with Suttle Lodge chef Jacob Rodriguez for a getaway feast in Central Oregon. Knowing McFadden, the veggies are going to be awesome: sweet and sour carrots with hazelnuts and grandma's green bean casserole with foraged mushrooms to give you that authentic Deschutes National Forest feel.

Dine In

Order by 10 p.m. Wed, Nov 15, $115

Chef Sarah Schafer whips up the whole "Bird & Trimmings" shebang for $115, enough for two to three people, with proceeds going to the Rose Haven Community for Women and Children. That’s a half maple-bourbon-roasted bird, with four sides and a few condiments, like pickled cranberry chutney. A la cart extras include butterscotch pudding and candied ginger shortbread.

Pick up from 2–8 p.m. Sat, Nov 18 to Wed, Nov 22, $35–80 boxes available here

Tired of planning your Thanksgiving to a T, then braving the grocery lines for the ingredients? Rubinette feels you on this one. The market offers ready-made produce boxes, packed with everything from heirloom squash to gravy essentials to pomegranates. Pick up your box and settle in for line-free day slicing and dicing.

Order online or by phone by 10 p.m. Sun, Nov 19

If all-butter crusts and classic fillings are your game, you can do no better than the tried-and-true pie champions at Lauretta Jean’s. They’ve got your standard pumpkin, bourbon pecan, and heirloom apple, but if you’re feeling competitive, blackberry-raspberry streusel and key lime will win the day.

Order online or by phone by 3 p.m. Sun, Nov 19

Maple syrup pie with orange bourbon cream. Savory roasted quince, pear, and hazelnut galette. Do your guests a favor and defer to Milk Glass Mrkt on this one. Your grandmother’s famous apple pie recipe isn’t going anywhere.

Order online or by phone by 3 p.m. Sun, Nov 19, $155 feeds up to 6, $250 feeds up to 10

The delicatessen and catering company offers a complete "reheat and eat" bourbon-glazed roast turkey dinner with things like savory sausage and kale bread pudding and garlic-smashed potatoes.