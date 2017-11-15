This Weekend, the Sudra Brings Back Vegan Brunch

The Sudra's new vegan and gluten-free brunch options include black rice porridge, besan quiche, veggie hash, and pancakes with mango compote. Image: Molly Woodstock

For seven glorious months in 2015, the Sudra served brunch. Although it never boasted (or suffered) the epic lines of, say, Pine State, the plant-based bar attracted its fair share of weekend regulars, all eager to chow down on generous plates of coconut pancakes, curry tofu scrambles, black rice porridge, and masala-spiked Bloody Marys. Then, one day in late August 2015, the Sudra announced that brunch service would be ending indefinitely. By September, it was gone for good.

Or was it? According to the Sudra’s Sean Sigmon, brunch is back and better than ever. Eager vegans (and, dare we say, omnivores) can be among the first to try the new-and-improved brunch service at the Sudra’s St. Johns location this weekend, November 18–19. The Glisan location isn't serving brunch just yet, but by Thanksgiving weekend, both spots will offer the new menu from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

So, what’s the on the menu? As always, everything's vegan, and most dishes are gluten-free. Coconut pancakes make a triumphant return, but this time topped with your choice of either mango compote or jackfruit vindaloo. New dishes include winter squash hash, breakfast kati rolls, and besan (chickpea flour) quiche served with tofu paneer. Add a pair of housemade lentil sausages on the side, and you’ve got a balanced brunch.

Make your way to St. Johns this weekend to scope out the full menu and try it all for yourself. Know the best part? There probably won’t even be a line.