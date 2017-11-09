  1. Eat & Drink
My People’s Market Spotlights Portland Entrepreneurs of Color

The night market boasts nearly 100 businesses owned by locals of color, from artists to fashion designers to distillers.

By Eleanor Van Buren 11/9/2017 at 9:12am

My People’s Market kicks off Thursday, November 9 at the Redd on SE Salmon Street to shine a spotlight on local business owned by people of color. The free market, the first public event of its kind in Portland at this scale, boasts nearly 100 entrepreneurs of color, from artists and designers to winemakers, on hand to spread the word about their products.

Formatted like a night market, the food- and live music-packed mixer-meets-bazaar is just one of a series of events sponsored by Mercatus—an online platform designed to highlight PDX entrepreneurs of color “through storytelling and a comprehensive directory”—the Inclusive Business Resource Network of Prosper Portland, and Travel Portland. The groups are working on much needed efforts to promote equity and inclusion in the local entrepreneurial community. 

The many participants include beloved operations like Nong’s Khao Man Gai and Tamale Boy, Latino theater company Milagro, a bhangra dance troupe, and singer-songwriter Amenta Abioto. Mercatus even published a "mini mag" that tells the stories of standout merchants you can find at the market—the first of a series highlighting local biz owners of color.

So, go, shop, learn—and keep an eye out for this trio of My People's Market businesses PoMo has profiled in the past:

  • Royalty Spirits Born and raised in Portland, Chaunci King is taking on the white, male-centric booze industry one cocktail glass of her Miru pear-flavored vodka and Rex rye whiskey at a time. According to Mercatus’s mini mag, King is the first black woman to operate a vodka company on the West Coast. Raise a glass with this Prosper Portland 2015 PDX startup competition winner.
  • Alleamin Products If you missed our shout-out to Khadro Abdi’s addictive Somali sambusas earlier this fall, be sure to take home one of her traditional Somali homemade hot sauces for sale, including the special spicy green BasBas sauce made with lemon, jalapeño and garlic—it’s absolute magic when spooned over crispy fried dough.
  • Jaefields This local menswear’s fall 2017 collection rocks a cinnamon-colored "Parallax Lab Coat" and cargo black pleated chinos. Wookie Fields, the Korean-American designer behind this boomin’ brand, wants us to “accent the neutrals with brights” this season. Check out his collection and step up your style.

My People's Market

4:30 –8 pm Thu, Nov. 9, The Redd, 831 SE Salmon, FREE

