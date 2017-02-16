  1. Blogs
February's Steals, Deals, and Style Events

From winter sales to spa treatments, February is happening.

By Lauren Kershner 2/16/2017 at 1:15pm

Ecovibe lookbook portland monthly feb 2017 2 zl1nxk

Image: EcoVibe

EcoVibe Apparel Opens Second Location on NE Alberta
6:30–9 p.m. Fri, Feb 17, 1408 NE Alberta St
After seven years on NW 23rd location, husband-and-wife dream team Leonard and Andrea Allen—aka "Len and Dre"—expand EcoVibe Apparel to Northeast Alberta Street. “We have always wanted to have a store here because this is our neighborhood," the couple says. "We are thrilled to finally have a second location close to home and with the space that we need to grow.” EcoVibe, which donates 1 percent of all proceeds to environmentally friendly non-profit organizations, prides itself on providing soft, sustainable, and stylish clothing for women. Te grand opening features live music, refreshments, door prizes, and more.

Chandara Lux Spa’s (Soft) Opening at the Perlene
11 a.m–3 p.m. Sun, Feb 191210 SE 11th Ave
A brand-new women's social club and co-working space, the Perlene is an in-city oasis for connecting, creating, and celebrating womanhood—and now it’s the perfect spot for a spa day. Treat yourself (and your girlfriends) to luxury in celebration of the Perlene’s Chandara Lux Spa. The spa’s soft opening will offer Korean face masks, massages, and yoga and meditation classes. Satheara Teeuwen, owner of Chandara Bodyworks and a member of Perlene, will also offer price specials on future services for ladies who attend.

Nau’s End-of-Season Sale
304 NW 11th Ave and online
Have your heart set on an elegant Empire Trench? Dreaming of a sleek Poncho Via to walk the rainy streets in style? Nau Clothing slashes their winter wear prices in half. Why wait until next season to step into style? According to Phil the Groundhog, we’ve still got a plenty of winter ahead.

Patagonia Relocates to Historic Burnside
Late March 2017, 1106 W Burnside St
The Pearl’s popular outdoor gear and apparel store treks over to West Burnside Street, kitty-corner to Powell’s Books. With a relocation planned for late March—meaning you've got another month to soak up the current EcoTrust outpost, with winter sales running through February 23—the new Patagonia store will host an art opening program, titled Now More Than Ever, in support of environmental groups, featuring three artists, three issues, and three non-profits. Says director of stores Joy Lewis: “Our store’s past sixteen years in the EcoTrust location have been amazing and we are grateful for the strong partnerships and community we built there. We are committed to strengthening those relationships and to growing our environmental activism program even more in the years to come.” 

