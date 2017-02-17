Billy Joel Hits the Moda Center in December for First Solo Portland Concert in a Decade

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in May 2016 Image: Courtesy JStone / Shutterstock

Looks like Radiohead isn't the only musical act rolling through Portland after a prolonged absence.

On Friday, December 8, Billy Joel will return to the Moda Center—the site of his last solo performance in Portland back in 2007 (when it was still the Rose Garden, remember?). Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 24, ranging from $49.50–149.50 before service fees. Get 'em at Ticketmaster.

The 67-year-old piano-rock legend's impressive resume includes a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 150 million records sold, and 33 Top-40 Hits. He's also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His most well-known tunes include "Uptown Girl," "New York State of Mind," and "Just the Way You Are."

Still not ringing a bell? C'mon, who hasn't slurred the lyrics to "Piano Man" during at least one drunken karaoke night? We thought so...