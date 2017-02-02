  1. Blogs
  2. The Balance

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

A Portland naturopath gives us the skinny on fats: which to eat, how to cook them, and why our bodies love them.

By Elise Herron 2/2/2017 at 1:12pm

Unknown 1 uwcnma

Image: Shutterstock

The definition of “healthy eating” seems to be ever-changing, and new advice pops up faster than people can finish their lemonade or cabbage soup cleanses (yes, those are real “diets”). In the sea of eating advice, Dr. Louise Rose—a former chef who now works as a naturopath at Rose Cabinet Medicine—offers up some not-so-secret wisdom: eat more fats. 

To Eat

Rose recommends cooking with stable saturated fats—think unrefined coconut oil, butter (from grass-fed cows), ghee, and lard—of the highest quality you can afford. For dressings, she recommends cold-pressed unsaturated fats like olive, avocado, and nut oils.

The difference between saturated and unsaturated fats is that the unsaturated contain double bonds between carbons. The double bond is the kink in the chain that makes the fat liquid at room temp. The more double bonds there are, the faster the oil breaks down (or oxidizes) with heat, which is why cooking with oil (aka unsaturated fat) isn’t the best idea. 

To Avoid

Not all fats are created equal. Hydrogenated (or partially hydrogenated) oils house trans fats, which our bodies don’t recognize and don’t know how to process. “It’s kind of like throwing a wrench into our cellular mechanics,” Rose says. Vegetable oils like canola, corn, safflower, and soy aren’t optimal either, she adds, since the heat and chemical solvents used as extraction methods degrade the oil’s health benefits.

Unknown iugv5p

Image: Shutterstock

Keeping track of the plethora of fats can be confusing, but committing to eating the ones our bodies need can pay off. Here’s why:

  • Eating healthy fats helps us keep our energy levels steady. “Evolutionarily, a high-fat diet sent the message to our brain that we were stable and satiated,” Rose says. In other words, an avocado with breakfast might curb a mid-morning cookie craving.
  • Healthy fats don’t necessarily drain your wallet. Rose suggests stocking up on affordable fats like flax seeds, walnut pieces, avocados, canned salmon, chia seeds, almond butter, and sardines. “One sardine is a day’s dose of Omega-3, a fat our bodies don’t make naturally,” she adds. 
  • Fats are the building blocks for our cells. You are what you eat, and according to Rose, “Quality fats make quality cells.” Plus, our brain is made up of fats, so loading up now might mean warding off memory loss or dementia later on.
  • It’s important to eat both saturated and unsaturated fats. “There used to be this false idea that saturated fats were what clog your arteries because they are solid at room temperature, but our bodies aren’t room temperature,” Rose says. “Saturated fats help give the cell membrane structure; unsaturated fats give cells fluidity.”
  • Introducing wholesome fats into your diet means eating deliciously satisfying meals like salmon cakes with fresh ginger and horseradish, pumpkin pie chia pudding, and Rose’s favorite, bulletproof coffee: black coffee blended with butter and MCT [medium chain triglyceride] oil. 
Filed under
Body Talk
Show Comments

Related Content

BODY TALK

How One Simple Tool Sets This Massage Treatment Apart From All Others

04/07/2015 By Allison Jones

BODY TALK

A Sweet, Soothing, and Natural Alternative to Waxing

06/03/2015 By Allison Jones and Rachel Davidson

BODY TALK

Self Care as Health Care: Three Local Beauty Experts Weigh In

06/29/2015 By Allison Jones

Body Talk

Ten Reasons Not to Focus on Your Weight in the New Year

12/27/2016 By Hilary Kinavey and Dana Sturtevant

Eat & Drink

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

The Early Word on Star Chef Chris Cosentino’s Jackrabbit

02/01/2017 By Karen Brooks

Hit List

Portland's Super Bowl Takeout Guide

01/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Jan 31–Feb 6

01/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Appetite for Distraction

Feast Portland Eats Austin, Texas

01/26/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Playlist

February: A Month of Portland Concerts in 20 Songs

02/02/2017 By Jason Buehrer and Rebecca Jacobson

Visual Art

This PAM Exhibit Puts African American Art Front and Center

02/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 2–5

02/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Lauren Kershner

First Thursday

Turn Your Protest Sign into Art in a New Portland Gallery Show

02/01/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 26–29

01/26/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

First Thursday

Turn Your Protest Sign into Art in a New Portland Gallery Show

02/01/2017 By Fiona McCann

Education

Schools 2017: What's the State of Education in Portland?

02/01/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

Politics

From CEOs to Olympic Medalists, Portlanders Voice Opposition to Trump's Immigration Order

01/31/2017 By Zach Dundas

Travel & Outdoors

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Where the Wild Things Are

Five Favorite Portland Dog Parks

01/23/2017 By Rachel Ritchie

Pets: Zootopias

Day Care, Dog Walkers, and Animal Odditoriums: Pet Boarding in Portland

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Style & Shopping

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larson

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Fashion News

Portland's Awful Winter Weather Is Endangering Local Retailers

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

02/02/2017 By Elise Herron

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy February with These Local Wellness Events

01/25/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters