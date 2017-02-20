5 Coffee Drinks Worth a Drive across Town

Water Avenue’s S’mores Mocha

The respected roasters tapped the s’more experts at local Nineteen27 for this fireside classic. It’s made with a double shot of house El Toro espresso, Israeli chocolate, a chocolate graham cracker, and an espresso-infused marshmallow, blow-torched to order.

Café Revolución’s Café de Olla

The Latina-run coffee-house across from downtown’s DMV does the Mexican tradition proud with a seemingly straightforward mug o’ joe—but sweetened with piloncillo and spiced with cinnamon.

Hà VL ’s Ca Phe Sua Nong

Think all Vietnamese coffee is the same? Hà VL’s cult classic is a hyperconcentrated blend made with four different coffees, including Stumptown, with just a pinch of salt to counteract the bitterness.



Downtown’s chocolate peddlers double down on mocha intensity with this froth-topped macchiato: a fruity, silky-smooth, faintly sweet, 72 percent Ecuadoran chocolate power shot.

D&W rotates its fizzy, amber thirst quencher every season. In winter: root beer made the olde-school way, with sarsaparilla, birch bark, and wintergreen. Warm weather brings a sweet vanilla–rose water number topped with fluffy coconut foam. The real kicker? A glug of Dapper & Wise cold brew.