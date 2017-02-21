Where to Eat This Week: Feb 21–28

Pork, chive, and black vinegar dumplings at Han Oak's dumpling and noodle night. Image: Han Oak

Crack into broccoli rabe dumplings at Han Oak

We might sound like a broken record with our endorsements of the “Coolest Restaurant of the Year,” but trust us, you’ll thank us after sampling the dumpling selection at Han Oak’s new a la a carte Sunday and Monday night dinners. Chef Peter Cho’s current special blends garlicky pork sausage with charred broccoli rabe, Mama Lil’s peppers, and crowns it all with a fried “lace” of Hannah reserve cheese. If Korea and Italy had a lovechild, it would be this little purse of umami goodness. Get five for $10 on Sundays and Mondays from 5–10 p.m.

Feast on “broasted” chicken and jo-jos at Hour Glass Pub

NE Glisan’s Hour Glass Pub might look like your average dive bar, but its kitchen hides a secret weapon in the war for Portland’s best chicken dish. Broasting—a high-pressure combination of broiling and roasting popular in Arabian and Asian cuisine (but harder to find in the States)—results in dark, crisp skin with tender meat that falls off the bone. Throw in an order of gigantic jo-jos, tuck in your napkin, and get feasting.

Load up on chicken curry at Mumtaz Curry & Kababs

Next time you find yourself stranded in Beaverton come lunchtime, don’t despair: this Northern Indian/Pakistani spot has simmering vats of brightly spiced chicken curry ($12) waiting for you. Served with a mountain of basmati rice, it’s enough creamy, fiery, comfort for two meals—at least.

Get sweet on sourdough waffles at Beeswing

Cully’s new breakfast and lunch spot excels at super-homey sourdough waffles weighted down with macerated berries or caramelized fruit (depending on the day) and so, so much butter. Cut the dish’s nice tartness with an extra drizzle of maple syrup.

Get a zen high at Shizuku by Chef Naoko

Portland’s best bento boxes feature farm-fresh twists, expert Japanese home cooking, and super-satisfying proteins, from pork shu mai dumplings clad in toasty oats to bright, ginger-sauced wild salmon, cooked to perfection. Bonus: the new dining room is designed by Japanese star Kengo Kuma, currently spearheading a major Japanese Garden expansion. Lunch only.