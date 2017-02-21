  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Feb 21–28

From broccoli rabe dumplings at Han Oak to sourdough waffles at Beeswing, these are the things you must eat this week.

By Eat Beat Team 2/21/2017 at 4:46pm

16113965 1020647494708522 8634501037525000488 n ahbubm

Pork, chive, and black vinegar dumplings at Han Oak's dumpling and noodle night. 

Image: Han Oak

Crack into broccoli rabe dumplings at Han Oak

We might sound like a broken record with our endorsements of the “Coolest Restaurant of the Year,” but trust us, you’ll thank us after sampling the dumpling selection at Han Oak’s new a la a carte Sunday and Monday night dinners. Chef Peter Cho’s current special blends garlicky pork sausage with charred broccoli rabe, Mama Lil’s peppers, and crowns it all with a fried “lace” of Hannah reserve cheese. If Korea and Italy had a lovechild, it would be this little purse of umami goodness. Get five for $10 on Sundays and Mondays from 5–10 p.m. 

Feast on “broasted” chicken and jo-jos at Hour Glass Pub

NE Glisan’s Hour Glass Pub might look like your average dive bar, but its kitchen hides a secret weapon in the war for Portland’s best chicken dish. Broasting—a high-pressure combination of broiling and roasting popular in Arabian and Asian cuisine (but harder to find in the States)—results in dark, crisp skin with tender meat that falls off the bone. Throw in an order of gigantic jo-jos, tuck in your napkin, and get feasting.  

Load up on chicken curry at Mumtaz Curry & Kababs

Next time you find yourself stranded in Beaverton come lunchtime, don’t despair: this Northern Indian/Pakistani spot has simmering vats of brightly spiced chicken curry ($12) waiting for you. Served with a mountain of basmati rice, it’s enough creamy, fiery, comfort for two meals—at least.

Get sweet on sourdough waffles at Beeswing

Cully’s new breakfast and lunch spot excels at super-homey sourdough waffles weighted down with macerated berries or caramelized fruit (depending on the day) and so, so much butter. Cut the dish’s nice tartness with an extra drizzle of maple syrup.

Get a zen high at Shizuku by Chef Naoko

Portland’s best bento boxes feature farm-fresh twists, expert Japanese home cooking, and super-satisfying proteins, from pork shu mai dumplings clad in toasty oats to bright, ginger-sauced wild salmon, cooked to perfection. Bonus: the new dining room is designed by Japanese star Kengo Kuma, currently spearheading a major Japanese Garden expansion. Lunch only.

Filed under
Han Oak, Where to Eat This Week, Japanese, Brunch, Indian
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Shizuku by Chef Naoko

$$ Japanese, Pacific Northwest, Vegetarian 1237 SW Jefferson St

Japanese families and in-the-know locals come for Naoko Tamura’s Oregon-inspired Japanese comfort foods. Bento is the star of the lunch-only menu: light, hea...

Beeswing

$ Bakery, Breakfast / Brunch 4318 NE Cully Blvd.

Cully’s new breakfast and lunch spot excels at super-homey sourdough waffles weighted down with macerated berries or caramelized fruit (depending on the day)...

Mumtaz Curry & Kababs's

$ Indian 16755 SW Baseline Rd #102

Next time you find yourself stranded in Beaverton come lunchtime, don’t despair: This Northern Indian/Pakistani spot has simmering vats of brightly spiced ch...

Hour Glass Pub & Eatery

$ Pub Grub 7401 NE Glisan St.

NE Glisan’s Hour Glass pub might look like your average dive bar, but its kitchen is hiding a secret weapon in the war for Portland’s best chicken dish. Broa...

Editor’s Pick

Han Oak

$$ Korean 511 NE 24th Ave

Buzzy Korean cuisine seems ripe for the “Portland treatment”—and it gets the works at Peter Cho’s Han Oak. An unmarked door at the end of a tiny parking lot ...

Related Content

First Look

Chef Naoko’s Bento Café Gets a Redesign from Star Japanese Architect Kengo Kuma

11/14/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Best Restaurants 2016: Casual Korean

Portland’s Coolest New Restaurant: Han Oak

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: September 22-29

09/22/2016 By Eat Beat Team

EAT THIS NOW

Where to Eat This Week

05/11/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Feb 21–28

4:46pm By Eat Beat Team

First Impressions

Danwei Canting Brings Beijing's Melting-Pot Flavors to Southeast Portland

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Recipes

Oui Presse Puts the Coffee Back in Coffee Cake

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Night Out

Rally Pizza Brings Portland-Level Pies to Vancouver

02/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Word of Mouth

Slurp Your Way through Some of Portland's Finest Soups

02/20/2017 By Karen Brooks

Coffee Guide

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Coffee and Pastries

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

The Essentials

From a New Shins Album to a Blitzen Trapper Musical, March's Pop Culture Hot List

02/20/2017 By Fiona McCann

Music

Meet Kevin Burke, Portland's Giant of Traditional Irish Music

02/20/2017 By Stephen Phillips

Dance

With Fresh Talent and Energy, Oregon Ballet Theatre Makes a Big Leap

02/20/2017 By Fiona McCann Illustrations by Nick Iluzada

Long Story Short

Why Movie Madness Owner Mike Clark Doesn't Feel Threatened by Netflix

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Theater

Oregon Shakespeare Fest Opens with Political Charge and Period Drama

02/20/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

2:11pm By Jason Buehrer

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

02/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

The Shakedown

The Shakedown on Starbucks

02/20/2017 By Marty Patail

Long Story Short

Why Movie Madness Owner Mike Clark Doesn't Feel Threatened by Netflix

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Travel & Outdoors

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

2:11pm By Jason Buehrer

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Boom Service

Are Hotel Restaurants Cool Again?

02/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Theater

Oregon Shakespeare Fest Opens with Political Charge and Period Drama

02/20/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre's Airport Cinema Opens February 23

02/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Style & Shopping

Coffee Guide: Nice Package

6 Portland Coffee Roasters with Primo Packaging

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Menswear

After Designing for Jay Z, Kanye, and Pharrell, Christopher Bevans Goes Bigger

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Anti-Fog Snow Goggles to Sleek Jewelry Hooks, March's Best Local Stuff

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

Activewear Hijabs to Rosary Necklaces, This Website Is a One-Stop Faith-Based Shop

02/20/2017 By Ko Ricker

Happenings

February's Steals, Deals, and Style Events

02/16/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Runway

Portland's Sexiest Lingerie Hits the Runway

02/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

1:39pm By Regan Breeden

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

02/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Om Base

Q&A: Zeyah Roge on Teaching Queer and Trans Yoga

02/20/2017 By Elise Herron

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

02/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

2:11pm By Jason Buehrer

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

1:39pm By Regan Breeden

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre's Airport Cinema Opens February 23

02/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters